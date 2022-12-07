Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / All the new expedition ships coming in 2023
Credit: Albatros Expeditions

All the new expedition ships coming in 2023

Author: Lucy Abbott

Published on:

Updated on:

Expedition cruising remains the best way to travel to lesser-explored destinations, we round up all the new expedition ships coming your way in 2023.

Expedition cruising enjoyed a particularly good year in 2022 so it’s no surprise that many of the sector’s leading operators are launching polar-class ships in 2023.

Two to watch out for are Scenic Eclipse II, which will offer an onboard helicopter and a submarine, and Seabourn Pursuit, which goes one step better with two submarines, 24 Zodiacs and a 26-person expert expedition team.

Expedition cruising is perfect for those who love to delve into a plethora of unique destinations headfirst and tick off that all-important bucket list of course.

We round up all the new expedition ships that are setting sail in 2023, so you can plan your next adventure on a sparkling new ship.

Albatros Expeditions

Ocean Albatros

Launching: May 2023

A sister ship to Ocean Victory, Ocean Albatros will join the company’s fleet in May 2023, sailing to remote destinations including the Arctic and Antarctica.

This Polar Class 6 expedition ship has 95 cabins – including 12 solos with no single supplement – and most have a balcony.

Onboard you’ll find two restaurants, a wellness area, a lecture lounge and an infinity pool.

And with 18 Zodiacs, it will be easy for guests to get ashore. The ship uses
a combination of diesel and electric power, while its backwards-leaning X-Bow hull helps to increase fuel efficiency, as well as maintaining stable sailing in difficult weather conditions.

Seabourn Pursuit is launching October 2023. Credit: Seabourn

Seabourn

Seabourn Pursuit

Launching: October 2023

Following in the wake of Seabourn’s first expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, which launched this year, Seabourn Pursuit will make its debut in October 2023, sailing from Reykjavik in Iceland.

This super-luxury ship will carry up to 264 passengers, combining comfort with green technology and Polar Class 6 durability.

Passengers will have access to two submarines, 24 Zodiacs, kayaks, and a 26-person expert expedition team whose role is to engage guests throughout each voyage.

SH Diana launches in spring 2023. Credit: Swan Hellenic

Swan Hellenic

SH Diana

Launching: Spring 2023

Launching in spring 2023, SH Diana will be the third and largest expedition ship for this illustrious line, which closed its doors in 2017 but was reborn in 2020.

This next-generation expedition vessel has been designed for worldwide cruising with a strong emphasis on the polar regions and features a Polar Class 6 ice-strengthened hull with a diesel/electric, hybrid-ready propulsion system.

The 192 guests aboard Swan Hellenic's 5-star ship will have their pick of 96 staterooms and suites, with 140 crew on hand to make every cruise a bucket-list experience.

Onboard amenities include a swimming pool, spa, panoramic sauna, gym, library, expedition laboratory and observation lounge, with world-class cuisine, served in the ship’s restaurants.

Guests can also enjoy excursions on the ship’s two roomy tenders or try their hand at kayaking.

Scenic Eclipse II is Scenic’s newest ‘Discovery Yacht’. Credit: Scenic

Scenic

Scenic Eclipse II

Launching: April 2023

Scenic’s newest ‘Discovery Yacht’, Scenic Eclipse II, will begin its maiden voyage in April 2023, sailing from Lisbon to Barcelona.

Like sister ship Scenic Eclipse, which launched in 2019, the newcomer will offer itineraries in the Caribbean, the Americas and both Polar regions.

Aboard this ultra-luxury vessel, 228 guests can take their pick from 10 five-star dining experiences. Staterooms are generously sized, with suite guests enjoying the service of a personal butler.

Outdoor spaces include the Observation Terrace and Sun Terrace, as well as multiple plunge pools.

Naturally, there is an onboard spa, and guests will also have access to the ship’s helicopter and submarine, as well as Zodiacs and kayaks, for truly memorable excursions.

About Lucy Abbott

Lucy is a recent Journalism graduate who has been working in the cruise industry for just over a year.

She has sailed on a variety of ships, from expedition to river – with her favourite being expedition cruising where she can admire wildlife and impressive landscapes.

Lucy reports on what it’s like to be a young cruiser and is interested in new sustainable ways to cruise as well as how cruising is becoming accessible for all.

View Lucy's profile chevron_right
