Eastern spectacle and timeless culture: explore Asia with Regent Seven Seas Cruises There’s surely no better way to experience Asia than from the supreme comfort of a Regent Seven Seas Cruises ship.

As a continent, Asia probably takes the prize for the world’s most popular cuisines (sorry, Europe – you were a close second!) and its vastly different destinations range from timeless rice fields to the bright lights of futuristic cities.



Life on the world’s largest continent is colourful, vibrant, and diverse. So how better to soak up the variety of flavours than on a luxury cruise?



Regent Seven Sea Cruises (you might know them from the Channel 5 docu-series about Seven Seas Splendor, sister ship to Seven Seas Explorer, and otherwise known as ‘The World’s Most Expensive Cruise Ship’) is all about the destination, and by offering unlimited excursions included in the cruise fare, travellers truly connect with the essence of the place.



Oh, and while we’re on the topic of TV shows… Regent Seven Seas Cruises will be back on the box for a new eight-part series: Secrets of the World’s Most Expensive Cruise Ships starting at 9pm on Friday 27 January 2023. Perfect viewing to build the anticipation for your exploration of Asia by sea.



Thoughtful, attentive touches onboard a Regent Seven Seas cruise include a private butler service. Credit: Regent Seven Seas

Regent Seven Seas Cruises in a nutshell… is luxury cruising for me?

First things first, the cruise line known for the ‘world’s most expensive cruise ship’ is surprisingly down-to-earth. We’re not talking stuffy and snooty cruising here. We’re talking top-quality service matched with authentic experiences.



And we’re talking spacious too. One of the most surprising elements about cruising on a smaller cruise ship is the incredible amount of personal space each guest enjoys. Cruising isn’t about elbow fights at the buffet and snaking queues at the gangway – certainly not with Regent anyway.



Aboard a Regent Seven Seas Cruises ship, you’re sailing without the crowds. Think of it more like a boutique hotel, where all your fine dining and excursion needs are not only anticipated but also included… and then add a balcony with the best views in the world.



If that gets you thinking, you might want to check out the complimentary brochure to find out more. Sound good? Book now and you'll enjoy a 2-category suite upgrade.



So where in Asia are we going?

Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers itineraries around Asia throughout the year, and there really is a reason to visit this magnificent continent in every season. Here are our top three picks for 2023 (check their website for voyages already accepting bookings for 2024 and 2025 too):



1. If you want to get onboard soon, then make haste and book yourself a suite on the Seven Seas Explorer for a roundtrip from Tokyo, discovering the ancient temples and sacred sites of Japan and South Korea. With included & unlimited excursions in Tokyo, Kyoto, Busan, Okinawa and more, this 14-night itinerary (departing on March 14, 2023) promises to be filled with fond memories.



Explore Tokyo's Sensoji Temple with Regent Seven Seas. Credit: Shutterstock

2. Alternatively, enjoy 16-nights journeying from Taipei, Taiwan to the sparkling city-state Singapore aboard Seven Seas Mariner. You’ll touch base in Vietnam and Thailand along the way, drawing together the ancient cultures of these often-talked-of, yet less-often-visited, lands. An overnight stay in Ho Chi Minh City promises to be a highlight, and with up to 55 included excursions available during the cruise, you’ll be able to personalise the itinerary to match your interests.



Formerly known as Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City is the ideal introduction to Vietnam. Credit: Shutterstock

3. Perhaps you’d be tempted by a change of scene next winter? Us too. Step aboard the Seven Seas Explorer for a 10-night escapade from Bangkok, Thailand, through Singapore, to the enchanting islands of Indonesia. Featuring a remarkable three overnight stays in top ports, this cruise is a masterclass in delivering the destination in its truest form. The voyage commences in Bangkok on November 25, 2023.

One night in Bangkok and the world's your oyster...