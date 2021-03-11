Cunard Announces New Summer UK Staycation Sailings as Domestic Cruises Get the Green Light
The cruise line has cancelled many of its international voyages and replaced them with cruises in UK coastal waters this summer
Cunard has announced that it will be launching a series of UK voyages on Queen Elizabeth, providing 'a unique and luxurious staycation opportunity this summer for British cruisers'.
This comes following the welcome news this week that domestic cruises have been given the green light by the Government to resume from 17 May.
In a statement, the cruise lines said that these new UK staycation voyages 'will replace a number of international sailings that unfortunately will be cancelled due to the current environment'.
Sailings will be from Cunard’s home port of Southampton and will be in UK coastal waters as well as 'simply seeking out the very best of the summer sunshine'.
Cunard’s flexible booking terms will be applicable for these voyages, so guests will be able to book with confidence.
Cunard's president, Simon Palethorpe, said: 'With the UK Government confirming that domestic travel is close on the horizon, we are introducing a series of exciting, shorter duration holidays for Brits looking for the perfect staycation in Cunard luxury this summer.
'These will be sailings from Southampton, for UK residents, around the UK and will make the very most of the summer sunshine.
'However, with international travel restrictions still in place, we unfortunately need to cancel a number of departures. We know how much everyone is desperately looking forward to longed-for holidays overseas, so to all affected by this news, I am sincerely sorry for the disappointment this will cause.'
Sailings on Cunard's Queen Victoria are now cancelled for departures up to and including 27 August 2021.
Queen Elizabeth’s summer Mediterranean fly-cruise season and all departures up to and including 11 October 2021 have also been cancelled by the cruise line.
Queen Mary 2’s current programme is affected by a number of factors and all departures up to and including 12 November 2021 have been cancelled.
The cruise line has said that guests whose voyages have been cancelled will automatically receive a future cruise credit worth 125 per cent of what they paid.
This credit can be redeemed against any new booking made by the end of December 2021, on any cruise on sale at the time of booking. Alternatively, a full refund is available through the form, available at cunard.com.
Both P&O Cruises and Princess recently announced that they would be cancelling their international voyages and replacing them with UK staycations this summer following the Government's latest announcement.
Roundtrip Transatlantic Crossing
- 18 nights, departs on the 07 Oct 2022
- Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
- New York, New York, Southampton, Hamburg, + 2 more
Amsterdam
- 4 nights, departs on the 28 Jul 2021
- Cunard Line, Queen Elizabeth
- Southampton, Amsterdam, Amsterdam, + 1 more
Transatlantic, New English & Canada
- 29 nights, departs on the 15 Sept 2022
- Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
- Southampton, Le Havre, New York, New York, + 10 more
From Singapore to Hong Kong
- 6 nights, departs on the 03 Apr 2023
- Cunard Line, Queen Elizabeth
- Singapore, Chan May, Hong Kong, + 1 more
Eastern Caribbean and Transatlantic Crossing
- 20 nights, departs on the 20 Nov 2022
- Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
- New York, New York, Sint Maarten, Dominica, + 6 more