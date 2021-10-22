7 things to never do on a cruise - and 6 things you must do
Cruise holidays are oodles of fun but not all caution can be thrown to the wind - these are 12 top tips for making sure your cruise is as safe as possible.
Cruise holidays may be a chance to let your hair down but it's still important that you follow the rules to keep yourself and others healthy and happy.
There are some things you should never do on a cruise - and others you must do.
Cruises still carry an element of risk despite being one of the safest ways to travel, so it’s important not to become complacent when it comes to your, and your fellow passengers, safety.
Ensure you and your loved ones have a trouble-free cruise by following these simple safety dos and don't while on board.
Dont's
1. Don't throw items overboard.
Just don’t. While it is terrible for the environment, throwing anything overboard also poses a threat to passenger safety and wellbeing.
This includes cigarette butts, which can be drawn back into the ship and start a fire. Please use the bins and smoking receptacles provided at all times.
- READ MORE: Six surprising benefits to booking an inside cabin -
2. Don't reveal your cabin number
You wouldn’t go around telling strangers your home address, so try to avoid broadcasting your cabin number onboard.
Most cabin doors automatically shut, but it’s worth double-checking, and many have secondary locks from the inside, so be sure to use them when retiring for the night.
Use the safe provided to store any valuables, and if you have a balcony, be sure to lock the door when not in use.
3. Don't carry money around
Unless you are heading to the casino, there really isn’t any need to carry money around onboard so leave any cash in your cabin safe. And if heading ashore, only take what you need and keep it hidden in a secure bag.
5. Don't take risks
Whether travelling solo or not, it is important to be aware of your surroundings. Ships are essentially floating resorts, so be sure to take the same care that you would on land. For instance, avoid dark or isolated areas, and don’t leave your drinks or bags unattended.
- READ MORE: Cruise ship rules and regulations you need to know -
6. Don't drink too much
Alcohol changes your perceptions of the world and how you behave. Know your limits and drink responsibly. It’s no fun sailing to your next port of call under ship arrest!
7. Don't enter crew-only areas.
Even if you are invited, never go into crew only-areas. This can land you and the crew member in serious trouble. The only exception to this is when you are taking part in a ship organised tour.
Dos
1. Do attend muster drills - they ARE important
Shortly after you board your ship, you’ll be required to take part in a muster drill. While this may seem like an inconvenience, you must attend and pay attention!
You will learn crucial information including what to do in an emergency, where your muster station is and how to correctly use a life jacket.
- READ MORE: Do you need special travel insurance for a cruise? -
2. Do listen out for ship announcements
There will be daily announcements from your Captain and the senior crew. While not all of these are important, it’s useful to listen as they share key information on the day’s events, as well as weather, sea state and ship movement.
These are rarely sounded directly into cabins unless it’s important or an emergency. So, if you hear it through your cabin speakers, please pay attention.
3. Do use the handrails provided
Talking of ship movement, there will be handrails all around the ship and on all staircases.
Take care when moving about, especially when at sea, and use the bars and aids provided to avoid any unwanted tumbles. Falls are one of the biggest causes of injuries on a cruise!
4. Do make friends if going solo
Solo cruising can be daunting, especially when sailing on larger ships. Cruise lines will often put on ‘meet and greet’ events to help you find fellow like-minded cruisers.
Make some friends early on so you can watch out for one another. You are less likely to run into trouble if you are in a pair or larger group.
- READ MORE: Which cruise ships have solo cabins? -
5. Do take care by the pool, especially if you have children.
Be mindful when relaxing by the pool. The majority of cruise lines do not have lifeguards, so take care by the pool and keep an eye on your friends, family and children.
6. Do wash those hands.
Personal hygiene is one of the most imperative aspects of any cruise, now more so than ever. Make sure you frequently wash your hands and use the hand sanitiser provided around the ship.
This will help keep you fit and healthy throughout your cruise and minimise the spread of unwanted germs.
