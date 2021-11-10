Credit: Princess Cruises

Enchanted Princess sails inaugural voyage - what's onboard from cabins to dining? Enchanted Princess - the newest ship in the Princess Cruises fleet - sails on its inaugural voyage today. What's it like inside the vessel and what can guests expect?

Princess Cruises is today celebrating the launch of Enchanted Princess' inaugural cruise season. The latest ship in the Princess Cruises fleet will carry out fifteen 10-night Caribbean itineraries, sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale. Enchanted Princess will then head to Europe in April 2022 to sail on a series of Scandinavian voyages roundtrip from Copenhagen. “Introducing our newest ship – Enchanted Princess – is a significant milestone for Princess and we look forward to the first guests experiencing all this gorgeous ship has to offer,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

He added: “Enchanted Princess is our seventh ship to enter service since the global pause, signifying our successful path forward, with many loyal and new guests ready to sail with us and our teammates ready to deliver meaningful and memorable holidays at an incredible value.” So what can guests onboard the new Princess Cruises ship expect? Let's look inside... - READ MORE: Princess Cruises announces 111-night 2024 World Cruise - Enchanted Princess cabins A notable feature onboard the hotel at sea are the Sky Suites - the best of the best when it comes to onboard accommodation. First introduced on Sky Princess in 2019, these luxury suites offer inclusive amenities, a dedicated Suite Experience Manager, luxurious accommodation for up to five guests and the largest balcony at sea, spanning 1,000 square-foot and featuring 270-degree views. Other categories of cabins are: Suite, Club Class, Mini-Suite, Balcony, Premium Oceanview, Interior and Wheelchair-Accessible.

Enchanted Princess: Sky Suites are the best of the best when it comes to onboard accommodation. Credit: Princess Cruises

To look at these closer, Club Class accommodation is approximately 323 sq. ft., including balcony, and features: a balcony with two to four chairs, table and ottoman, bathroom tub and massage shower head with upgraded amenities, floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, a separate sitting area with sofa bed & coffee table, a complimentary welcome glass of bubbly on embarkation day, a luxury mattress topper and pillows, two flat-panel televisions, a comfortable queen or two twin beds, a fridge and more. Guests will also enjoy Club Class Dining, an exclusive dining area with no wait, additional menu options, dedicated wait staff and table-side preparations. Other amenities include priority embarkation and disembarkation and a complimentary one-time wine set-up to name a few. - READ MORE: Sky Princess: What's the Mini-Suite really like? - Balcony staterooms give more space than a standard stateroom - approximately 214 to 222 sq. ft., including a balcony. Features include: balcony with two chairs and table, floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, a comfortable queen or two twin beds, a refrigerator, a flat-panel television, a private bathroom with shower, 100 percent cotton & high-thread count linens, complimentary 24-hour room service, a spacious closet, a desk with chair and more. Interior cabins are the most affordable option, featuring two twin beds or a queen-size bed plus amenities such as a refrigerator, hairdryer, TV, closet and bathroom with shower.

Enchanted Princess boasts three main dining rooms among its 25 bars and restaurants. Credit: Princess Cruises

Enchanted Princess dining Enchanted Princess boasts 25 bars and restaurants and has the most al fresco dining options of any Princess ship. Expect Princess speciality dining stalwarts such as French restaurants Bistro Sur La Mer by Three Michelin Star Chef Emmanuel Renaut, Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria with its own Pasta Room, Crown Grill Steakhouse and Bar (named among the “Best Cruise Ship Steakhouses” by USA TODAY), Chef’s Table Lumiere for special occasions (think champagne and hors d’oeuvres followed by an extravagant five-course meal) and The Salty Dog Gastropub. - READ MORE: Cruise dining, food & drink guide: What's included? - Other dining options include Gigi’s Pizzeria, Gelato, three main dining rooms and more. Enchanted Princess also benefits from the new Dine My Way offering so you can customise every aspect of mealtimes using the Princess app, as well as the exclusive Chocolate Journeys and Salty Dog Grill.

Princess Live! Café offers up musical and comedic talent to guests. Credit: Princess Cruises

Enchanted Princess entertainment There's plenty to keep guests busy and happy onboard the ship. Original production Shows are among the celebrated entertainment offerings. First debuted onboard Sky Princess to rave reviews, Enchanted Princess showcases Rock Opera, featuring a musical soundtrack spanning classic rock, opera and musical theatre. - READ MORE: Celebrate in style with Princess Cruises' Ultimate Balcony Dining - In addition, 5-SKIES, with its technologically enhanced production, features a virtual gaming world, spectacular digital effects and acrobatics, intricate sets and contemporary music for one of the cruise line’s most visually advanced shows ever. Meanwhile, Take Five showcases vintage footage, iconic imagery and intimate conversations that transport you to the heart of the jazz era.

Enchanted Princess is home to a total of four swimming pools. Credit: Princess Cruises

Guests can listen to live jazz every evening while sampling cocktails from Master Mixologist Rob Floyd and speciality gin cocktails crafted exclusively for Take Five. Enchanted Princess also offers signature Princess venues and amenities including the Piazza, Lotus Spa, The Sanctuary, Movies Under the Stars, Princess Live! Café, Good Spirits at Sea bar, a Vegas-style casino, The Shops of Princess, Camp Discovery Youth & Teen Centre and Discovery at SEA programmes. - READ MORE: Melt away stresses with Princess Cruises' luxurious spa and wellness offerings - The ship also has four swimming pools. In addition to multiple hot tubs, Enchanted boasts two deep-tank pools, adjacent to the top-deck bar. At the ship’s aft end, the infinity-style Wakeview pool and bar offer spectacular views of the horizon, while the adults-only Retreat Pool offers a quiet oasis.