Cruise news / Explora Journeys celebrates one-year anniversary
Credit: Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys celebrates one-year anniversary

Author: Natasha Kelty

Published on:

Updated on:

New luxury brand, Explora Journeys, celebrates one year of triumphs with a short film, set in the Mediterranean.


Explora Journeys has launched its brand campaign film Ocean Journeys to commemorate its first anniversary.

Produced by BETC, the films aim to give potential passengers a taste of what they can experience on an Explora Journeys' cruise.

- READ MORE: Boss of Explora Journeys line reveals what you can expect -

Having been shot over several days in the Mediterranean, the film will be airing worldwide from mid-June 2022.

 Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys, said: “The film unveils Explora Journeys' unique philosophy, the Ocean State Of Mind, an elevated state of mind inspired by the sea, as elusive as it is sought after.

A still image from the Ocean Journeys film. Credit: Explora Journeys
A still image from the Ocean Journeys film. Credit: Explora Journeys

- READ MORE: Former Crystal ships Serenity and Symphony at auction -

“The film captures its spirit and shows how it can only truly be reached with Explora Journeys.”

The first of Explora’s four ships, Explora 1, is slated to set sail in May 2023 and will visit 132 ports in 40 different countries. She will be making history by calling at Kastellorizo, Greece, and Saint Pierre, Martinique – two destinations that have never previously been visited by cruise ships.

Sales are open here.

