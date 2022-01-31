Princess Cruises receives brand new cruise ship Discovery Princess - what's onboard?
Princess Cruises today took delivery of its brand new cruise ship Discovery Princess. What can passengers expect when the vessel is ready?
Princess Cruises today welcomed new cruise ship Discovery Princess, expanding the line's fleet to 15 MedallionClass vessels.
Discovery Princess was delivered during an official handover at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
The ship will sail from March on a series of west coast cruises. It will depart Italy and travel to the Port of Los Angeles.
From here Discovery Princess will cruise a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from March 27 – April 24, 2022.
Are all-inclusive cruises worth it? Perks of going all-in with Princess Cruises
Norwegian steak, Russian vodka & Danish sandwiches – best Baltic cruise food with Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises extends Book with Confidence policy - how cruise line is keeping you safe
Mind-reading, cocktail-producing & contactless - how Princess Cruises' Medallion really works
Best around-the-world cruises from adventure & culture to budget & luxury
Bordeaux wine, Mexican ceviche & Estonian beer: Best Princess excursions for food & drink
How to get cheap cruises: Princess Cruises slashes prices in new sale
A complete guide to Barcelona’s skyline – what to do and who to cruise with
Enchanted Princess officially named - what's onboard from cabins to dining?
What's cruising onboard Regal Princess really like? We find out
The Princess ships will then head up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-night Alaska cruises from Seattle.
“Today marks a significant milestone for Princess Cruises as we officially take ownership of the spectacular Discovery Princess,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.
- READ MORE: Princess Cruises extends Book with Confidence policy -
“We extend our immense gratitude to our long-time and trusted partners at Fincantieri, the shipbuilders of all six of our Royal-Class vessels with Discovery Princess and look forward to welcoming our first guests to experience the beauty of the ship when they embark in just a few weeks.”
So what can guests set to cruise on Discovery Princess expect onboard the ship?
Discovery Princess cabins
Princess Cruises fans will recognise much of the new ship if they've sailed with the brand before.
The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild and shares all of the style and luxury of her sister ships – Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess and Royal Princess.
Cabins range in size and price to make sure all travellers' needs are met. Categories include Sky Suite, Suite, Club Class, Mini-Suite, Balcony, Premium Oceanview, Interior and Wheelchair-Accessible.
- READ MORE: How Princess' Medallion works on MedallionClass ships -
In the Sky Suites, guests will enjoy 270-degree sweeping views from the largest balconies at sea (spanning a whopping 1,000 square-foot!.
They were first unveiled onboard Sky Princess in 2019 and offer inclusive amenities, a dedicated Suite Experience Manager, luxurious accommodation for up to five guests and the largest balcony at sea.
Meanwhile, at the other end of the spectrum, interior cabins are approximately 158-162 square feet and come with a queen or two twin beds, refrigerator, private bathroom with a shower, desk, and a flat-panel television.
Balcony Suites are 214-222 square feet suite, and include a balcony with two chairs and a table - perfect for enjoying a leisurely breakfast or pre-dinner drinks! There are also floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, comfortable queen or two twin beds, and a refrigerator.
Discovery Princess dining
There is all manner of dining options available onboard Discovery Princess to please every palate.
Included restaurants range from Gigi's Pizzeria serving hand-tossed pizzas and the Salty Dog Grill offering handmade gourmet burgers to World Fresh Marketplace providing well-balanced options and International Café serving food from around the world 24-hours a day.
Meanwhile, Ocean Terrace seafood bars offers sushi and sashimi along with chilled sake, cocktails, and wine by the glass while Gelato serves classic flavours and toppings.
- READ MORE: What you didn't know about dining on Princess Cruises -
As with all Princess ships you can expect an array of speciality dining options.
Sabatini's Italian Trattoria rustles up pasta courses prepared fresh daily from treasured family recipes and The Salty Dog Gastropub serves crafted burgers and gourmet creations incised by pub favourites along with a unique variety of beer, whiskey and cocktail selections.
