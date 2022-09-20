Menu

New year cruises to the Canaries with Saga Cruises New year, new you? What about a new holiday too? Kick start 2023 with some Canary Island hopping aboard Saga’s Spirit of Adventure small ship.



Life’s too short to just be worrying over that same year-round resolution of running off those few extra choccies you had over the festive season. Don’t you think you’ve been through enough over these past two years? Instead, welcome the beginning of 2023 with a celebration by doing a little something for you. The Canaries are calling your name, and what better time to sail than when miserable England becomes its gloomy old self? You’ve got two choices: Slump around at home hiding from the drizzle, or plan ahead and sip margaritas in the winter sun on a Canary Island cruise with Saga. …. And with 35 percent off savings too, we know what we’d pick… Pssst… All of the itineraries even sail straight from Portsmouth. Better yet, Saga’s included chauffeur service will take you to and from your doorstep so that you can travel like a VIP. Oh, and one more thing… Did we mention that they’re all inclusive? So, pack your bags, escape the bitter winter chill and start the year with a sunshine escape. Don’t forget your included travel insurance!

Canary Island Explorer We all deserve a little sunshine this coming year, and with this 13-day Canary Islands Explorer itinerary, you’re sure to get more than just the golden rays you bargained for. From trendy Tenerife to Gran Canaria’s lesser-visited gem of Las Palmas, this subtropical getaway gives you the chance to explore a variety of islands pulled from the pages of a fairy-tale picture book – leaving the UK on January 12, 2023. You’re set up for adventure on this cruise with not one, not two, not three, but four included excursions to immerse yourself in. First up on the list, is a sightseeing experience in the delightful Lisbon city of Portugal. Circle the magical castle-looking Belem Tower and discover the Jeronimos Monastery. Let’s face it, you don’t even have to step inside this grand architectural building to know what astonishing décor and history waits for you inside.

La Palma: Great for nature lovers. Credit: Shutterstock

One port of call later, locate the lunar-like landscapes of Lanzarote. From the UNESCO-listed Biosphere Reserve of Timanfaya National Park, volcanic vistas will reveal themselves through the crater-filled terrain and lava fields left by a six-year-long volcanic eruption in Arrecife. Past stops in Gran Canaria and en route to La Palma, Saga’s Spirit of Adventure ship floats into Santa Cruz in Tenerife. Now, I’m sure you know that this popular holiday spot has been budget-friendly for a long old time, especially thanks to its plentiful beaches and water sports. But your itinerary here lets you soak in mountains more than that. Literally – we’re talking mountains – in particular Mount Teide. One of the highest volcanoes in the world sitting slap bang in the centre as an iconic natural wonder. Last but certainly not least, your boutique ship will sail you into God’s Floating Garden: Madeira. The vibrant capital, Funchal, will greet you with a vast laurel forest and Botanical Gardens crammed with blossoming flora and washes of colour – the perfect end to an idyllic winter away.

Discover the beauty of the Canary Islands with Saga Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

Canary Island Explorer Can’t make the date? It’s just one of those annoying things, isn’t it? – We’ve all been there – when we find a getaway we love the sound of but the timings just don’t work. But this time, we’ve got you. Here’s the exact same fun-filled itinerary sailing a month down the line on February 15, 2023. You can thank us later.

Celestial Canary Islands Got room for two weeks? This 14-night cruise departs on January 25, 2023. Along with a longer sailing, the itinerary follows some of the same included excursions as the Canary Island Explorer itinerary, with sightseeing in Arrecife, Santa Cruz and Funchal. However, if you wish to connect deeper with the culture and lifestyle of Las Palmas in Gran Canaria, this cruise may be more for you. Plunge into the old quarter and journey through more than 500 years of fascinating history as you embrace your inner historian in the Santa Ana Cathedral. Of course, there's also the alluring coves nearby and some tranquil sandy havens to unwind on. That’s not all though! You can pull out some comfy walking shoes and disappear into the island's mysterious mountains with a passionate guide who will hike with you to local villages perched within the scenery.



Las Palmas boast the best climate in the world and a cosmopolitan character. Credit: Shutterstock

From a dreary winter in England to this, it sounds as if it can’t get much better… But wait! This is a boutique cruise with Saga – it's obviously always going to get better. Nature enthusiasts can continue the walking in the wilderness theme and seek out the renowned, giant and native lizard in Garajonay National Park in La Gomera. Plus, the Celestial Canary Islands itinerary’s first port of call is actually in El Ferrol in Spain. A perfect base for history buffs that are keen to venture into nearby treasures such as the pilgrimage destination of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia.