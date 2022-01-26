Damian Barr: British writer on cruise cocktails, his worst trip and Truman Capote
Damian Barr will be sailing with the traditional British cruise line Cunard this winter. Here he spills the beans on his experience of cruises.
Damian Barr, 45, is the author of Maggie and Me and the founder of Damian Barr’s Literary Salon.
He will be appearing at the Cunard Literature Festival at Sea this December, alongside authors including Richard Osman, Ian Rankin and Mary Beard.
We caught up with Barr to quiz him on all things cruise and travel.
Actress Linda Lusardi on fame at sea, pigging out and seasickness injections
Charlie Dimmock on cruises, overpacking and the greatest flower show in the world
Rocket launches & first world cruise - Viking ship Captain on 'best job in the world'
Strictly singer Lance Ellington reveals what it's like backstage & performing with P&O Cruises
Jane McDonald's top cruise tips - what mistakes to avoid on a cruising holiday
Tim Bentinck: The Archers star on Norway cruises, nude scenes & cruise weight-gain
Jane McDonald on cruise tips, having a 'bloody good time' and packing tea bags
Viking cruise line EVP on best cruises for 2022 and what to expect from 'the biggest year yet'
Alex Murphy: Dancing on Ice pro skater & ex cruise worker dishes the dirt on crew life
How I became a high-flying cruise ship acrobat on Celebrity Cruises
What are you looking forward to about the Cunard Literary cruise?
Meeting new readers from all around the world and answering their questions.
What will you be doing on the cruise?
As well as engaging with guests through my talks and readings, I plan to spend more time at the bar sampling the amazing cocktails!
- READ MORE: What a festive Cunard cruise is really like -
Which authors are you most looking forward to travelling with on the cruise?
I couldn’t possibly say! Mary (Beard) Rachel (Johnson) and Ian (Rankin) have all been guests at my Literary Salon. And Richard (Osman) was on my Big Scottish Book Club on BBC TV (catch it on iPlayer now!)
Do you pack classic books for a cruise or a kindle?
Books! There is no luggage allowance so Yah!
Which books can you recommend to take on a cruise?
Oddly, nothing set on ships. I am most looking forward to Mother’s Boy by Patrick Gale and Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart.
- READ MORE: Compete guide to Cunard cruise line -
Where have you travelled to before on a cruise?
My last cruise was my first! Arriving in New York by ship was incredible.
What do you love the most about cruising?
I mean….!
What would be your ideal cruise and destination?
Fiji.
Who would be your ideal cruise partner and why?
Truman Capote because he’d leave me to write but he’d be great company at cocktail hour.
What do you pack to take on a cruise?
Kilts – I’m Scottish! And seasickness pills — I am pleased to report only one of those was vital last time!
- READ MORE: Top 16 destinations to visit in 2022 -
What’s your top all-time travel tip?
Enjoy the journey.
What’s been your best travel experience?
Travelling to Aotearoa (the Maori name for New Zealand) for three months in 2020 while finishing writing You Will Be Safe Here.
I was a Burns Fellow through the University of Otago. I was editing every day but every weekend I went out exploring the country’s incredible country and history.
…and your worst?
One of those trips where you just can’t wait to get home? It’s best I don’t trigger myself by revisiting it…let’s just say it involved lying on a cold marble floor and praying for death.
- READ MORE: QE2 cruise ship becomes world's largest floating nightclub -
Where are you planning to travel to in 2022?
Now the world is opening up again I am thinking carefully about how and where I go and why. Lisbon in June for Pride seems perfect.
Damian will be appearing at the 7-night Literature Festival at Sea from Southampton to New York, on Queen Mary 2, departing December 3, 2022. See more at cunard.com.
Best river cruises for families 2022 and why you should take one
Testing scrapped for double jabbed travellers - latest travel rules explained
P&O Cruises reveals cracking Wallace & Gromit cruise holidays
Top 5 Europe culinary tours: From Italian pizza making to Norwegian wine tasting with Holland America Line
Rhine river cruise guide: Everything you need to know about cruising with Avalon Waterways
Norwegian steak, Russian vodka & Danish sandwiches – best Baltic cruise food with Princess Cruises
New expedition cruise ships 2022 - full list of maiden voyages this year
Seabourn & Holland America Line extend book with confidence policies - how lines keep you safe
Royal Caribbean unveils dining onboard world's largest ship Wonder of the Seas
Rockies, hot springs & lush landscapes, discover Canada & Alaska with Holland America Line
The Fjords
- 7 nights, departs on the 16 Jul 2023
- Cunard Line, Queen Victoria
- Southampton, Haugesund, Geiranger, + 8 more
Western Mediterranean
- 7 nights, departs on the 23 Oct 2023
- Cunard Line, Queen Elizabeth
- Barcelona, Toulon, Livorno, + 3 more
Atlantic Coast And Iberia
- 7 nights, departs on the 18 Jun 2023
- Cunard Line, Queen Victoria
- Southampton, La Coruña, Gijón, + 3 more
Panama Canal
- 14 nights, departs on the 26 Jul 2022
- Cunard Line, Queen Elizabeth
- Los Angeles, California, Cabo San Lucas, Puntarenas, + 3 more
Roundtrip Transatlantic Crossing
- 18 nights, departs on the 07 Oct 2022
- Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
- New York, New York, Southampton, Hamburg, + 2 more