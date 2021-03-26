Cunard to Require Passengers to be Vaccinated for UK Sailings

Cunard will require passengers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before embarking on the cruise line's series of UK coastal cruises, departing this summer.

However, the Carnival Corporation-owned line confirmed that all of its other voyages on sale do not require passengers to be vaccinated.

The line said: 'Given the advanced progress of the UK vaccination programme, and strongly expressed preference on the part of our guests for this limited series of UK coastal cruises, these sailings on Queen Elizabeth will be for UK resident Covid-19 vaccinated guests only. All other voyages on sale currently do not require guests to be vaccinated.'

Cunard also confirmed that travel insurance will be mandatory for all guests.

'All guests and crew will be required to follow enhanced health and wellbeing measures to protect everyone on board on these cruises,' the line added. 'These have been developed with guidance from our global medical and public health experts and scientists and in close coordination with UK government agencies.

'These protocols include enhanced sanitation measures, appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks in certain areas of the ship. Crew will also undergo a strict testing and quarantine regime as well as regular testing during their time on board.

'Our protocols are subject to change, as we will continue to work with our experts and with government bodies to ensure all of our practices evolve in line with latest advice, with our primary focus always being to protect the health and wellbeing of our crew and guests and the communities we visit.'