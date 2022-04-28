Susan Calman has hit the UK's TV screens this spring as she enjoys adventures on the high seas on her Channel 5 show Cruising with Susan Calman. This week she sails with Holland America Line.

Holland America Line are featured on TV, when, on Friday, April 29, comedian, writer and presenter Susan Calman will be seen boarding Signature-class Eurodam in Fort Lauderdale for a spectacular 10-night Panama Canal Sunfarer voyage.

During the first of two episodes. Susan will visit HAL’s own stunning private island of Half Moon Cay, then call into the gorgeous Dutch Caribbean islands of Aruba and Curacao.

Episode 2, which airs on Friday, May 6 will feature the modern world wonder that is the Panama Canal plus the incredible rainforest scenery and wildlife of Costa Rica.

- READ MORE: What you need to know about Half Moon Cay island -

Join Susan as she enjoys the five-star amenities of Eurodam, chats with guests - and experiences some thrilling adventures ashore.

Holland America Line will operate a series of similar 10 and 11-night Panama Canal Sunfarer voyages during winter 2022/3, also onboard Eurodam.

There will also be a programme of full Panama Canal transits and leisurely cruises which feature some of the Caribbean’s most beautiful islands, including calls into Half Moon Cay – which celebrates 25 years on December 12, 2022!