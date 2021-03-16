Cunard Announces Two Centenary World Voyages in 2023

The new celebratory world voyages in 2023 will take place on board ships Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of its pioneering global passenger circumnavigations, Cunard has announced two new world voyages in 2023 on board ships Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria.

The voyages have been designed to mirror many ports of call from Cunard’s first world sailings on ships RMS Laconia followed by RMS Samaria.

Destinations on Queen Mary 2’s 102-night 'Centenary World Voyage' will include Colombo, Singapore and Hong Kong, emulating RMS Samaria’s 1923 world sailing.

The voyage also includes overnight stops in Dubai, Sydney and Cape Town as it travels from Southampton through Asia, Australia and South Africa. Prices start at £11,499 per person.

Meanwhile, Queen Victoria’s 101-night 'Centenary World Voyage' will visit RMS Laconia’s 1922/23 ports calls with stops in Hong Kong, New York, Singapore, Cabo San Lucas, Colombo, San Francisco, Hilo, Honolulu, Manila and Naples, as well visiting Aruba, Jordan, Tonga and a full transit of the Panama Canal. Prices start at £11,999 per person.

Guests will be able to enjoy a programme of exclusive events and parties, both ashore and on board, with entertainment and dining reflecting each region of the world visited.

