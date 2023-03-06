Menu

The queen of Italian-American food, Giada De Laurentiis, will serve as Vista's godmother. Credit: Oceania Cruises Sponsored by Oceania Cruises

Exciting godmother announcement for Oceania’s first new build in a decade The relaxed luxury line, known for serving up The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, will welcome its first Allura Class ship in May, and the just-announced godmother fits the ship’s culinary soul just right

Food is at the heart of what makes an Oceania Cruises' sailing special. From exquisitely plated showstopper dishes to perfectly prepared comfort food, we’re sure your time around an Oceania Cruises dining table will be a highlight of your cruise.



So, it makes perfect sense that the line’s newest ship, Vista, will be godmothered by the celebrated Italian-American chef Giada De Laurentiis.



Beyond the kitchen, Giada is a top-selling author, masterful restaurateur, and Emmy award-winning TV food personality. Can you think of a better godmother for an Oceania Cruises' ship?



And the christening cruise, from Rome, is the perfect itinerary to match Giada’s personal story, given that she was also born and named in the legendary capital of the ancient world.



Experience world-renowned chefs prepare culinary masterpieces as you sail. Credit: Oceania Cruises

When asked how Oceania Cruises came to honour Giada with the role of godmother, Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises, said: “As the world’s leading culinary-focused cruise line, bringing Giada into the Oceania Cruises family was an easy decision. Her casual yet sophisticated style and devout love of quality cuisine are the perfect recipe for Vista.”



In addition to her duties at the christening ceremony in Valletta, where Giada will oversee the ceremonial smashing of a champagne bottle against the ship’s hull to bless the vessel and all who sail on her, Giada has also designed two signature dishes to be served to guests onboard.



Excited about her partnership with Oceania Cruises, Giada said: “Cooking authentic Italian fare is my biggest passion in life. I cannot wait to savour the different flavours and explore the myriad dining venues on board Vista, a ship that will provide unforgettable culinary experiences for decades to come.”

At the ceremony, Giada will be supported by multiple Grammy and Emmy award-winning singer, pianist and actor Harry Connick Jr. who will be providing live musical entertainment to the invited audience of guests, officials and stars.



The naming ceremony will take place in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023.



Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with Oceania Cruises Search cruises

Vista is leading the latest evolution of Oceania’s Finest Cuisine at Sea® promise and guests who have sailed on other Oceania Cruises’ ships will know that the bar is already set very high.



However you choose to dine, Oceania Cruises meets you there and delivers a top-notch culinary experience. If you’ve never sailed with Oceania Cruises before, you might be thinking suits and ties and artistically crafted dishes, and if that’s what you’re looking for Oceania Cruises has it. But what about something a little more relaxed? Well, Oceania Cruises is ready for you there too.



Mastering the luxury of casual is where Oceania Cruises really distinguishes itself from the competition in the luxury arena.



You’ve not done an Oceania cruise properly if you don’t try a scoop of Humphry Slocombe’s bourbon-flavoured cornflake-studded secret breakfast ice cream. Oh, and they still do a traditional afternoon tea – a definite fan favourite.





Privee is an intimate dining room seating a maximum of 10 guests. Credit: Oceania Cruises

Serving up a total of 11 culinary venues, Vista has a dish for all diners, a flavour for all feelings. And, in addition to the new casual and extravagant eateries, you’ll still find iconic favourites such as the Grand Dining Room, Polo Grill and Toscana.



And if you’re looking for that something a little bit extra, Vista will feature an exclusive private dining room called Privée, where you can indulge in the decadent dinner of your dreams, perhaps to mark a special occasion… or maybe just because.



There are few words good enough to describe the culinary experience on an Oceania Cruises’ voyage. Sometimes a chef’s kiss is the only way to capture it.

