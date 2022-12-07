All the new expedition ships coming in 2023
Expedition cruising remains the best way to travel to lesser-explored destinations, we round up all the new expedition ships coming your way in 2023.
Expedition cruising enjoyed a particularly good year in 2022 so it’s no surprise that many of the sector’s leading operators are launching polar-class ships in 2023.
Two to watch out for are Scenic Eclipse II, which will offer an onboard helicopter and a submarine, and Seabourn Pursuit, which goes one step better with two submarines, 24 Zodiacs and a 26-person expert expedition team.
Expedition cruising is perfect for those who love to delve into a plethora of unique destinations headfirst and tick off that all-important bucket list of course.
We round up all the new expedition ships that are setting sail in 2023, so you can plan your next adventure on a sparkling new ship.
Albatros Expeditions
Ocean Albatros
Launching: May 2023
A sister ship to Ocean Victory, Ocean Albatros will join the company’s fleet in May 2023, sailing to remote destinations including the Arctic and Antarctica.
This Polar Class 6 expedition ship has 95 cabins – including 12 solos with no single supplement – and most have a balcony.
Onboard you’ll find two restaurants, a wellness area, a lecture lounge and an infinity pool.
And with 18 Zodiacs, it will be easy for
guests to get ashore. The ship uses
a combination of diesel and electric power, while its backwards-leaning X-Bow hull helps to increase fuel efficiency, as well as maintaining stable sailing in difficult weather conditions.
Seabourn
Seabourn Pursuit
Launching: October 2023
Following in the wake of Seabourn’s first expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, which launched this year, Seabourn Pursuit will make its debut in October 2023, sailing from Reykjavik in Iceland.
This super-luxury ship will carry up to 264 passengers, combining comfort with green technology and Polar Class 6 durability.
Passengers will have access to two submarines, 24 Zodiacs, kayaks, and a 26-person expert expedition team whose role is to engage guests throughout each voyage.
Swan Hellenic
SH Diana
Launching: Spring 2023
Launching in spring 2023, SH Diana will be the third and largest expedition ship for this illustrious line, which closed its doors in 2017 but was reborn in 2020.
This next-generation expedition vessel has been designed for worldwide cruising with a strong emphasis on the polar regions and features a Polar Class 6 ice-strengthened hull with a diesel/electric, hybrid-ready propulsion system.
The 192 guests aboard Swan Hellenic's 5-star ship will have their pick of 96 staterooms and suites, with 140 crew on hand to make every cruise a bucket-list experience.
Onboard amenities include a swimming pool, spa, panoramic sauna, gym, library, expedition laboratory and observation lounge, with world-class cuisine, served in the ship’s restaurants.
Guests can also enjoy excursions on the ship’s two roomy tenders or try their hand at kayaking.
Find your ideal cruise
Scenic
Scenic Eclipse II
Launching: April 2023
Scenic’s newest ‘Discovery Yacht’, Scenic Eclipse II, will begin its maiden voyage in April 2023, sailing from Lisbon to Barcelona.
Like sister ship Scenic Eclipse, which launched in 2019, the newcomer will offer itineraries in the Caribbean, the Americas and both Polar regions.
Aboard this ultra-luxury vessel, 228 guests can take their pick from 10 five-star dining experiences. Staterooms are generously sized, with suite guests enjoying the service of a personal butler.
Outdoor spaces include the Observation Terrace and Sun Terrace, as well as multiple plunge pools.
Naturally, there is an onboard spa, and guests will also have access to the ship’s helicopter and submarine, as well as Zodiacs and kayaks, for truly memorable excursions.
