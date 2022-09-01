Menu

Norwegian Prima is the first cruise ship in Norwegian Cruise Line's new Prima class. Credit: Shutterstock

Cruise ship review: Norwegian Prima Norwegian Cruise Line’s new ship, Norwegian Prima, ups the ante when it comes to big-hitting, headline-grabbing concepts, as Gary Peters discovers.

The 3,100-guest Norwegian Prima – the first in a new class – is a completely fresh, never-before-used ship. The Prima class is set to expand in 2023 with the launch of Norwegian Viva with four more ships scheduled to join after that.



Here’s three things about Norwegian Cruise Line’s brand new ship that we’re particularly excited about.



Dining

Norwegian Prima has nine new culinary and bar venues. There is the Mediterranean seafood specialty restaurant Palomar, and Hasuki, the line’s take on the traditional “hibachi-style” of dining.



One of the most interesting places to eat is the Indulge Food Hall, full of variety and atmosphere, with different areas dotted around, but cleverly separated with different styles of seating to ensure it doesn’t feel like a mass, run-of-the-mill buffet-style eatery.



Hudson’s, the redesigned main dining room, is also a delight, with 270-degree views through floor-to-ceiling windows providing the perfect backdrop to meal times. Another of the main dining areas is the Commodore Room, with an extensive menu in a fine dining, yet comfortable atmosphere.



The Local Bar & Grill, meanwhile, offers classic pub dishes and comfort food, such as fish and chips. A personal standout, however, is the line’s signature steakhouse, Cagney’s – full of flavour and pizzaz, with a refreshed design.



As for beverages, a key highlight is the Metropolitan Bar. This is part of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Sail and Sustain programme, and includes zero-waste cocktails prepared with surplus ingredients, as well as a sustainable spirits menu and biodynamic wines.



Elsewhere there is the Belvedere Bar, a new cocktail lounge with crafted cocktails and a modern take on classic drinks, and Soleil Bar, located at the aft end of Indulge Outdoor Lounge on Ocean Boulevard, NCL’s expansive oceanfront promenade.



I find that most of my drink-in-hand relaxation time comes in Syd Norman’s Pour House, enjoying speciality cocktails as the house band charms the room with rock classics.



Norwegian Prima is home to NCL's first-ever upscale open-air marketplace, the Indulge Food Hall. Credit: NCL

Facilities

Thrill seekers will be in their element upon catching a glimpse of the new slides. The Drop, classed as the industry’s first free-fall slide, is a pure adrenaline rush, and no doubt a huge selling point for those who like to live on their wild sides.



Then there’s The Rush, duelling slides perfect for racing a companion to see who can reach the bottom first. Not content with two slides, Norwegian Prima also has Wave, for those who prefer a splash of water.



Another place in which to blow the cobwebs away is the Prima Speedway. The “longer, larger and zoomier” racetrack is hugely impressive, not least from a design and build perspective.



The Galaxy Pavilion, described as a “virtual world”, has the first flying theatre simulator at sea, as well as escape rooms and high-tech racing simulators, and really does transport guests into a new world.



The elevation of the guest experience is also demonstrated with the on-board entertainment. Norwegian Prima’s headlining act is the Tony Award-nominated Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.



Showcasing the story of Donna Summer’s rise to fame, the Broadway sensation shows the star at three of the most pivotal stages of her career: Diva Donna, Disco Donna and Duckling Donna. This barnstorming musical is performed at the Prima Theatre & Club – the first venue in the world that transforms from three-storey theatre to Vegas-style nightclub, allowing guests to become part of the show and dance along to the hits.



Noise Boys! an original and award-winning beat boxing show produced by Nic Doodson, is part of Prima's entertainment line-up. Credit: Chris Cann Photography

Star godmother

The term global superstar is often overused, but no such accusation can be levelled at the pop powerhouse that is Katy Perry, and the hitmaker can now proudly proclaim to have a very special place in the cruise industry.



Perry, who was announced as Norwegian Prima’s godmother to much acclaim earlier this year, led the ship’s christening ceremony in Reykjavik, the Icelandic capital’s first such event for a major cruise ship, an event that NCL dubbed “a very Perry Christening Ceremony.”



The reality more than matched up to the hopes, as Perry put on a show full of power and charisma, using her unrivalled stage presence to deliver one of the most eye-catching ceremonies I’ve witnessed.



Norwegian Prima was christened by pop princess, Katy Perry. Credit: NCL