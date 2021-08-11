Credit: Princess Cruises/Shutterstock

Most popular cruises for 2021 from P&O Cruises to Princess Cruises Cruise holidays received the ultimate boost at the start of August as international cruising was finally permitted to resume - so which cruises are best to go on in 2021?

Cruises can now return to their former glory as cruise lines - restricted to domestic sailings between May and August - are permitted by the UK Government to sail international waters once more. ROL Cruise, the UK's No.1 Independent Cruise Specialist, said when the news was announced: “The long-awaited and much-anticipated restart of international cruising is fantastic news for our industry. We are elated that we, and our cruise line partners, can get back to doing what we love.” Bookings for cruise holidays in 2021 have boomed since the announcement - which came into force on August 2. So, now we're all allowed to get back out cruising again, where should we go and which cruise line should we travel with? From P&O Cruises to Princess Cruises - these are some of ROL's most popular cruises for 2021.

Cruise ship Queen Elizabeth evokes classic Hollywood glamour. Credit: Cunard

Most popular 2021 cruises Cunard Where: British Isles and scenic cruising What: Starting at Southampton, Cunard's British Isles, Scenic Cruising & Liverpool itinerary sees cruise ship Queen Elizabeth sail to Liverpool - once home of Cunard Line. The Cunard Building, Royal Liver Building, and the Port of Liverpool Building, all on Pier Head, are all worth checking out, while music fans will enjoy the Magical Mystery Tour of the city commemorating The Beatles. Guests will then enjoy scenic cruising to the Scottish Islands (expect some gorgeous views!) before returning to Southampton after a day at sea. The ship: Queen Elizabeth evokes classic Hollywood glamour and glitters with glistening chandeliers, marble floors and stunning furnishings. There are 27 food and drink options to keep cruisers satiated while staterooms offer Inside, Single, Balcony or Oceanview rooms, each with a flat-screen television, ample storage and closet space and a charming bathroom. When: Departs August 27 for seven nights.

Cruise holidays: Music fans will enjoy the Magical Mystery Tour of the city commemorating The Beatles in Liverpool. Credit: Shutterstock

Princess Cruises Where: British Isles scenic cruising What: Princess Cruises' Culinary Stars Summer Seacation sees passengers sail from Southampton to enjoy three nights at sea with three of the hottest foodie stars du jour. Guests will meet Australian born chef John Torode; owner of Michelin-starred restaurant Le Gavroche Michel Roux Jr; and The Great British Bake Off star Lottie Bedlow. Each will be sharing their words of wisdom in a series of insightful talks. The exclusive cruise will be hosted by Radio Times TV and film critic, Andrew Collins. The ship: Sky Princess, a 3,660-guest MedallionClass ship, launched in late 2019 and is one of the newest vessels in the Princess Cruises fleet. The ship offers a range of cabins to suit every budget, including wheelchair-accessible staterooms, and a range of dining options - both included (Alfredo's Pizzeria was named "Best Pizza at Sea" by USA TODAY) and speciality (steakhouse Crown Grill was named among the “Best Cruise Ship Steakhouses” by the same publication). When: Departs September 10 for three nights.

P&O Cruises: You'll cruise to the Portuguese island of Madeira. Credit: Shutterstock

P&O Cruises Where: Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands What: P&O's 2021 No-Fly Canary Islands sails from Southampton to Vigo, Spain, a city famous for its fish restaurants and modern art, not to mention a pretty Old Town. You'll then cruise to the Portuguese island of Madeira where you can find a museum dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo! Next up is the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canaries. The island boasts an impressive landscape - think volcanic peaks and black sand beaches - and is perfect for keen hikers. The itinerary also visits Tenerife, which boasts delightful beaches and great weather, and Lisbon, where tourists can take in ancient castles, a historic waterfront and picturesque cobblestone streets. The ship: Ventura is one of P&O's larger ships and boasts contemporary amenities and a variety of facilities. There are eight cabin types on Ventura: Penthouse, Suites, Superior Deluxe Balconies, Superior Balcony, Balcony, Outside, Inside and Singles. There are three main dining rooms, a special Gala Menu on formal nights - designed and executed by chef Marco Pierre White - and three speciality restaurants. When: Departs October 3 for 11 nights.

Princess Cruises 2021 No-Fly Mediterranean Adventurer heads from Southampton to Seville. Credit: Shutterstock

Princess Cruises

Where: Spain, France, Italy and Gibraltar What: Princess' 2021 No-Fly Mediterranean Adventurer heads from Southampton to Seville, home to flamenco, a 15th-century Gothic cathedral and the massive Alcazar fortress. Second stop is Barcelona, which flaunts delicious food and gorgeous beaches, before it's on to Marseille, France. The city features impressive architecture, an iconic Old Port and one of the most beautiful parks in France. The cruise then heads to Italy, stopping at Renaissance city Livorno from where you can explore the culture-rich cities of Florence and Pisa. Next, it's Civitavecchia - Rome's seaport since the 13th century and the perfect springboard to the Italian capital with its fascinating history and diverse ruins. The ship then sails to Sardinia where you can soak up the sun on the island's delightful beaches, before stopping at Gibraltar with its iconic Rock and British flair. The ship: Sky Princess (see above). When: Departs October 22 for 14 nights.

Cruise holidays: Head to the city of Florence on Princess Cruises Mediterranean itinerary. Credit: Shutterstock

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Where: Amsterdam and Rotterdam What: The 2021 No-Fly Amsterdam City Break departs from Southampton for Amsterdam - a picturesque city with a rich artistic heritage as well as more unusual attractions such as the Red Light District. Cycling the city is a great way to get around, as is enjoying a canal cruise, and the world's only floating flower market is worth a visit. Meanwhile, Rotterdam has a fascinating maritime history and a plethora of brilliant museums. The ship: Bolette carries 1,338 passengers and has recently undergone extensive refurbishment. She offers a range of cabins from affordable inside cabins to all-out suites - including 50 single cabins for solo travellers. There are speciality restaurants onboard and a casual buffet, as well as the lower-level Bloomsbury Restaurant and upper level, The Terrace - a two-tiered venue featuring chic décor. When: Departs December 2 for four nights.

