Cruise lines to keep on your radar for 2022 from P&O to Princess Cruises are proving to be a popular choice with holidaymakers after resuming sailing in 2022, with cruise lines such as Celebrity Cruises, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and P&O Cruises worth keeping on your radar.

Cruise lines vary greatly and, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming to decide upon your next cruising adventure. With cruise lines offering many different amenities, in terms of cabins, entertainment and food, you can tailor your holiday to your preferences by selecting the perfect cruise line for you. Ensure you are up to date with the stand-out cruise lines to get the most of your holiday. Travel agent ROL Cruise has rounded up the most popular choices for 2022 among its travellers.

Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises offers a new kind of luxury, as all-inclusive living is included with every booking. The line sails to over 300 destinations across 79 countries. Explore all seven continents with Celebrity Cruises, as you sail to once-in-a-lifetime locations such as Barbados, Jamaica and Alaska. With 15 ships, luxurious living is offered across the line. A variety of cabins are available, with interior, window and balcony suites. All rooms embody elegance and include a smart TV, mini-fridge, twice-daily housekeeping as well as plenty of storage. Upgrade to Suite Class for an elevated modern luxury experience. This class offers personal butlers, suite-only restaurants and a private lounge. The talented onboard team ensures that your evenings are never dull, with comedy, dance, theatre and music on offer. Gourmet dining is a guarantee onboard Celebrity Cruises, with star chefs crafting each meal, allowing you to experience flavours from across the globe all from one ship. Le Petit Chef is an exciting addition to Celebrity cruises, where your meals are made before your eyes.



Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines The family-owned Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, is a more intimate and personable line, featuring four mid to small-size ships, with full board dining included. The line explores over 200 destinations worldwide, heightened by their extensive knowledge of British cruising, meaning you are guaranteed to experience and learn something new and unique. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines sails from 10 ports across the UK, making your holiday experience stress-free with easier access to ports from where you live. Indulge in your favourite treats, with afternoon tea being served every day as well as a plethora of options for breakfast and lunch. Dinner can be a casual affair, with a buffet on every ship as well as a more refined option of five-course a la carte meals. You will be able to expand your knowledge during the day and sit back to be entertained in the evening, as entertainment onboard ranges extensively from lectures to music and cabaret shows.

P&O Cruises As the oldest cruise line in the world, P&O Cruises includes something for every type of cruiser. With full board included in every cruise, all you have to decide upon is the cruise ship that is right for you. P&O offers well-crafted and extensive itineraries on all shore excursions, making sure you experience everything there is to see. All ages, abilities and interests are catered for, with destinations including the Caribbean, Europe and the Mediterranean. With menus created by celebrity chefs and sommeliers, the line offers an unforgettable dining experience. In addition, on some cruises, these special guests set sail with you and offer you the chance to learn their craft. Treat yourself to the onboard spa or push yourself with a fitness class. In the evening, arrive in elegance with multiple black-tie events on offer as well as Broadway musical hits and dance troupes.



Princess Cruises Feel at home with Princess Cruises, which regularly leads the way in cruise travel, being the first major cruise line to base a ship in Asia, Northern Europe and San Diego. With a fleet of 15 ships and boasting over 380 destinations, Princess Cruises includes something for everyone. There are 150 different itineraries to enjoy, meaning you can experience all the destinations have to offer. Full board contemporary accommodation includes a range of culinary delights. Princess Cruises ensures that all food is fresh, handmade and crafted from the finest ingredients. With many dishes inspired by the destinations you visit, delve into the cuisine of countless locations. Every moment will be filled with discovering something new. Princess Cruises offers a discovery at sea programme, which includes discovery and animal planet recommended tours. Live music, performances and cooking lessons onboard also help you connect with the location you are visiting and keep you entertained.



Royal Caribbean Experience unlimited options with Royal Caribbean across the line's 26 ships. The family-friendly brand provides entertainment, amenities and food to please every cruiser. Sailing to over 300 destinations, Royal Caribbean allows you to discover amazing destinations across the globe, ranging from Alaska to Australia. The line provides multiple dining options, whether you are in the mood for Italian dishes from Giovanni's table or an international affair at the main dining room. Make sure to sample one of Royal Caribbean's hallmark steaks. There is entertainment in abundance onboard Royal Caribbean. Sit back, relax and enjoy the sound of live musicians and vocalists. Guests can also watch acrobatics and diving shows in awe. Alternatively, carry on the night and party into the early hours with the onboard nightclub.


