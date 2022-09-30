Menu

Exploring the world has never tasted so good The cruise is booked, the ship is stunning, and everything is looking fabulous. Or is it? We look at one of the most overlooked and important parts of planning your next cruise: the cuisine.

The culinary experience offered on a ship is one of the most important factors to consider when choosing your cruise. Not just the restaurant décor, presentation, and service but sourcing the food ethically and locally are also important.



To this end, do have a look at Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Their philosophy towards the dining experience is exemplary. On a Hapag-Lloyd cruise, for instance, it’s not unusual to spot the head chef and hotel manager shopping at the local markets to get the best for your table.



After all, how wonderful would it be to enjoy a Baked Alaska when in Alaska, a Neapolitan Ice cream in Naples, a barbecue in Antarctica, or even try your hand at producing a culinary masterpiece yourself? The cruise line that knows how you want to dine – whether it’s formal or relaxed – is just as important as the food you eat. We’ve studied the two international ships from Hapag-Lloyd Cruises EUROPA 2 and Hanseatic Inspiration that explore both the world and the world of food at the same time with a suggested cruise. We know those taste buds of yours will shortly be salivating!



EUROPA 2's Elements specialises in the flavours of the East. Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Cook your own?

With just 500 passengers and seven gourmet restaurants that have already won many awards, EUROPA 2 is the epitome of luxury and luxury cuisine. There are six stylish onboard bars where, if you ask, the bartenders will let you in on the recipes for their legendary signature drinks.



Whatever your tipple, be sure to visit the Collins bar and sample gin from producers all over the world from what is regarded as one of the largest collections of gins at sea.



Fancy trying your hand at producing a culinary masterpiece? Then the onboard culinary school teaches both amateurs and budding chefs to create classic dishes in a relaxed, hands-on, enjoyable manner.



Get on board

Hapag-Lloyd’s Paradise islands and underwater worlds 14-night cruise aboard EUROPA 2 departs from New York where you can take a yellow cab to explore Downtown and Central Park. Port of calls include, among others, Bermuda with its pink sand beaches, Saint Barthelemy where you can watch turtles on the beach, and Curacao. Here you can walk among the brightly-coloured Dutch Colonial buildings.



The 14-night cruise departs on October 29, 2023 and costs from £7,353 per person. Cruise only in Cat.1 (Veranda Suite), double occupancy.



At the Yacht Club you can experience the finest cuisine and an unforgettable panoramic ocean view. Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Stars of the Zodiac

Expedition cruising now offers high standards in accommodation and cuisine. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises' HANSEATIC Inspiration is a prime example of this.



With a small group of no more than 230 (199 in Antarctica) passionate explorers, you’ll journey to the planet's most isolated and wildest places while enjoying exceptional culinary options onboard.



Three spacious first-class restaurants combine international gourmet cuisine with an adventurous expedition spirit. Zodiacs land on deserted tropical islands to enjoy a barbecue and chilled wine after a snorkel among the coral. Sip a glass of champagne against a stunning polar backdrop with The Northern Lights above.



The house specialty at Restaurant Serenissima is the malfatti tartufo. Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Get on board

Expedition Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego

This 16 day cruise departs from Uruguay’s vibrant capital Montevideo and is timed to coincide with the arrival of spring to this picture paradise for nature lovers with whales and penguins to the fore. A cruise on HANSEATIC inspiration that combines colourful South American cities and culture, with some of the world’s most spectacular scenery and wildlife.



Punta Madryn lets you marvel at Elephant Seals and sample some whale watching, Take a zodiac trip to the Islas Vernaci and walk in the footsteps of Charles Darwin in the small port of Puerto Deseardo.



Stanley the capital of the Falkland Islands with its British charm and outlying islands where you can walk beside the King Penguins is next before sailing to Punta Arenas in Chile with its incredible fiords and Giant Condors soaring over the mountain tops. Sail through the Beagle Channel and the Avenue of the Glaciers to Ushuaia where the southern most peaks of the Andes loom over the harbour.



Wonder at Cape Horn and gaze upon the grey cliffs as did Magellan and Drake before you and visit by special permission to Hapag-Lloyd the uninhabited and rarely visited Isla de Los Estados. Hapag-Lloyd’s Expedition Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego cruise departs from Montevideo on November 15, 2022 from £4,660 per person.

When the food is good, the mood is good seems to be Hapag-Lloyd's mantra. Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Last word

If you desire gourmet high cuisine quality and outstanding service wherever you cruise, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises could be the line for you. The world is your oyster, however, so are the lobster and the tapas.

