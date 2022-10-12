Menu

Explore the Med onboard a tall ship with Riviera Travel We’ve got a couple of fabulous

Mediterranean cruises to share with you, both sailing next year and boasting a traditional flair.

Feel like a true explorer as the striking sails of The Royal Clipper and The Star Clipper gloriously flap in the wind during two fantastic voyages to the Med.



Along with a full board experience, you can look forward to visiting some magical ports often left untouched by larger cruise ships such as the quaint island of Capri in Naples.



Although these floating hotels are smaller in size than your general cruiser, you’ll have every luxury you need and more onboard to have the perfect getaway.



So, what are you waiting for? Join one of these super ships for an adventure in 2023…

The Eternal City always elates.

A Mediterranean Odyssey

The Royal Clipper will take you out on the Mediterranean waves for 14 days, stopping off in a medley of fascinating port towns and cities from a reasonable £3,199 per person departing on June 9, 2023.



Rome to Sorrento

Make memories in iconic Rome where you can power up for the journey ahead with a night’s stay in a fabulous four-star hotel. Waking up to a hearty complimentary breakfast, you have free reign on what ancient ruins you wish to explore before embarking on your sailing to Sorrento.



This southern Italian town watches over the glistening Bay of Naples, surrounded by soaring sea cliffs and cobbled streets dotted with antique shops.



Perhaps wander down to the Piazza Tasso main square for a visit to a mysterious marble tomb or find a nice spot to sit back with a glass of wine and watch the locals hurry by.



You could simply use Sorrento as a base to explore UNESCO-listed Pompeii too. During an included trip, a knowledgeable guide will reveal more about the tragic Mount Vesuvius eruption that left this ancient city in rubble.

Coastal treasures

A Mediterranean Odyssey itinerary will then whisk you away to the charming island of Capri – a pure haven for nature lovers so much so that powerful Roman emperors used to come here for their holiday hideaway.



You’re totally spoilt with the Italian treasures you visit, as the fun continues to Taormina’s open-air Greek theatre showcasing unmissable views of the Ionian Sea and astonishing Mount Etna.

Pastel villages and gorgeous sandy beaches abound in Corfu. Credit: Shutterstock

Grecian discoveries

During this Riviera expedition, you’ll also be able to tick the iconic Ancient Olympia sanctuary off your bucket list before heading to Corfu for some unique delights.



Walk the streets of the Old Town meshed with characteristic lanes and strut into the main square for some authentic mezze (a selection of small dishes).



Also, join a visit to the picturesque royal mansion of Achilleion Palace or enjoy a scenic guided drive towards Paleokastritsa. Pass by robed locals carrying out their daily tasks on the backs of trusty donkeys.

The tiny balkan nation of Montenegro features on Riviera Travel's itinerary.

Last but certainly not least…

For the final few days, you’ll dip into Kotor’s walled backstreets in Montenegro and sail along the Dalmatian Coast for stops in Croatian gems such as Dubrovnik, the compact walking city of Hvar and lesser-visited Rovinj.



Finish the adventure in Venice, exploring the very best of what the area has to offer before snuggling up for the night in a sumptuous hotel. You could even end your stay with a scenic gondola ride along the famous canals of the city

Cannes is inarguably the most glamorous city on the French Riviera. Credit: Shutterstock

The French Riviera and Corsica

Alternatively, departing on August 11, 2023, you can pick this lovely itinerary leaving the capital of the French Riviera in Nice.



Ten nights of amazement and awe around the Med are more than worth the £2,599 per person lead-in fare.



French fame

After a restful night ashore in Nice, the rich celebrity hotspot of Cannes awaits your arrival where you’ll board the comforting and lavish tall ship, The Star Clipper, for your next visit to St Tropez.



With its butterfly museum, archaic chapels and miles of sandy beaches, you’ll be overwhelmingly excited about how to spend your time here. Keep your camera close by though; iconic stars roam the streets here too!

Corsica offers classic French scenery. Credit: Shutterstock

A mixture of moments in Corsica

This Riviera sailing then jet sets off to the sparkling surroundings of Corsica for four dreamy days – each spent in a unique port.



Journey through the historical city and out into the homely local villages of Calvi. Be swept away by the undeniable architectural beauty of Ajaccio through a passionately led tour. Then spend a day in Bonifacio and one in Bastia for a train ride to preserved old sights and a wine sampling at a local distillery. All part of the package for an authentic Mediterranean experience.

The beauty along the Tuscan coast

You couldn’t get a more gorgeous ending to your getaway before your departure point in Rome as you enter into the quaint villages of Portoferraio and meander up to the pastel harbour.



What’s more, you can also look forward to another complimentary cultural tour which will take you to a striking vineyard watching over the ocean.



Along with gardens blanketed in wildflowers and a charming wine farm close to the crashing waves, nibble on tasty snacks and sip vino as you appreciate one last taste of Italy.