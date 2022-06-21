Menu

Credit: A-ROSA

Eco-friendly cruising: Sustainable A-ROSA SENA embarks on maiden voyage River cruise line A-ROSA is celebrating the new vessel’s debut from Cologne, leading the way for the future of sustainable cruise travel.

The game-changing river cruise ship A-ROSA SENA began its maiden season, departing from Cologne for a seven-night trip on the Rhine. The vessel was blessed by Deacon Michael Inden and christened by Clara Eichler, the CEO Jörg Eichler’s daughter. The triumphant ceremony was held at a reduced scale because of pandemic-led supply chain disruption.

Related articles

Guests were treated to seeing her sail away silently and emission-free from the city because of the ship’s innovative hybrid propulsion ‘E-Motion’ system, which enables her to switch to battery power when arriving and departing ports. A-ROSA SENA has already been recognised for its futuristic merits, with the ship receiving the prestigious ‘German Award for Sustainability Projects 2022’. - READ MORE: What to pack for your next river cruise - Lucia Rowe managing director at A-ROSA River Cruises UK & Ireland has stated: “Her sustainability credentials demonstrate to the industry just what can be done. "Her hybrid propulsion system, exhaust gas purification filters and her ability to turn exhaust gas into electricity are just some of the incredible things that set her apart from anything we’ve seen previously.”

A-ROSA SENA possesses impressive sustainability credentials. Credit: A-ROSA

Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with A-ROSA Search cruises

As a next-generation cruise ship, she has increased the space available to those aboard by including four decks of spacious interior public areas, plus a large sundeck- the first river cruise ship on the Rhine to do so. Passengers can also expect to benefit from a large spa complete with a Finnish sauna, jacuzzi, treatment rooms, gym, relaxation room and even an ice grotto with an ice fountain, plus various dining options. - READ MORE: A complete guide to Europe's rivers - Rowe confirms some novel inclusions onboard: “Many of her family and multigenerational features such as the dedicated kids club room, family cabins sleeping up to five and the separate children’s pool on the sundeck have never been seen before on a river cruise ship.”

The ship has a large spa onboard. Credit: A-ROSA

The current itinerary includes calling at Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Dordrecht and Antwerp, where guests can choose to disembark and explore individually or join a range of excursions which are offered by A-ROSA. - READ MORE: Best river cruises for families in 2022 - Experiences offered include a canoe trip through the nature reserve Biesbosch, a culinary city tour through Antwerp and a visit to the Madurodam miniature park in Rotterdam.