Ambassador Cruise Line: Ambience offers British over-50s the chance to enjoy a wide range of no-fly traditional cruises. Credit: Ambassador

Family affair: Ambassador's Ambience wows World of Cruising's editor A week-long cruise on Ambience to Norway’s spectacular fjords is the perfect break for Vicky Mayer and her mum.

There are only 11 passenger decks on board Ambience so you’d think it would be difficult to lose your mum – especially on a sea day.



But this is my predicament on the second day of our 7-night Fjords cruise on Ambassador Cruise Line’s popular ship. I’ve tried the obvious spots – the Coffee House and the library but no luck.



Sensing my confusion, one of the super helpful staff suggest I try the Observatory on deck 14 and bingo! I find her in an egg-shaped chair, enjoying a stunning view of the fjords with the sun on her face as she sips on a made-to-order flat white.



Both Mum and I are mad about cruising so a week-long holiday at sea is the perfect way for us to spend some quality time together and enjoy a trip to the world-famous fjords.

The Norwegian fjords are known for their outstanding natural beauty. Credit Shutterstock

London Tilbury is the home port for Ambassador Cruise Line and avoiding the queues and hassle of flying is a real boon when you’re on a relatively short cruise. And even better, you can bring pack without any weight constrictions.



On board, the excitement is palpable and though the line usually offers adult-only sailings, on this special inter-gen cruise we see a few grandparents with their kids and grandkids in tow. There are also plenty of mums and daughters travelling together so we know we’ve found the perfect cruise. Since its launch in 2021, Ambassador Cruise Line has been a big hit with budget-conscious cruise travellers looking to enjoy a memorable holiday sea without breaking the bank. What this means in real terms is that you’ll be sailing on a refurbished rather than a new ship but this doesn’t detract from the fantastic service you’ll find from the cheery staff throughout the ship.

Shows take place in the Palladium Theatre. Credit: Ambassador Cruise Line

While the big public areas like the auditorium SW19, Buckingham restaurant and the Raffles Bar and Botanical Lounge Bar feel fresh and new, the cabins aren’t so polished with most of them still stuck in the 90s.



However, they’re scrupulously clean with comfy beds, hot showers and modern TVs. Our home for the next eight days is a cute double cabin on deck seven, very near the lift, which makes life easier if we want to pop back and forth in the day.



Having settled in and unpacked our bags into the surprisingly roomy walk-in wardrobe, we head to the traditional welcome cocktail party hosted in the Palladium theatre by the captain and his staff.



Every passenger is invited to have their photo taken with the captain before we all head into the theatre with a complimentary glass of fizz in hand and toast our forthcoming cruise.

Eat and be merry

If you’re a bit of a foodie, you’ll love this ship. Guests have the chance to eat at the beautifully decorated Buckingham Restaurant or for something less formal, at Borough Market on deck 12.



When you arrive you’ll be allocated a time for dinner – 6.15pm or 8.15pm - and a table for your trip. This is shared with other guests so if communal dining’s not your thing, the best thing to do is head for dinner at Borough Market.



Joining our fellow guests at the Buckingham Restaurant on the first night we’re soon chatting, swapping life and cruise stories so it’s worth going out of your comfort zone and joining a communal table.



The menu is large and varied with three courses on offer with plenty of choice for everyone including vegans and vegetarians.



Alcoholic drinks are not included in the price of your fare so if you know you’ll be drinking every day, it’s worth buying a £29.95 per day Explorer drinks package before you sail. This will give you the chance to enjoy drinks of your choice (including spirts) at all the restaurants plus the six bars including The Purple Turtle Pub, Raffles Bar and the Botanical Lounge Bar. You can also order alcoholic drinks as you go at very reasonable prices.



You can enjoy breakfast and lunch at both Borough Market and the Buckingham Restaurant so seeing how you feel, take your pick on the day. And if you want to treat yourself to a very special meal on your cruise, book a night at either Indian restaurant Saffron, which offers a three-course ‘Flavours of Goa’ menu for £14.95 per person or Sea & Grass, which offers an exemplary seven-course tasting menu with dishes from around the world for an amazing £24.95 per person.

