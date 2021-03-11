The cruise line has cancelled many of its international voyages and replaced them with cruises in UK coastal waters this summer

Cunard has announced that it will be launching a series of UK voyages on Queen Elizabeth, providing 'a unique and luxurious staycation opportunity this summer for British cruisers'.

This comes following the welcome news this week that domestic cruises have been given the green light by the Government to resume from 17 May.

In a statement, the cruise lines said that these new UK staycation voyages 'will replace a number of international sailings that unfortunately will be cancelled due to the current environment'.

Sailings will be from Cunard’s home port of Southampton and will be in UK coastal waters as well as 'simply seeking out the very best of the summer sunshine'.

Cunard’s flexible booking terms will be applicable for these voyages, so guests will be able to book with confidence.

Cunard's president, Simon Palethorpe, said: 'With the UK Government confirming that domestic travel is close on the horizon, we are introducing a series of exciting, shorter duration holidays for Brits looking for the perfect staycation in Cunard luxury this summer.

'These will be sailings from Southampton, for UK residents, around the UK and will make the very most of the summer sunshine.