Top 5 cruises from Newcastle handpicked by ROL Cruise Don't fancy flying to your next cruise getaway? We don't blame you. ROL Cruise is here to save the day with a roundup of the top cruises from Newcastle.

No-fly cruising is arguably the easiest way to cruise - no airports, no painfully early mornings and no last-minute 'where's my passport?' moments.

ROL Cruise, the UK's No. 1 Independent Cruise Specialist, has given us the lowdown on the best no-fly cruises from Newcastle, perfect for your next getaway. No-fly doesn't mean you can't explore as far afield - some itineraries go all the way to the Arctic (as far as the North Cape!) and those that navigate Norway - the choice of how far you travel is entirely up to you. So, what are you waiting for? Delve into these five itineraries from Ambassador Cruise Lines and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines handpicked by ROL Cruise.

Norwegian fjords cruise from Newcastle The definition of a bucket-list cruise destination, the Norwegian fjords can only be made better by cruising straight from Newcastle. Ambassador Cruise Lines brings you to the stunning Norwegian fjords on the eight-night '2023 No-Fly Maiden Majestic Fjordland' cruise departing May 26, 2023, onboard its latest ship Ambition. Just picture yourself standing on the top deck admiring impressive waterfalls before exploring the quaint fjord village of Eidfjord. - READ MORE: Win a Cunard 7-night Atlantic Coast and Iberia cruise with ROL Cruise - On this itinerary, you will also visit Bergen, which has a rich history that dates back to the Viking Age. Embrace the laidback nature of this town and explore the main harbour, Vågen, to see the seafood being brought in, before grabbing a delicious coffee in a café to sit back and people watch. When you reach Flåm, make the most of the impressive fjords that pass by - most notably the Sognefjord and Aurlandsfjord. The fjords of all fjords, the largest and deepest fjord in Norway is the Sognefjord. This fjord splits the northwest and southwest fjord regions with a long stretch of water measuring around 205km - you can't and won't miss this momentous sight. The Aurlandsfjord also impresses, beginning at Flåm and ending at the mountain Beitelen, this fjord is a branch of the Sognefjord and gives you unique panoramic views - picture perfect.

Visit scenic Sognefjord with Ambassador. Credit: Kimkim.

Fred. Olsen Norwegian fjords cruise If you are a committed Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines fan, you will be happy to know that this cruise line also offers a Norwegian fjords cruise from the handy port of Newcastle - handpicked by ROL Cruise of course. The seven-night '2023 No-Fly Classic Norwegian Fjords' itinerary departs on May 20, 2023, onboard Bolette and still visits similar fjord hotspots as Ambassador, like Bergen. Fred. Olsen differs when navigating around the momentous 20-meter-high Furebergfoss Waterfall, where the waterfall flows underneath the road and into the Maurangerfjord - allowing you to get closer than ever before. The Naeroyfjord is another highlight as it is known for being one of the most beautiful branches of the Sognefjord due to the surrounding white-capped mountains and quaint farms. Alternatively, if you want to see the Norwegian Fjords in a different light (literally!), then opt for Fred. Olsen's seven-night '2023 No-Fly Summertime Norwegian Fjords' itinerary sailing June 24, 2023, onboard Bolette. Experience long days and short nights through the strange concept of the midnight sun! Visit gorgeous locations that showcase the Norwegian fjords such as Hellesylt, hidden in the UNESCO-listed Geirangerfjord. Ensure you see the Hellesylt Waterfall flowing between two bridges, which is actually one of the most photographed spots in the entire region.

The landscape surrounding the Naeroyfjord is truly something to remember. Credit: Shutterstock

Cruise the Arctic with Ambassador For the true adventurers out there, an Arctic cruise is a must-do - and Ambassador is the line to cruise with on their 12-night 'The 2023 Maiden Arctic Voyages to the North Cape' cruise departing June 17, 2023, from Newcastle onboard Ambition. Journey all the way up to the North Cape in Honningsvag - the northernmost point on the European mainland and ensure you snap a picture with the globe monument, it's essentially a rite of passage! - READ MORE: A complete guide to Barcelona’s skyline with ROL Cruise - Then cruise to Hammerfest, Norway, and admire how the town completely rebuilt itself after being heavily bombed in World War Two at the Hammerfest Museum of Reconstruction. What's more, architecture lovers will appreciate the beauty that is the Hammerfest Church, built in 1961. Don't be put off by the name, the town of Molde is also visited and features plenty of hikes and walking trails, with the Varden hike being particularly popular due to the reward of panoramic views of Molde at the end.

Stand at the Northernmost point of European mainland in the North Cape. Credit: Shutterstock

British Isles & Ireland cruise Why visit anywhere else when your home country has so many beautiful places to explore? Ambassador offers a memorable 13-night 'The 2023 Maiden No-Fly British Isles & Ireland Discovery' itinerary, departing April 29, 2023, onboard Ambition and, surprise, sails from Newcastle. Allow yourself to be surprised by what's on your doorstep from your first port of call, Dundee - as the first UNESCO City of Design in the UK, to your last port of call before Newcastle, Portsmouth - the birthplace of Charles Dickens. You will also explore Portree, part of the Isle of Skye, which is located within the Inner Hebrides of Scotland. This is the Isle of Skye's biggest town with a population of just over 2,000 - did you know that at no point in Portree will you be more than 5 miles from the sea? Now you may have heard of this next port of call from Ed Sheeran's 'Galway Girl' song - and this is a city worthy of the namedrop. Galway is full of art, culture, food, music as well as stunningly long sandy beaches. Wander down a cobbled street to explore cafés and independent boutiques or try to catch one of the countless events that the city hosts - from art festivals to horse racing. Now you have the cruising bug - check out these amazing cruise deals with ROL Cruise and book something you can look forward to in 2023.