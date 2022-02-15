Crystal Cruises reportedly announces closure
Crystal Cruises, the luxury cruise line which offered ocean, river and expedition cruises, has reportedly announced its closure after media reports of the US office closing last week.
Crystal Cruises has reportedly confirmed its closure, according to media reports.
This news comes after the line temporarily suspended cruise operations in late January 2022.
No official statement has been given in regards to the US office closure or the closure of the line at the current time.
The last update on Crystal Cruises website states that ocean and expedition itineraries will be halted through to 29 April 2022 and river cruises are suspended to late May 2022.
Edwina Lonsdale, Crystal Cruises UK General Sales Agent The Cruise Portfolio told Cruise Trade News: “It’s a very sad end to a multi-award winning brand that has been loved by many luxury cruisers over 31 years and as Crystal’s UK general sales agent The Cruise Portfolio will be refunding all clients funds.”
A Twitter video posted by the Crew Centre, a cruise ship information Twitter account, features the audio of reported the captain of Crystal Symphony making an announcement onboard saying: "I have been informed that the whole office in the US Crystal Cruises is closing down, all of them got their termination letter yesterday afternoon.
“The latest we received is that V Ship is going to be our new management company that has been appointed by the banks.
“Unfortunately this is the end of Crystal Cruises and we don’t know what’s going to happen in the future.”
V Ship is part of an independent ship management company, V Group Limited.
Crystal Cruises' parent company, Genting Hong Kong, filed a winding up order in late January, which is typically occurs when a company cannot pay off its debts, also known as compulsory liquidation.
World of Cruising has approached Crystal Cruises for comment.
