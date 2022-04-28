Susan Calman to sail the Caribbean with Holland America Line
Susan Calman has hit the UK's TV screens this spring as she enjoys adventures on the high seas on her Channel 5 show Cruising with Susan Calman. This week she sails with Holland America Line.
Holland America Line are featured on TV, when, on Friday, April 29, comedian, writer and presenter Susan Calman will be seen boarding Signature-class Eurodam in Fort Lauderdale for a spectacular 10-night Panama Canal Sunfarer voyage.
During the first of two episodes. Susan will visit HAL’s own stunning private island of Half Moon Cay, then call into the gorgeous Dutch Caribbean islands of Aruba and Curacao.
Episode 2, which airs on Friday, May 6 will feature the modern world wonder that is the Panama Canal plus the incredible rainforest scenery and wildlife of Costa Rica.
- READ MORE: What you need to know about Half Moon Cay island -
Join Susan as she enjoys the five-star amenities of Eurodam, chats with guests - and experiences some thrilling adventures ashore.
Holland America Line will operate a series of similar 10 and 11-night Panama Canal Sunfarer voyages during winter 2022/3, also onboard Eurodam.
There will also be a programme of full Panama Canal transits and leisurely cruises which feature some of the Caribbean’s most beautiful islands, including calls into Half Moon Cay – which celebrates 25 years on December 12, 2022!
Safaris, wine tours & striking fjords: Discover Australia & New Zealand with Holland America Line
Holland America Line ship Volendam to provide accommodation to Ukranian refugees
Cruise ship private islands: Which lines have their own island?
Pancake Day: How to make the perfect pancakes
Do cruise ships require masks? Full list of major cruise lines' face mask rules
Cruises for singles over 60: Best cruise lines for solo travel
Top 5 Europe culinary tours: From Italian pizza making to Norwegian wine tasting with Holland America Line
Seabourn & Holland America Line extend book with confidence policies - how lines keep you safe
Rockies, hot springs & lush landscapes, discover Canada & Alaska with Holland America Line
How to get a cruise cabin upgrade - luxury lines rolling out free perks now!
10-Day Panama Canal Sunfarer
- 10 nights, departs on the 26 Feb 2023
- Holland America Line, Eurodam
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Half Moon Cay, Curaçao, + 5 more
14-Day Western / Eastern Caribbean
- 14 nights, departs on the 21 Dec 2022
- Holland America Line, Eurodam
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Half Moon Cay, Ocho Rios, + 8 more
10-Day Panama Canal Sunfarer
- 10 nights, departs on the 15 Jan 2023
- Holland America Line, Eurodam
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Half Moon Cay, Curaçao, + 5 more
20-Day Panama Canal
- 20 nights, departs on the 09 Apr 2023
- Holland America Line, Eurodam
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Cartagena, Puerto Caldera, + 9 more
11-Day Panama Canal Sunfarer
- 11 nights, departs on the 25 Jan 2023
- Holland America Line, Eurodam
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Half Moon Cay, Aruba, + 6 more