Most romantic activities to do on a cruise this Valentine's Day Romance is very much in the air today as Valentine's Day is celebrated around the world. However love's light can shine any time of year, and nowhere is that easier than on a cruise.

Cruises have plenty to offer lovers of any age thanks to the plethora of romantic events and activities laid on, not to mention the beautiful destinations visited. However, cruise lines vary when it comes to what they offer, and some might make sparks fly for you and your loved one more than others. In honour of Valentine's Day 2022, we've rounded up some of the most romantic things you can do on a cruise ship. So from Marella Cruises and P&O Cruises to Viking and Celebrity Celebrity, this is how to inject the passion at sea.

Marella Cruises The best option for romance with TUI brand Marella is to sail onboard adults-only cruise ship Marella Explorer 2. During the day, passengers can unwind together and choose from a range of indulgent treatments at the Champneys Spa, from body wraps to massages. Alternatively, why not soak up the sun on The Veranda? As for the evening, couples can opt for the classic option of wining and dining at one of the ship's signature restaurants. At this time of year, you can even enjoy a special Valentine's cocktail while looking out to sea. For some much livelier entertainment, sit back and enjoy a Broadway show. What's that about music being the food of love? - READ MORE: How much guests really eat and drink on a Marella ship - Oceania Cruises Cook up some lovin' in the kitchen at The Culinary Centre onboard Oceania ships. Learn how to prepare a variety of tasty dishes at your own fully equipped workstation in a state-of-the-art teaching kitchen under the tutelage of experienced chefs. Flirting over the counter encouraged. For something a bit more, erm, physical, why not treat yourself to a couple's treatment at the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center. In the exclusive Couples Suite, enjoy any of the spa's deeply relaxing massages as you lie side by side. Perhaps worth picking up some tips here for later...

Norwegian Cruise Line You can similarly partake in a couple's massage with NCL - experience tranquillity and ultimate relaxation side by side with the treatment at the Mandara Spa. You can choose from a Swedish Couple's Massage or a full-body Elemis Deep Tissue Muscle Massage. Feed the flame of love literally with a romantic dinner for two at one of the speciality restaurants. French cuisine at Le Bistro is sophisticated and elegant while offering personalised service in an intimate atmosphere. On Breakaway Class ships, you can enjoy romantic oceanside seating. - READ MORE: What to expect from Celebrity's spa & wellness offerings - Celebrity Cruises There are various onboard activities with Celebrity Cruises that can help bring you closer, including a picnic for two on the lawn or a wine tasting session. Or, why not go the whole hog and get married? The unforgettable ceremony will be officiated by the captain of the ship and comes with stunning views. The line's nuptials package includes an onboard event coordinator, a romantic indoor wedding location, flowers, live music, a traditional cake and an on-site photographer to capture your special day. Oh, we do.

P&O Cruises P&O is marking February 14 with a Valentine’s menu available alongside a premium wine selection, suitable for any romantic meal for two, available on Iona, Britannia, Azura and Ventura. However, guests on any day of the year can enjoy a less formal romantic meal for two under the stars at The Beach House which offers alfresco dining including hearty grills and seafood inspired by Latin America and the Caribbean. To have a more private moment, go for a romantic breakfast in bed or take breakfast to your balcony. You can pre-order a celebratory package that includes breakfast in bed with champagne or just order room service whenever the mood strikes. - READ MORE: Celebrate with Princess' Balcony Dining experience - Princess Cruises Princess also prides itself on balcony dining. Guests can start their day with a luxurious breakfast experience at sea or round it off with a three-course dinner at sunset, all served by crew. Ah, the winning combination of scenic cruising, award-winning dishes and a bottle of Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Champagne. Cheers! To share a mind, body and soul experience, head to the Lotus Spa for a romantic massage in the couple's room.

Holland America Line Onboard Holland America Line ships, hire a private cabana on deck at the Retreat to savour some alone time. These light-filled spaces boast modern design and superb service. You'll be supplied with fresh fruit and sparkling wine plus soft, plush robes and towels. No hanky panky. If you're loving Cabana life, relax on a beach in one at Holland America Line’s own Bahamian island of Half Moon Cay. Here the cabanas come with a refrigerator, ceiling fan, air conditioner deck space, table and chairs inside, and deck chairs and a misting shower on the private terrace. Fresh fruit, vegetables with dip, crisps, and salsa are provided along with soft drinks and bottled water while floating mats and snorkel gear are also included for your use throughout the day. If you fancy going all out you can even splash out on a butler service upgrade. - READ MORE: How to stay on a private island in the Caribbean - Seabourn Stepping ashore is also well worth it when cruising with Seabourn in the Caribbean. One exceptional shore experience is Caviar in the Surf, a unique, and complimentary event at Carambola Beach on the island of St Kitts and St Nevis. For this, guests take a break from relaxing on the picture-perfect sands to wade into the warm sea where Seabourn crew stand in waist-deep water with caviar and champagne displayed on a surfboard all for you to tuck into with gusto. Talk about luxury.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Romantic options with luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas include celebration packages for honeymoons, anniversaries and vow renewals. Not to worry if you don't have a date to commemorate, you can still treat yourself to quality time with the “Serenity for Two” side by side massage with Serene Spa & Wellness. Guests can also surprise their partners with Dom Perignon Champagne or strawberries dipped in chocolate, to be waiting in their suite on embarkation day. - READ MORE: Ultimate guide to Regent Seven Seas Cruises' suites - Viking Viking's ocean cruise ship spas offer a tranquil space for couples to relax and recharge - there's the gently bubbling water of the hydrotherapy pool, the full-length fireplace, heated ceramic beds and a Snow Grotto. You can also indulge in a secluded dining experience, with Viking’s private dining rooms at the Chef’s Table and Manfredi’s available at no extra charge. Viking also boasts an array of romantic shore excursions, such as hot air ballooning at sunrise above the Nile’s west bank in Luxor, Egypt or swimming, snorkelling and relaxing at one of only seven pink beaches in the world, in Komodo National Park in Indonesia.