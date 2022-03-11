Disabled cruises from Southampton: Best cruise lines for disabled passengers in the UK Cruises for the disabled are more than a necessity than a luxury. After all, a disability shouldn’t stop you from taking the holiday you deserve.

Cruises for disabled passengers can make for very convenient and enjoyable holidays indeed for those with mobility issues. Fortunately, a lot of cruise ships these days are equipped with accessible features designed to make your dream voyage come true.

Can a person in wheelchair go on a cruise? An increasing number of cruise lines are waking up to the fact that mobility problems shouldn't stop people from travelling. As a result, a lot of cruises for disabled people come with accessible essential and special facilities. Some of the features that cruises for the disabled highlight include: More space The best cruise lines for disabled passengers come with plenty of space for guests in wheelchairs to steer through both spaces and staterooms. A lot of ships even feature larger doorways specially designed for passengers in a wheelchair.

Lots of cruises for disabled passengers feature plenty of space for guests in wheelchairs to steer through and enjoy. Credit: Shutterstock

Accessible Staterooms Accessible staterooms are another amenity available on the majority of cruises for disabled people. A few, like the those onboard Royal Caribbean cruise ships, can accommodate 180 degree turns for wheelchairs, while others offer ramped access to balconies. The accessible staterooms include wet room-style showers, pull-down shower chairs, grab rails, and lowered furnishing like dressing tables and sinks.

Accessible and essential amenities are a priority of many cruises for disabled people. Credit: Shutterstock

Best cruise lines for disabled passengers A few cruise lines stand above the rest when it comes to catering to disabled guests. Here is our pick of the best disabled cruises from Southampton. Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean's Freedom Class and Oasis Class ships are by far the largest and feature some of the latest amenities at sea for disabled people. Special staterooms, lift-accessible pools, jacuzzies, braille signs and lift buttons are included onboard. From the fine-dining options to chilling out by the pool, spending your holidays onboard will gift you a truly fantastic experience. Royal Caribbean's highly innovative cruises for the disabled are based in the UK and sail from Southampton to incredible destinations, such as the Canary Islands, Norwegian Fjords, Mediterranean, and other cultural hotspots of Europe. Holland America Line Holland America Line is one of the suitable cruise lines for disabled passengers, particularly onboard its Vista Class ships. The medium-sized vessels are quite accessible, with ample space to accommodate mobility equipment and wheelchairs. They also feature purpose-built staterooms across various categories. Additionally, they have a unique wheelchair-accessible tender transfer system as well. The cruise line also offers wheelchairs and special equipment to guests leveraging their partnership with 'Special Needs at Sea.'

Cunard's Queen Mary 2 offers excellent facilities and fully accessible cabins for those with mobility limitations. Credit: Shutterstock

Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Star that sails from Southampton is great for disabled passengers. The fleet-wide amenities range from 27 wheelchair-accessible staterooms with grab rails in bathrooms to extra-wide doors for easy access and shower seats.

Additionally, other Norwegian cruises for the disabled in the UK highlights electric hoists for access to the pools and jacuzzies and dedicated wheelchair positions in their main theatres. Other amenities include 15 delicious dining options, a sprawling spa, 10 bars and lounges, and an exciting casino. Cunard Cunard’s classic cruise ship, Queen Victoria, is also one of the best cruises for the disabled. It features 20 wheelchair-accessible staterooms that hold roll-in showers, grabs rails, and shower seats. All areas of the ship are accessible and barrier-free, with pool hoists. Rental equipment is also available onboard.