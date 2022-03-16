Enchanted Princess will be in Southampton for summer 2022 - what’s onboard?
Enchanted Princess will be based in Southampton for the 2022 summer season, Princess Cruises has announced. This is what you need to know.
Princess Cruises has revealed Enchanted Princess will be based in Southampton for the 2022 summer season.
Enchanted Princess initially joined the Princess line in 2021 for a Caribbean season before heading to Europe beginning this April. Sailing from Southampton, she joins her sister ship Sky Princess and two others, Island Princess and Emerald Princess.
Ranging from four to fourteen nights, Enchanted Princess’ thirteen new voyages begin on May 4, 2022. Exciting destinations for the 3,660-passenger ship include the Canary Islands, the Mediterranean and Norway.
Tony Roberts, vice president of Princess Cruises UK and Europe commented: “Bringing Enchanted Princess to Southampton is testament to the UK cruise market, as it shows that people are eager to sail with us and have memorable holidays at an incredible value.”
Enchanted Princess will also offer Princess’ MedallionClass. Wearing a small, 10 pence-sized device enables contactless boarding and enhanced service anywhere on the ship to make your experience even more relaxing.
Tickets for Enchanted Princess’ new itineraries will go on sale on March 23, 2022, for the coming summer.
This is what you can expect onboard the cruise ship, from cabins to entertainment.
Enchanted Princess cabins
Cabin accommodations aboard Enchanted Princess range from affordable interior cabins to a luxurious Sky Suite.
If you prefer a view, go a step above an interior cabin and book an oceanview or balcony cabin. Both feature floor-to-ceiling windows for passengers to take in the full beauty of the ocean from the comfort of their room.
An all-inclusive balcony package starts at £499pp for a five-night cruise to Belgium, the Channel Islands and the Netherlands, including a premium drinks package and unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi.
Upgrade to a suite for an even more luxurious experience with VIP touches. All suites will include a welcome glass of bubbly in addition to plentiful amenities and a balcony.
Introduced on Sky Princess in 2019, Sky Suites provide guests with the largest balcony at sea at 1,000 square feet and 270-degree views. A Princess Cruises Sky Suite can fit up to five people and also comes with a personal Suite Experience Manager to help you tailor your experience throughout your cruise holiday.
Enchanted Princess entertainment and activities
Enchanted Princess offers a variety of activities for passengers from immersive jazz experiences to relaxing swimming pools.
Prepare yourself for an original production like Rock Opera, which features music from opera to classical rock. Passengers can also see 5-SKIES, which features a virtual gaming world, digital effects and acrobatics.
For a relaxing day onboard guests can check out the two deep-tank pools situated right next to the top-deck bar, so you’ll never have to go too far for refreshment. Immaculate views can also be seen from the infinity-style Wakeview pool and bar. Adults looking for a quieter experience will want to go to the adults-only Retreat Pool.
Take Five on Enchanted Princess provides a unique experience for guests to be surrounded by vintage jazz footage and imagery. Along with nightly live jazz, guests can sip on a cocktail from Master Mixologist Rob Floyd while they immerse themselves in the environment.
Children and adults alike will also appreciate Princess’ Discovery at Sea program for activities such as stargazing, activities based on hit Discovery shows, and various speakers.
Enchanted Princess dining
Enchanted Princess offers 25 bars and restaurants, so you’ll never lack options during your time onboard. The ship also holds the most al fresco dining of any Princess ship.
For delicious French cuisine, guests can dine at Bistro La Mer created by Three Michelin Star Chef Emmanuel Renaut. Expect classic French food with Renaut’s own unique flair.
Sabatini’s Italian trattoria serves guests classic Italian favourites and offers its own Pasta Room where you can get an up-close look at how pasta is made by hand.
For a twist on pub-style food and drink, guests will love The Salty Dog Gastropub. In addition to a unique selection of beers, wines and cocktails, listen to live music as you hang out with friends and family.
