Jane McDonald has cruised on a whole host of cruise ships to multiple destinations throughout the seven series-strong show. From Alaska and Norway to Australia and Portugal, the singer's travels have taken her far and wide. Cruise agent ROL Cruise offers cruises to all the same destinations onboard the very same ships Jane travelled on. This is everything you need to know about the destinations and ships from Cruising With Jane McDonald. Cruising with Jane McDonald Series 1 Destination: Alaska Alaska is famed for its dramatic landscape punctuated with magnificent snow-capped mountains and towering Sitka Spruce trees. The slow-moving, winding waters of the Alaskan archipelagos guide cruise passengers between the mountains unveiling remote towns and villages along the way, not to mention awe-inspiring wildlife. Lucky travellers might spot bears on Kodiak Island or even spot a whale diving through the waters in the south-easterly region. Grey wolves prowl the land while moose loiter by the roadside, and you'll likely hear the shrill cry of an eagle. As for local cuisine, don't miss Alaskan salmon, halibut, reindeer dogs and 'Eskimo ice cream.' When Jane visited Alaska she took a helicopter trip up to an ice field for a dog-sledding adventure and admired the splendour of the Margery glacier, a 21-mile stretch of ice in the Glacier Bay National Park. Cruise ship: Nieuw Amsterdam, Holland America Line Jane sailed on Nieuw Amsterdam to Alaska. The ship celebrates the glamour and history of New York City (paying homage to the city’s previous name). The vessel boasts a $3million art collection featuring work by Andy Warhol, Richard Estes and Roy Lichtenstein. Expect elegant dining rooms, warm service and top-quality dining with tradition perfectly balanced with modern facilities for a pleasing and comfortable voyage.

Destination: Caribbean The Caribbean offers the perfect cocktail of holiday ingredients: white sand beaches lapped by turquoise waters, glorious sunshine and blue skies... not to mention actual delicious rum cocktails! Aruba, Anguilla, St Bart's and Turks & Caicos offer pure white sand beaches while eastern islands Dominica, Grenada, St. Vincent and St. Lucia are home to darker, volcanic sunning spots. There's no shortage of activities to do - boating and sailing, deep-sea fishing, kayaking, surfing, windsurfing and kitesurfing are all on offer. Foodies should tuck into pepperpot, Antigua's national dish of meat and vegetables such as okra, spinach, eggplant, squash and potatoes or Cayman Islands Tortuga rum cake, a heavy, moist cake available in several delicious flavours. In the show, Jane McDonald visits Cienfuegos and Santiago de Cuba as well as Montego Bay in Jamaica. She said of Cuba: "Cuba was like being in the film La La Land. Everywhere we went people were singing and there were bands on every street corner. I was serenaded with guitars. Cubans are the happiest people I've ever met, and it was really enlightening to be with folk who love life. We blagged our way into a house party and it was like the set of Fame." Cruise ship: Celestyal Crystal, Celestyal Cruises Celestyal Crystal is home to comfortable staterooms and suites, elegant restaurants, bars and lounges, spa and fitness rooms. Perks include fresh towels and toiletries delivered twice a day and personal stewards on hand to deliver room service 24/7.

Cruising with Jane McDonald Series 3 Destination: Rhine The Rhine River snakes from the Swiss Alps through central and Western Europe until it reaches the North Sea. Cruising along the romantic river affords passengers views of beautiful castles, verdant vineyards and fairy-tale villages. Notable stops include Amsterdam (Red Light District and tulips), Cologne (Romanesque churches and a Chocolate Museum), Koblenz (pretty squares and a Rhine castle), Rudesheim (Riesling wine and historic streets), Miltenberg (a brewery and a castle), Wurzburg (a UNESCO-protected palace and pre-war grandeur), Mannheim (an 18th-century palace and a beautiful park) and Basel (a Gothic cathedral and stunning architecture). Cruise ship: S.S. Antoinette, Uniworld River Cruises The “S.S.” here appropriately means “Super Ship.” The vessel features fine Brazilian marble on the walls and floors, a 19th-century Venetian glass mirror, a stylish Bar du Leopard with a full-service bar and an onboard cinema. What's more, the two-story foyer boasts a 10-foot blue Strauss Baccarat chandelier with huge sapphires—a stunning piece that once hung in New York's famous Tavern on the Green—and a collection of original artworks is displayed throughout the ship. Staterooms and suites on La Princesse Deck have open-air balconies that, at the touch of a button, will raise the glass to create a completely enclosed conservatory.

