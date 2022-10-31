Menu

Classified by Oceania as an ‘R-Class’ vessel, Nautica is the sister-ship of Insignia, Regatta and Sirena. Credit: Oceania Cruises

Don’t miss out on Oceania Cruises complimentary Land Programme Snap up this exclusive cruise package for 2023 itineraries before it’s too late.

As always, we’re here to guide you in the right direction and, in this case, make sure you’ve heard of Oceania Cruises' announcement to transform their Land Programme into a completely complimentary deal for a limited time on 2023 sailings.



You’ll be able to immerse yourself in a destination's culture, architecture, and nature with up to eight shore excursions; enjoy an irresistible drinks package; or bag up to $800 onboard spending money.



Fascinating ports in regions such as Africa, Australia and Asia await discovery, without you having to spend an extra penny.



Oh, and before we forget, Oceania’s complimentary Land Programme also offers itineraries with a pre- or post-cruise extension allowing guests to experience a seamless transition between sea and land.



To give you a better idea of how this Oceania programme will enhance your travel experience, here’s one of the cruises you could join next year.

The 684-passenger Nautica is elegant, understated and luxurious. Credit: Oceania Cruises

Fortunes of the East

This 10-day itinerary onboard Nautica, departs Bangkok on February 19, 2023. All in the price…

Before you’ve even jumped onboard, reap the benefits of the complimentary Land Programme and look forward to a bonus four days before the cruise itself – all at no extra cost from a worthy £4,139 per person. During this pre-cruise extension, you’ll be able to rest up in popular Asian hotels before embarking on a series of treasurable included excursions. Start off with a bang and take a trip to the largest religious monument in the world: the Angkor Wat site in Cambodia. Within this temple city, hike along mossy cobblestones and into the depths of forests to uncover the ruins in all their glory. Home to heaps of architectural wonders and enthusiastic monkeys clambering up temple steps, your guide will be on hand to reveal the best photo stops. The next day, another remarkable trip awaits to an additional symbol of Cambodian heritage and religion. Venture to the moated, walled city of Angkor Thom. Along with a handful of other noteworthy temples, you’ll be able to investigate the film scene location from the famous Tomb Raider where you’ll see the Ta Prohm coated in crawling vines and jungle life. Also unbelievably included in the price is a visit to an authentic local market (Phsar Chas) where you can barter for some succulent Asian fried chicken, and a stroll through the Artisans d’Angkor school. Be intrigued by young scholars taking on age-old traditions through crafting lessons in stone carving, silk weaving and more before a cultural evening back at the hotel with dining excellence and an Apsara show.

Most tourists come to Cambodia to see Angkor Wat, the capital of the mighty Khmer empire.

What’s in store for the rest of the cruise…

So, after a hefty four days of exploration, the rest of the adventure begins with the main cruise. By this point, you would have found plenty of time to recharge your batteries before boarding Nautica to Thailand’s capital, Bangkok and the city of Ko Samui.



As usual, Oceania Cruises lets their guests choose their preferred tours and experiences through a specially hand-picked selection.



So, whether you like the sound of a trip to China Town, meditating with a monk, coconut picking at a local plantation, or prepping gigantic lunches for an elephant sanctuary, the rest of your complimentary excursion options are in your hands.



As if this itinerary wasn’t tempting enough, thanks to the complimentary Land Programme, this cruise also encompasses a three-day visit to Vietnam’s high-octane Ho Chi Minh City.



Check out the world-class museums and modern skyscrapers that are juxtaposed alongside fragrant, incense-filled temples before purchasing a bowl of Pho, Vietnam’s beloved national dish, from a street food stall in this former French colonial city.

Spectacular palaces and temples abound in Bangkok. Credit: Shutterstock

Best of both worlds

Although we've touched on the excitement of up to eight complimentary excursions quite a bit, we get that this may be overkill for a traveller who wishes to balance their enjoyment on land with their time out at sea. And there's no shame in that!



If this sounds like you, we're sure you'll instead make the most of your shipboard credit or drinks package. If you do happen to pick this cruise, then Nautica has plenty of great bars, flavourful restaurants, a rejuvenating spa and a lively casino to splash a little cash in.

Don’t forget

Although we’ve touched on the excitement of up to eight complimentary excursions quite a bit, we get that this may be overkill for a traveller who wishes to balance their enjoyment on land with their time out at sea. And there’s no shame in that!



If this sounds like you, we’re sure you’ll instead make the most of your shipboard credit or drinks package. If you do happen to pick this cruise, then Nautica has plenty of great bars, flavourful restaurants, a rejuvenating spa and a lively casino to splash a little cash in.