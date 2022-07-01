Emerald Cruises unveils 2023-2024 yacht itineraries
Award-winning Emerald Cruises has announced its new collection of 2023 and 2024 ocean-going yacht cruise itineraries.
Highlights of these cruises include Caribbean and Central American cruises, transatlantic voyages, and new ports of call across Mediterranean & Adriatic Seas luxury yacht cruising itineraries.
Both the 100-passenger Emerald Azzurra, which launched in March, and Emerald Sakara – which is slated to make its debut in early 2023 – are scheduled to operate itineraries in the programme.
New Caribbean ports of call include Colombia’s cultural city, Cartagena, the bustling Antiguan capital of St. John’s, fringed by beach idylls; Terre-de-Haute with its rugged rocks and thick forests, and Isla Tortuga, or ‘Turtle Island’ – an uninhabited islet with a wealth of marine life such as angel fish, stingrays, and sea turtles.
Prices for Emerald's 18-day ‘Discover Southern Caribbean & Central America’ departing February 5, 2024, from Bridgetown, Barbados, start at £9,835 per person.
The new 12-day Transatlantic Ocean Voyage departs from San Juan on April 5, 2024, and sails to Santa Cruz de Tenerife, with lead-in prices from £4,645 per person.
On the '18-day Discover Western Mediterranean & Morocco' ocean cruise, ports of call include Gibraltar and Ibiza as well as Rome, Sorrento, and Amalfi all in Italy, with prices starting from £7,580.
All prices include return flights, transfers, cruise, gratuities, onboard meals, and access to local guides.
