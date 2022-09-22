Menu

Sponsored by Princess Cruises

How to choose the right Princess Cruises stateroom for you Princess Cruises not only offers a wide range of stunning cruises around the world, but also provides you with plenty of sumptuous staterooms to choose from – but the question is – how do you choose the right stateroom for you?

So, you have finally selected your next cruise with Princess Cruises and have now come to the tricky decision of which stateroom to call your new home for the duration of your sailing. Luckily for you, you have found the ultimate guide on how to choose the right Princess Cruises stateroom for you – easy peasy. Discover every type of stateroom – from the compact inside cabin to the opulent suite, with sizes ranging from 161 to a staggering 1,873 square feet. We all love to imagine ourselves on our holiday, so by deciding upon your stateroom with our help you are one step closer to stepping foot onboard.

Inside Stateroom Whilst inside cabins often get the unfair rep of being reserved for the penny pinchers, inside cabins with Princess Cruises offer you everything you need and more for the entirety of your cruise. Interior rooms are small, but mighty, sleeping two to four people and help you save extra cash meaning you can opt to spend your money in the speciality restaurants or the spa instead, to name only a few examples. If you are travelling as a family, don’t think that you can’t choose an inside stateroom as some of these cabins feature two extra Pullman beds which come down from the ceiling, sleeping a family of four easily. - READ MORE: Top Princess Cruises European itineraries - It is also worth keeping in mind that each Princess Cruises ship has absolutely tons of spaces crafted for your entertainment onboard – from swimming pools to sports courts to casinos. So, with an interior stateroom, you have the space to unwind and relax on your plush bed and plan what you want to see on your next port of call before heading out, aka, the perfect base for the adventurer at heart.

Oceanview staterooms with Princess Cruises. Credit: Princess Cruises

Oceanview stateroom Oceanview cabins give you that all-important glimpse to your next port of call, or those iconic never-ending sea views, whilst remaining an affordable option. And you can either opt for a porthole or a spacious picture window so you can still enjoy the views that a balcony possesses. Whether you are travelling with a friend or as a couple, you are covered as the bed in this room can either be arranged as a Queen or two twin beds – in fact, all staterooms with Princess can be arranged in these two ways. The expanse of your room measuring between 146 to 206 square feet and you will enjoy the same interior features as an inside room, so wake up and switch your flat-screen tv on to see the itinerary of the day, before climbing out of your high-thread count linens and picking your outfit of the day out of your spacious closet.

Princess Cruises' balcony staterooms are the perfect base for your explorations. Credit: Princess Cruises

Balcony Stateroom Go a step further, literally, and choose a balcony cabin for your private outdoor space. What better way to wake up and enjoy a front-row seat to some beautiful views? Not only will you enjoy the welcome addition of a balcony, equipped with a table and chairs, but you will also have more interior space than the standard stateroom at 214 to 222 square feet, including the balcony. - READ MORE: Princess Cruises food and beverage director reveals all - And the wonders of what you can do on a balcony never end – just picture yourself indulging in a private breakfast, enjoying pre-dinner cocktails or simply admiring the view. There are also a range of wheelchair accessible staterooms to ensure that absolutely everyone can enjoy the cruise of a lifetime.

Deluxe balcony staterooms with Princess Cruises give you great views from your own personal space. Credit: Princess Cruises

Deluxe balcony stateroom Live the lavish life and upgrade yourself to a deluxe balcony stateroom. At 233 to 279 square feet (including balcony) you can relax in extra space, allowing your stateroom to truly feel like a home from home. Make the most of the complimentary room service – even indulge in this delicious food on your comfy sofa or perhaps on your balcony. Don’t worry, even your midnight snacks are covered as the room service is 24 hours – in fact, room service is available both day and night in every type of stateroom. You can think of the deluxe balcony stateroom as an enhanced version of the balcony stateroom – just with more space and with some amenities offered with the mini-suite stateroom – lucky you.

The mini-suite comes with a complimentary glass of welcome bubbles. Credit: Princess Cruises

Enjoy the luxury of the Mini-suite Be blown away as soon as you enter your mini-suite with Princess Cruises, who go the extra mile when you book this type of suite. Picture yourself walking into your mini-suite for the first time and being welcomed by a complimentary glass of bubbly – sip sip. - READ MORE: 4 features to look forward to onboard a Princess Cruises ship - The suite itself is a reason to celebrate, so sip on your welcome treat and explore your 323-square foot home-away-from-home (including balcony) and admire the bathroom tub, massage shower head and separate sitting area with a sofa-bed – seriously, what more could you want? And at the end of a fulfilling day of exploration, you can look forward to sinking into your ultra-comfy bed with a luxury mattress topper and pillows. What's more, on Princess Cruises' brand new ship Sun Princess you can stay in a Cabana Mini-Suite that boasts extra outdoor lounge space.

The suite is an opulent choice for any Princess Cruises guest. Credit: Princess Cruises

The ultimate cruise accommodation – The Suite The crème de la crème of Princess Cruises staterooms – the suite. It isn’t just a suite, it is an entire suite experience with some of the most opulent accommodation at sea. You will feel the benefits of living the ‘suite’ life from the moment your cruise starts with priority embarkation and disembarkation at the beginning and end of your cruise. Priority will epitomise your cruising experience, with first dips of onboard shore excursion reservations and a separate line at the guest service desk. To relax onboard away from the hustle and bustle, make the most of the exclusive Elite Lounge with complimentary hors d’oeuvres on select ships. Talking of food, in the evenings you can opt for the Club Class Dining in the Main Dining Room or, if you are wanting a lazy day you can choose from the upgraded priority room service menu – talk about fancy. Trust us – you will never want to leave your 932 square foot suite as you receive the classic Princess Cruises opulent service in abundance.



The sky suite measures a staggering 1,873 square feet. Credit: Princess Cruises

The best of the best - The Sky Suite If you are a big believer that bigger is better and want to celebrate a special occasion or simply treat yourself, then opt for the Sky suite, available on Enchanted Princess, Discovery Princess and Sky Princess. Measuring 1,873 square feet, the Sky suite goes above and beyond what you would expect of a suite with highlights including a private Movies Under the Stars balcony viewing and a deluxe telescope for Discovery Stargazing at SEA. Within the suite itself, if you don’t fancy getting dressed to go to breakfast – then don’t! Take advantage of complimentary ultimate balcony breakfast, and even dinner. - READ MORE: Princess Cruises offers first authentic gelato experience at sea - You can also enjoy your cruise with your family or friends with space at the forefront as there is a second bedroom with a classic Princess luxury bed. Princess goes above and beyond giving you the ultimate living experience. And this goes for every suite or stateroom you choose, it is safe to say that Princess Cruises know how to craft the perfect stateroom.