Crown Grill offers premium aged beef and fresh seafood items while Chef’s Table Lumiere is perfect for special occasions - guests are given champagne and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a blow-out multi-course dinner created and hosted by the ship’s executive chef.
Alternatively, guests can opt for Ultimate Balcony Dining and have breakfast brought right to them.
Discovery Princess entertainment
There's plenty to keep cruisers happy during the day on Discovery Princes. There's the pool, hot tub and two deep-tank pools, linked by sunken, communal seating, adjacent to the top-deck bar. Additionally, there's an infinity-style Wakeview pool and bar.
Why not head to the shops to indulge in some retail therapy or hit the casino to try your luck?
- READ MORE: Best Princess excursions for food and drink -
Vista Lounge sees everyone from live bands and comedians to illusionists and musicians perform while Crooner's bar is where a top-notch pianist sings tunes.
Princess live entertainment also presents mesmerising new West End-style production shows that can only be seen in the Princess Theatre.
Discovery Princess is the third Princess ship after Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess to house Take Five where live musicians perform brilliant classics and tell tales of true jazz legends throughout the ages each evening. Passengers can try cocktails from Master Mixologist, Rob Floyd as well as speciality gin cocktails crafted exclusively for Take Five.
Culture lovers will enjoy the onboard art gallery, art history lecture and Champagne Art Auctions while film buffs will appreciate Movies Under the Stars - tuck into complimentary fresh-popped popcorn in the evening or delicious cookies and milk during the day while watching hit films poolside.
- READ MORE: What's onboard Enchanted Princess from cabins to dining? -
For those who want to get active, there's a Sports Court set up for basketball but also for volleyball as well as a gym boasting Tour de Cycle, personal training and classes such as Pilates, Yoga, Body Sculpt Boot Camp, Results Based Training and TRX suspension training.
You can then hit the spa which offers a variety of relaxing treatments, such as facials, aroma stone therapy massages, detoxifying ocean wraps and an aromatherapy thermal suite as well as beauty treatments to leave you looking your best.
Where to visit on a Rhine cruise - travel photographer reveals the highlights
Are all-inclusive cruises worth it? Perks of going all-in with Princess Cruises
Discover the top maiden voyages for 2022 and their breathtaking itineraries
Squeeze through the Corinth Canal with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ record-breaking cruise
Royal Caribbean takes delivery of world's largest ship Wonder of the Seas - what's onboard?
Molten chocolate cake recipe: How to make delicious dessert famous on Oceania ships
Ambassador Cruise Line announces new cruise ship Ambition - what to expect
Damian Barr: British writer on cruise cocktails, his worst trip and Truman Capote
Best river cruises for families 2022 and why you should take one
Testing scrapped for double jabbed travellers - latest travel rules explained
7-Day Inside Passage (Roundtrip Seattle)
- 7 nights, departs on the 11 Sept 2022
- Princess Cruises, Discovery Princess
- Seattle, Washington, Ketchikan, Alaska, Juneau, Alaska, + 4 more
4-Day Alaska Sampler
- 4 nights, departs on the 04 May 2022
- Princess Cruises, Discovery Princess
- Vancouver, British Columbia, Ketchikan, Alaska, Seattle, Washington + 0 more
7-Day Mexican Riviera
- 7 nights, departs on the 29 Oct 2022
- Princess Cruises, Discovery Princess
- Los Angeles, California, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, + 2 more
7-Day Inside Passage (Roundtrip Seattle)
- 7 nights, departs on the 14 May 2023
- Princess Cruises, Discovery Princess
- Seattle, Washington, Ketchikan, Alaska, Juneau, Alaska, + 4 more
7-Day Mexican Riviera
- 7 nights, departs on the 19 Nov 2022
- Princess Cruises, Discovery Princess
- Los Angeles, California, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, + 2 more