Cruising with Jane McDonald Series 4 Destination: South America Jane visited a wealth of countries in this beautiful and diverse continent in the show. She started in Chile before sailing down to Patagonia and on to the Falkland Islands in part one. In part two she went to Argentina and Uruguay. Valparaíso, on Chile’s Pacific coast, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A riot of colour and fun, it's famous for its unique bohemian culture, brightly coloured houses and stunning seashores. Easter Island is Chile’s other hidden treasure, boasting legendary stone moai and other indigenous artefacts. The Falkland Islands are some 4,700 square miles but with a tiny permanent population of just under 3,000 people, oh, and a great many penguins. Meanwhile, Argentina is home to the tango, not to mention delicious food and drinks. Buenos Aires is a must-visit with its beautiful buildings and frenetic energy while Iguazu Falls sits on the border of Argentina and Brazil and is surrounded by glorious flora and fauna. As for Uruguay, capital Montevideo has plenty to offer, including a remarkable mix of modern and colonial architecture. Cruise line: Silver Muse, Silversea Silver Muse offers its 596 guests the newest technology, state-of-the-art facilities, spacious outdoor areas and all-suite accommodation – not to forget exquisite dining delicacies. The Spa by Silversea has floor-to-ceiling windows which offer sweeping views of the ocean plus nine treatment rooms, an acupuncture suite, relaxation areas, saunas, steam room and an outdoor whirlpool. Guests can check out the Arts Café where paintings and sculptures showcase a broad range of talents while in the evening the Venetian Lounge is a must stop.

Cruising with Jane McDonald Series 5 Destination: Australia Australia has everything to sate holidaymakers, from beautiful beaches and breathtaking wildlife to vibrant cities and lush green rainforests. Sydney is known for its famous Sydney Opera House, iconic harbour and glorious beaches. Perth also features pristine beaches as well as a myriad of attractions including Perth Zoo. Melbourne is Australia’s second-largest city and is considered to be the country’s cultural capital thanks to its countless art galleries, museums and live music scene. The culinary scene is also buzzing here. Of course, heading out into nature is hugely rewarding, too. The Great Barrier Reef is the world’s most extensive ecosystem. It's home to over 1,500 species of fish, around 240 species of birds and a diverse array of crustaceans, anemones and marine worms. Meanwhile, the Blue Mountains bristle with tall forests, sandstone cliffs, canyons and waterfalls. There are over 87 miles of walking tracks here. Cruise line: Sun Princess, Princess Cruises Princess Cruises exclusively featured in all three episodes of series five. Sun Princess was built in 1995 and was one of the largest cruise ships in the world at the time. However, the ship is no longer among Princess' fleet and was sold to Peace Boat in 2020. It's now called Pacific World.

Cruising with Jane McDonald Series 6 Destination: Portugal Portugal offers tourists cobbled streets, hilltop castles, rugged coastlines and high-reaching cliffs. The country is very popular as a river cruising destination and in Cruising with Jane McDonald, the singer sails the Douro and ends her trip in Lisbon. Charming Lisbon is lined with colourful buildings, cobbled streets are underfoot and an eye-catching tram serves as enchanting city transport. Top attractions include Mosteiro dos Jeronimos, a century-old monastery; Castelo de São Jorge, from the turrets of which you can survey Lisbon; Panteao Nacional; and Praca do Comercio. The city dates right back to 1200BC and has been home to the Neolithic Pre-Celtic tribes, the Phoenicians, Romans, and Moors. Cruise ship: Emerald Radiance, Emerald Waterways Emerald Radiance was custom-built for cruising Portugal's waterways. She boasts a relaxing Sun Deck, outdoor dining terrace and open-air Serenity Pool. She's also the most intimate ship in the fleet operated by Emerald Waterways, with a capacity of 112 passengers and a crew-to-guest ratio of just 1:3. All meals are included in the price of your trip, with complimentary wine, beer and soft drinks available during mealtimes.

Cruising with Jane McDonald Series 7 Destination: Norway Gorgeous Norway is home to mountains, glaciers and picturesque fjords - there are more than 1,000 of them! Sognefjord is the longest of the Norwegian fjords - it's more than 200 kilometres and measures 1,308 metres at its deepest point - while Geirangerfjord (a UNESCO world heritage site) is often said to be the most breathtaking of the fjords. Norwegian capital, Oslo, is known for its green spaces and many museums, while Tromsø is famed as a viewing point for the northern lights. You can also go husky-sledding in the snow and admire the stunning view from Mount Storsteinen. Jane sails from Bergen to Kirkenes in Cruising with Jane McDonald. Bergen was founded more than 900 years ago and has a rich history. Famous composer Edvard Grieg was born here. Cruise line: MS Polarlys, Hurtigruten MS Polarlys (which means ‘polar light’ in Norwegian) features a modern, Arctic-inspired design. It offers guests a choice of warm and cosy cabins while delicious Norwegian cuisine is served onboard. The Explorer Lounge is one of the most popular public areas on the ships thanks to its panoramic views and comfortable 360-degree swivel chairs. The expedition team are always on hand and regularly hold interesting lectures, presentations and activities relevant to the waters you travel.