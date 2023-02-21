Search for your ideal Cruise
Enjoy star-studded entertainment on a British Isles cruise
Credit: Imagine Cruising

Enjoy star-studded entertainment on a British Isles cruise

Author: Jasmine Venet

Published on:

Imagine Cruising announces a celebrity line up on an upcoming British Isles cruise - here's what to expect

Looking for 14 nights of exploration, relaxation and entertainment by star-studded guests like multi award-winning comedian, writer, actor and TV presenter Jason Manford?

If so, then consider heading onto P&O Cruises’ Britannia in June 2023 for a British Isles cruise sailing round trip from Southampton.

Organised by Imagine Cruising, a tailor-made cruise specialist that offers guests tour packages and once-in-a-lifetime celebrity experience, this new and exclusive cruise will feature several big names.

Watch performances from a star-studded lineup. Credit: Imagine Cruising

Alongside Manford, guests can enjoy the voice of platinum selling soul superstar Beverley Knight MBE, as well as get inspired and mesmerised by hypnotist, life coach and author Paul McKenna.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this incredible sailcation from Imagine Cruising and can’t wait to get onboard and meet and entertain the guests,” says Jason Manford.

Britannia’s vast amenities are also readily available during this two-week cruise, including theatre shows with West End quality production and a large selection of restaurants and bars.

Explore destinations like Queensferry while sailing the British Isles coastline. Credit: Imagine Cruising

What to expect…

Britannia is set to complete a roundtrip from the convenient port of Southampton, stopping at Liverpool, Greenock, Kirkwall, Invergorden and South Queensferry.

Kirkwall one of the highlights of this itinerary, featuring a gorgeous cathedral as well as a bustling, yet historic, town centre – perfect for a day of exploring on foot.

What’s more, Invergorden is a fantastic port of call for art lovers with the impressive Invergordon mural trail, which features a variety of colourful artworks in differing styles and themes, capturing the community spirit.

Watch theatre shows with West End quality production while on Britannia. Credit: Imagine Cruising

While discovering the stunning and picturesque British Isles coastline, Britannia’s vast amenities will also be readily available during this two week cruise, including theatre shows with West End quality production and a large selection of Michelin-star restaurants and bars.

So what are you waiting for? Don’t miss this opportunity to spend your summer sailing around the British Isles with some of Britain’s stars.

