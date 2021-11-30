Credit: Shutterstock

Cruises cancelled as red list changes and new travel rules begin - latest cruise advice Cruise holidays have started to be cancelled as lines respond to the latest red list changes. This is the latest travel advice.

Red list countries South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Namibia were all added to the 'no-go' list shortly followed by Mozambique, Malawi, Angola, Zambia last week following concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The red list additions came as the UK Government clamped down on Covid testing and travel rules coming into force today. This is what you need to know about the new requirements and the effect on cruises.

Travellers returning to England now need to take a day two PCR test regardless of their vaccination status. The tests can be taken on or before day two or even at the airport on arrival and you'll need to quarantine until you receive the result. If the PCR is negative and you are fully vaccinated you can leave isolation. If the test is positive you must isolate for 10 days. The rules have not changed for unvaccinated jet-setters. If travelling unjabbed, you must take a COVID-19 test in the three days before you travel to England. You will also need to book and pay for day two and day eight COVID-19 PCR tests – to be taken after arrival in England. Everyone, regardless of vaccine status, must complete a passenger locator form in the 48 hours before they arrive in England.



The new rules will likely prove a blow to those with holidays booked in the coming months - hitting festive cruises and winter sun sailings. The travel industry has spoken up about the fresh restrictions and the negative impact they will have on the sector. A spokesperson from Travel Association ABTA commented on the changes: "While ABTA understands that this is a rapidly evolving situation and public health must come first, the decision to require all arrivals to take a PCR test and self-isolate until a negative result is returned is a huge blow for travel businesses, many of whom were only just starting to get back on their feet after 20 months of severe restrictions. "These changes will add cost to people's holidays which will undoubtedly impact consumer demand and hold back the industry's recovery, so it's vital that this decision is kept under careful review and restrictions are lifted promptly if it becomes clear there is not a risk to the UK vaccination programme. "The Government must also now consider offering tailored support for travel businesses, which have been amongst the hardest hit during the pandemic."



Are cruise holidays affected by the changes? Cruise lines have responded in varying ways to the latest red list changes. Some have axed cruises while others are unaffected. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is one brand that has cancelled cruises in the wake of the Africa restrictions. Norwegian Jade sailings scheduled to depart from or disembark in South Africa until late January have been scrapped. An NCL spokesperson told World of Cruising today: "We continue to closely monitor the evolving global public health environment and are ready to adapt as needed. "Given the recent concerns surrounding the Omicron variant, we have made the decision to cancel the five voyages on Norwegian Jade scheduled to depart from or disembark in South Africa beginning December 3, 2021, through and including January 26, 2022. All affected guests and travel partners will be contacted directly...We will share additional information as appropriate." Azamara is still monitoring the situation and will inform customers of any changes. An Azamara spokeswoman told World of Cruising: "We're reviewing the announcement made today regarding the new travel limits to South Africa. Once final decisions are made, we will contact booked guests immediately." However, AmaWaterway's Africa season has already finished for the winter and isn't operating over this period. Operations are due to resume in March "so it is much too soon to comment on any change that may or may not affect country entry requirements related to Covid-19," a spokesman said.



Are river cruise lines affected? River cruises have been hit in recent days by the closures of Christmas markets across Europe and the lockdown of various key holiday destinations. Austria and Slovakia are currently in two-week-long lockdowns to halt escalating Covid rates while the Netherlands entered a partial three-week lockdown on November 13. The news has badly impacted Danube cruises, with many cruise lines cancelling Christmas sailings. Scenic Group has nixed all 2021 European river cruises, Crystal has cancelled select cruises onboard Crystal Ravel, Viking River Cruises will continue to operate but without stopping in Austria, both Tauck and Avalon Waterways have scrapped all Danube cruises, and Uniworld has cut three Danube itineraries. Rhine cruises are largely not affected but holidaymakers should check with their cruise line for the latest updates.



Do cruise lines cover Covid tests? Some cruises lines do provide free tests to customers while others offer paid-for testing onboard. These may not count as a Day 2 test, however. Riviera Travel and NCL are among the lines covering the cost of tests. NCL states: "COVID-19 antigen or PCR tests prior to disembarkation will be administered onboard and paid for by the Cruise Line for those guests who require a test to return home. If a PCR test is required for any travel home, the cruise line will administer and pay for a PCR test, only for those guests whose home country specifically requires a PCR test."

Princess Cruises offers included tests if guests need to take a test onboard or in order to be able to fly back to their home country at the end of their cruise, however, they do not provide day two tests. Other lines, such as MSC Cruises, do not offer free tests but they can be bought onboard. MSC details: "MSC Cruises has organised the possibility for its guests to purchase and perform a molecular test (i.e. RT-PCR) or an antigen test during their cruise." PCR tests cost €80 (£68).

Marella Cruises does not offer free day 2 PCR tests but does have a package available with Chronomics which includes pre-boarding antigen and the day two test. P&O also doesn't include free testing. It is worth verifying with your cruise line what testing options they have before you travel.