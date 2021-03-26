Cunard to Require Passengers to be Vaccinated for UK Sailings
The cruise line's new UK coastal cruises are for UK resident Covid-19 vaccinated guests only
Cunard will require passengers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before embarking on the cruise line's series of UK coastal cruises, departing this summer.
However, the Carnival Corporation-owned line confirmed that all of its other voyages on sale do not require passengers to be vaccinated.
The line said: 'Given the advanced progress of the UK vaccination programme, and strongly expressed preference on the part of our guests for this limited series of UK coastal cruises, these sailings on Queen Elizabeth will be for UK resident Covid-19 vaccinated guests only. All other voyages on sale currently do not require guests to be vaccinated.'
Cunard also confirmed that travel insurance will be mandatory for all guests.
'All guests and crew will be required to follow enhanced health and wellbeing measures to protect everyone on board on these cruises,' the line added. 'These have been developed with guidance from our global medical and public health experts and scientists and in close coordination with UK government agencies.
'These protocols include enhanced sanitation measures, appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks in certain areas of the ship. Crew will also undergo a strict testing and quarantine regime as well as regular testing during their time on board.
'Our protocols are subject to change, as we will continue to work with our experts and with government bodies to ensure all of our practices evolve in line with latest advice, with our primary focus always being to protect the health and wellbeing of our crew and guests and the communities we visit.'
Cunard's series of UK voyages will take place on board Queen Elizabeth. Voyages will be round-trip from Southampton, between July and October 2021, and comprise of British Isles scenic cruising and special 'Sun Voyages', sailing to 'wherever the sun shines brightest'.
Ten British Isles Voyages and three Sun Voyages, lasting between three and twelve nights, are available.
British Isles Voyages include scenic sailings along Britain’s coastline including The Jurassic Coast, Cornwall including Land’s End, and Scotland including the Isle of Arran, Mull of Kintyre and Sound of Mull.
Four voyages will make various port calls, including Liverpool, Greenock, Invergordon, Belfast, Newcastle, as well as a maiden call for Cunard’s fleet to the Welsh port of Holyhead.
Four-night scenic 'British Isles Voyages' are priced from £599 per person for a Balcony Stateroom, while a 10-night 'British Isles Voyage' will start at £1,299 per person for a Balcony Stateroom. Seven-night 'Sun Voyages' are priced from £899 per person for a Balcony Stateroom.
Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe, commented: “Cunard’s Summer at Sea luxury UK voyages are a truly unique way for guests to have a much-needed break this summer. With international travel not yet fully opened up we’re delighted to offer these voyages exclusively for British guests to experience a staycation unlike any other, as they relax in Cunard luxury knowing we will take care of everything.
'Guests can sail along some of the most stunning coastlines anywhere in the world, as Queen Elizabeth provides a unique vantage point, or sail on one of our Sun Voyages where the destination is unscripted and is guided by studying the weather forecast and heading to where the sun shines brightest.'
Cunard's UK cruises will go on sale Wednesday 31 March 2021 at 10am. Visit cunard.com for more information.
Southern Australia
- 18 nights, departs on the 13 Apr 2022
- Cunard Line, Queen Elizabeth
- Yokohama, Beppu, Kyushu Island, Oita, Busan, + 9 more
Norway & Northern Lights
- 26 nights, departs on the 25 Oct 2022
- Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
- New York, New York, Southampton, Bergen, + 8 more
Westbound Transatlantic Crossing
- 7 nights, departs on the 14 Nov 2021
- Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
- Southampton, New York, New York + -1 more
Dubai to Southampton
- 20 nights, departs on the 04 Apr 2022
- Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
- Dubai, Salalah, 'Aqaba, + 4 more
Caribbean Celebration
- 12 nights, departs on the 22 Dec 2021
- Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
- New York, New York, Tortola, Saint Kitts, + 4 more