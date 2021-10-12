Credit: Shutterstock

Disney Cruise Line to return to the Caribbean & Mexico - but you have to wait Disney Cruise Line has announced today it will sail once more to winter sun favourites the Caribbean, Bahamas and Mexico.

Disney Cruise Line will offer a range of magical itineraries to a number of tropical designations - perfect for those longing for sun, sea and sand. However, guests will have to wait until 2023 before the beloved cruise line makes its big comeback to the region. Disney cruises will depart from Florida in early 2023 for the Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexico, New Orleans and beyond. Ships Disney Wish and Disney Fantasy will sail from Port Canaveral near Orlando, Florida while Disney Dream will depart from Miami.



Every cruise from Florida includes a visit to Disney’s private island oasis, Castaway Cay.

Disney Wish, the line's newest ship, will sail three- and four-night voyages to Nassau, Bahamas and Castaway Cay. Disney Fantasy will offer seven-night sailings to several favourite destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean. - READ MORE: Best winter sun destinations right now - There's also one unique eight-night sailing which includes two days in Bermuda, where guests can sunbathe on the island’s pristine pink sand beaches, enjoy water sports or explore the island’s underground Crystal Caves. Disney Dream will embark on an assortment of four- and five-night cruises to destinations including Grand Cayman, Nassau, Castaway Cay and Cozumel, Mexico. What's more, there's one special five-night cruise that includes two stops at Castaway Cay.

Meanwhile, Disney Magic will sail from Galveston, Texas, on a variety of four-, five-, six- and seven-night itineraries to the Bahamas and Western Caribbean. Tropical ports of call on these cruises include Grand Cayman as well as Cozumel and Progreso, Mexico. In February and March, Disney Magic is “going down the bayou” for the first time during a debut season in New Orleans. - READ MORE: What to see and do on Mississippi and Columbia river cruises - She will sail along the mighty Mississippi River, on four-, five- and six-night sailings calling at Grand Cayman and Cozumel. There's also the option to explore New Orleans before or after your cruise. All early 2023 Disney Magic voyages include two or three days at sea to enjoy the unlimited fun, entertainment, relaxation and memories onboard.

As for Mexico cruises, Disney Wonder will sail from San Diego in April and May to Baja, Mexico and the Mexican Riviera. Sailings from San Diego will range in length from three to seven nights. Some sailings to the Baja peninsula will call on the charming coastal city of Ensenada, known for its turquoise blue water and rugged mountainous terrain. - READ MORE: The ultimate family cruise guide - Many cruises will include a visit to Cabo San Lucas, a favourite destination with dramatic rock formations and white sand beaches. Seven-night itineraries will sail to Mazatlan, the “Pearl of the Pacific," filled with breathtaking natural wonders, thriving culture and colourful history, and to Puerto Vallarta, the beautiful seaside escape nestled along the curve of the Banderas Bay and bordered by the stunning Sierra Madre mountains.

The news comes as fresh research shows the Caribbean is the number one winter cruise destination. In a survey conducted by cruise specialist, cruise.co.uk, almost 900 people were polled and 45 percent selected the Caribbean as their ideal winter hotspot. Australia came in second at 11 percent, while summer favourite the Mediterranean was third most popular with 9 percent. - READ MORE: Your essential post-Covid guide to Caribbean cruising - Tony Andrews, deputy managing director of cruise.co.uk, said: “The Caribbean has been a clear winter favourite with cruisers for some time and it’s clear it’s lost none of its shine. The prospect of sunny skies, crystal clear waters and welcoming locals means many of us are setting our sights on a tropical escape. “With travel now becoming more and more accessible, the prospect of sipping a top-deck cocktail while watching the sunny shores of the Caribbean drift by is once again on our wishlists.”