Credit: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises receives brand new cruise ship Discovery Princess - what's onboard? Princess Cruises today took delivery of its brand new cruise ship Discovery Princess. What can passengers expect when the vessel is ready?

Princess Cruises today welcomed new cruise ship Discovery Princess, expanding the line's fleet to 15 MedallionClass vessels. Discovery Princess was delivered during an official handover at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. The ship will sail from March on a series of west coast cruises. It will depart Italy and travel to the Port of Los Angeles. From here Discovery Princess will cruise a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from March 27 – April 24, 2022.

The Princess ships will then head up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-night Alaska cruises from Seattle. “Today marks a significant milestone for Princess Cruises as we officially take ownership of the spectacular Discovery Princess,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. - READ MORE: Princess Cruises extends Book with Confidence policy - “We extend our immense gratitude to our long-time and trusted partners at Fincantieri, the shipbuilders of all six of our Royal-Class vessels with Discovery Princess and look forward to welcoming our first guests to experience the beauty of the ship when they embark in just a few weeks.”

So what can guests set to cruise on Discovery Princess expect onboard the ship?

Discovery Princess: In the Sky Suites, guests will enjoy 270-degree sweeping views. Credit: Princess Cruises

Discovery Princess cabins Princess Cruises fans will recognise much of the new ship if they've sailed with the brand before. The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild and shares all of the style and luxury of her sister ships – Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess and Royal Princess. Cabins range in size and price to make sure all travellers' needs are met. Categories include Sky Suite, Suite, Club Class, Mini-Suite, Balcony, Premium Oceanview, Interior and Wheelchair-Accessible. - READ MORE: How Princess' Medallion works on MedallionClass ships - In the Sky Suites, guests will enjoy 270-degree sweeping views from the largest balconies at sea (spanning a whopping 1,000 square-foot!. They were first unveiled onboard Sky Princess in 2019 and offer inclusive amenities, a dedicated Suite Experience Manager, luxurious accommodation for up to five guests and the largest balcony at sea. Meanwhile, at the other end of the spectrum, interior cabins are approximately 158-162 square feet and come with a queen or two twin beds, refrigerator, private bathroom with a shower, desk, and a flat-panel television. Balcony Suites are 214-222 square feet suite, and include a balcony with two chairs and a table - perfect for enjoying a leisurely breakfast or pre-dinner drinks! There are also floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, comfortable queen or two twin beds, and a refrigerator.

Discovery Princess: World Fresh Marketplace provides well-balanced options. Credit: Princess Cruises

Discovery Princess dining There is all manner of dining options available onboard Discovery Princess to please every palate. Included restaurants range from Gigi's Pizzeria serving hand-tossed pizzas and the Salty Dog Grill offering handmade gourmet burgers to World Fresh Marketplace providing well-balanced options and International Café serving food from around the world 24-hours a day. Meanwhile, Ocean Terrace seafood bars offers sushi and sashimi along with chilled sake, cocktails, and wine by the glass while Gelato serves classic flavours and toppings. - READ MORE: What you didn't know about dining on Princess Cruises - As with all Princess ships you can expect an array of speciality dining options. Sabatini's Italian Trattoria rustles up pasta courses prepared fresh daily from treasured family recipes and The Salty Dog Gastropub serves crafted burgers and gourmet creations incised by pub favourites along with a unique variety of beer, whiskey and cocktail selections. Crown Grill offers premium aged beef and fresh seafood items while Chef’s Table Lumiere is perfect for special occasions - guests are given champagne and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a blow-out multi-course dinner created and hosted by the ship’s executive chef. Alternatively, guests can opt for Ultimate Balcony Dining and have breakfast brought right to them.

Discovery Princess: Vista Lounge sees everyone from live bands and comedians to illusionists and musicians perform. Credit: Princess Cruises

Discovery Princess entertainment There's plenty to keep cruisers happy during the day on Discovery Princes. There's the pool, hot tub and two deep-tank pools, linked by sunken, communal seating, adjacent to the top-deck bar. Additionally, there's an infinity-style Wakeview pool and bar. Why not head to the shops to indulge in some retail therapy or hit the casino to try your luck? - READ MORE: Best Princess excursions for food and drink - Vista Lounge sees everyone from live bands and comedians to illusionists and musicians perform while Crooner's bar is where a top-notch pianist sings tunes. Princess live entertainment also presents mesmerising new West End-style production shows that can only be seen in the Princess Theatre.

Discovery Princess houses Take Five where live musicians perform brilliant classics. Credit: Princess Cruises

Discovery Princess is the third Princess ship after Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess to house Take Five where live musicians perform brilliant classics and tell tales of true jazz legends throughout the ages each evening. Passengers can try cocktails from Master Mixologist, Rob Floyd as well as speciality gin cocktails crafted exclusively for Take Five. Culture lovers will enjoy the onboard art gallery, art history lecture and Champagne Art Auctions while film buffs will appreciate Movies Under the Stars - tuck into complimentary fresh-popped popcorn in the evening or delicious cookies and milk during the day while watching hit films poolside. - READ MORE: What's onboard Enchanted Princess from cabins to dining? - For those who want to get active, there's a Sports Court set up for basketball but also for volleyball as well as a gym boasting Tour de Cycle, personal training and classes such as Pilates, Yoga, Body Sculpt Boot Camp, Results Based Training and TRX suspension training. You can then hit the spa which offers a variety of relaxing treatments, such as facials, aroma stone therapy massages, detoxifying ocean wraps and an aromatherapy thermal suite as well as beauty treatments to leave you looking your best.