Cruise holiday prices set to rise in 2022 - nine top tips to save money
Cruise holiday prices could be set to soar in 2022, experts have warned. Luckily we have nine top tips to help you save when booking cruises next year.
Cruise costs may well rocket in 2022 as the travel industry recovers from the Covid pandemic.
As demand for cruising rises, cruise lines will not need to discount as much as previously, a cruise expert has warned.
The costs of fuel for ships, onboard food and drink, company insurance and staffing could increase - which may, in turn, be reflected in fares.
What's more, holidaymakers themselves may have to pay more while away due to fluctuating exchange rates and rising insurance charges.
Increasing indirect costs, such as the cost of flights to overseas cruise departure points, and taxis and transfers to ports, may further deplete the bank.
Cruise holiday prices set to rise in 2022 - nine top tips to save money
Which river cruise is best? How to pick the river cruise line that’s right for you
How to pick the best cruise ship cabin - and the rooms you should never choose
Cruise lines to keep on your radar for 2022 from P&O to Princess
Cruise packing list: What to pack for a cruise holiday - eight top tips
Best winter sun cruise destinations from Dubai & the Canaries to Mexico & the Pacific
Cruise ship rules and regulations you need to know
New traffic light changes come in today - what do they mean for cruise holidays?
When will cruise lines resume sailing? Complete guide to all cruise lines' start dates
US cruise holidays: What to see and do on Mississippi and Columbia river cruises
Tony Andrews from specialist cruise travel agency cruise.co.uk said: “With travel continuing to open up, more and more of us are really looking forward to our next cruise.
"Unfortunately, would-be holidaymakers should be aware that some prices on 2022 getaways, in cruise and across all of travel, are likely to be higher.
"There are so many variables that could push prices up, some of which feel almost inevitable, such as food and insurance hikes, and others which may be announced at short notice, such as fuel rises.
Tony urged travellers to book their cruise early before costs rise.
Here are the rest of the cruise.co.uk top tips for saving money on your cruise holiday.
How to save money on a cruise
1. Book early
2. Book an inside cabin
3. Book a guaranteed cabin
4. Book an older ship
5. Pre-pay your tips
6. Buy a beverage package
7. Travel off-peak
8. Book a repositioning cruise
9. Book a cruise & tour package
Booking early
Early bird prices for cruises can be up to 50 percent less so if you know which ship, itinerary or cabin you want then booking in advance will give you a greater chance of nabbing the lower prices.
Booking inside cabins
Staying in an inside cabin can save you a considerable amount of money. If you're the sort of person who intends to be out and about exploring destinations or making the most of the communal areas then it could work. You won't get a view but the lower price could well make that sacrifice work it.
- READ MORE: How to pick the best cruise ship cabin -
Booking guaranteed cabins
A guaranteed cabin is essentially a mystery cabin - you don't know which one you're in until just before the cruise, with its position and deck number chosen for you. If you’re happy to book on this basis, the majority of cruise lines will offer these cabins at a discounted rate.
Booking older ships
Older ships generally offer cheaper prices than the flashy newer ones but still provide the same level of comfort and fab itineraries. If you’re interested in a particular destination and aren’t too worried about the ship you sail on, it's a good option.
Pre-paying tips
Paying gratuities in advance can work out cheaper than shelling out onboard at the end of the voyage - check with your cruise line what tipping options there are.
Buying a drinks package
Beverage packages often offer good value for money and have varying levels, so you can order and save based on your preferences.
Travelling off-peak
Steer clear of cruises at peak times - such as summer, school holidays, Christmas and Easter. Sailing in the off-peak ‘shoulder season’ months of February, October and November tends to be cheaper.
- READ MORE: Do you need special travel insurance for a cruise? -
Booking a repositioning cruise
A cruise ship will typically stay in one area for a season (for instance, the Mediterranean in the summer), then sail to a different area for another season (for example, the Caribbean in the winter).
When a ship sails from one area to the next in preparation for the new season, these ‘repositioning’ cruises are still open to book up. They will feature a majority of days on-board the ship rather than calling at different destinations, but are available at a reduced cost.
Booking a cruise & tour package
If you're looking to extend your holiday with a stay on land before or after your cruise, take advantage of a cruise and tour package.
Booking everything at once - including flights, transfers, hotel stays and guided tours - is often better value than buying all the elements individually.
Cruise holiday prices set to rise in 2022 - nine top tips to save money
Which river cruise is best? How to pick the river cruise line that’s right for you
Royal Caribbean Covid rules and restrictions - what you can and can't do
P&O Cruises: First look at new retractable roof, SkyDome, onboard Arvia
How to pick the best cruise ship cabin - and the rooms you should never choose
Oceania Cruises: Inside Vista’s inaugural season, with visits to Rome and Barcelona
Cruise lines to keep on your radar for 2022 from P&O to Princess
Lady in Red: Virgin Voyages new ship Scarlet Lady review
Holland America Line announces extraordinary Alaska holidays for 2023
Cruise packing list: What to pack for a cruise holiday - eight top tips
Whales, Waterfalls & Volcanic Islands
- 17 nights, departs on the 19 Apr 2022
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Borealis
- Liverpool, Praia da Vitória, Ponta Delgada, Azores, + 6 more
Corinth Canal & Ancient Greece
- 25 nights, departs on the 20 Apr 2022
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Braemar
- Southampton, Málaga, Milazzo, Sicily, + 14 more
France, Italy, Malta, Spain
- 7 nights, departs on the 07 Nov 2021
- MSC Cruises, MSC Grandiosa
- Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia, + 4 more
Genoa,La Spezia,Naples,Palma de Mallorca,Barcelona
- 5 nights, departs on the 07 Nov 2021
- MSC Cruises, MSC Fantasia
- Genoa, La Spezia, Naples, + 2 more
7-Day Alaskan Explorer
- 7 nights, departs on the 29 May 2022
- Holland America Line, Westerdam
- Seattle, Washington, Juneau, Alaska, Hubbard Glacier, + 4 more