Ambassador cruises operate two dinner sittings, which can be requested when booking your cruise. Credit: Ambassador Cruise Line

Barflies are also in for a treat. On our first night, Mum and I decide to try out the glitzy Botantical Lounge Bar, complete with comfy sofas and modern décor and the deco-inspired Raffles Bar.



Both offer expertly mixed cocktails but it’s Raffles Bar with its resident pianist that wins our vote – by a whisker. The fun of course is finding your own favourite drinking spot – and tipple.

Onboard bliss

Sea days are an important of life on Ambience and as we sail towards Norway, I’m impressed with what’s on offer. Bookworms can chill and enjoy a book of their choice at Bronte’s Library, while keen crafters should head to the Arts & Craft area on deck 6 to enjoy sewing and knitting lessons.



If the weather is good and you’re feeling energetic, you’ll find an inviting pool and a couple of hot tubs on deck 11 while free yoga classes are on offer at the Active Studio on deck 14.



What’s particularly welcome is the varied entertainment onboard Ambience. Every night guests are treated to a big show in the Palladium Theatre and while other lines rely on musicals every night, this ship offers everything from comedians to music-inspired shows and full-length plays.



The latter are part of the line’s popular ‘Theatre at Sea’ programme where you can enjoy pop-up plays in the day plus longer dramas at night. And if dancing’s your thing, don’t miss the daily tea dances and late night discos, which both take place in the Observatory.

Ambience offers no less than 11 different lounges and bars including the Botanical Lounge. Credit: Ambassador Cruise Line

My mum and I share a joint love of history and current affairs so guest lecturer Jon Matlis’ daily talks about the history of the Fjords and a fascinating look at iconic photos from 1900 to 2000 including the Moon Landing and the Queen’s Coronation are right up our street.

Fabulous Fjords

Us Brits love cruising the fjords and you can soon see why – not only do you get to visit some of the most beautiful destinations in Norway but sea days, where you can sit quietly and enjoy incredible views as you sail through the fjords, are just as enjoyable.



After getting a taste of what’s on board, we’re keen to see what’s on shore. Our journey features three consecutive days of port stops – Eidfjord, followed by Bergen then Flam – and because we’re travelling in August the weather is great.



Stunningly pretty Eidfjord is an easy place to just step off the ship, grab a coffee and wander around the town’s shops which feature Norwegian trolls in all their glory. Winter wear here is top quality and also worth buying.

Discover breath-taking fjords on a cruise to Norway with Ambassador.

Ambassador Cruise Line offers guests a choice of five or six reasonably priced excursions at every port so it pays to book these before you sail as many get booked up.



As we dock in Bergen and I take a look at the steep hills surrounding Norway’s second-largest city, I’m pleased we’ve opted for a coach tour which takes us all around the city, stopping off at the best points of view before depositing us back at the picturesque medieval Bryggen wharf, where you can shop for souvenirs and enjoy a delicious fish lunch.



If you’re fit, it’s also worth taking a ride on the Mt Floyen Funicular for a spectacular view of the city.

Our last port stop is the magical village of Flam in southwest Norway. You could easily while away a morning or afternoon just walking around this stunningly pretty spot but don’t miss the chance to take a return ride on the world-famous Flam Railway which runs from Flam up to the high mountains at Myrdal station.



Visitors are treated to a ride on a lovely vintage train where every time the train turns a corner you’ll see amazing mountain landscapes, gushing waterfalls and traditional Norwegian country houses.

Accommodation elates onboard the 1,400-passenger Ambience. Credit: Ambassador Cruise Line

My verdict

I can’t remember the last time I spent quality time with my mum, so this week-long cruise proved to be wonderful and Ambience proved to be the perfect place to enjoy a relaxed holiday catching up and having fun.



We both loved the plays on board and couldn’t wait to relax over a cocktail or two each night at Raffles Bar. And whether you’re travelling with a family member, partner or solo, Ambience is such a friendly ship that you’re guaranteed to have a great time. But don’t just take my word for it. This is what my mum, Ena, had to say: "I enjoyed every moment of the cruise – there was such a lovely warm and friendly atmosphere on board. I’d recommend Ambience to everyone."

Get on board

A seven-night ‘Summertime Fjordland’ cruise aboard Ambience, roundtrip from London Tilbury via Geiranger, Bergen and Eidfjord, departs August 5, 2023, and costs from £639 per person.