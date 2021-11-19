Family cruises are extremely popular throughout the world. To make your family cruise as enjoyable as possible, follow these top tips.

Family cruises are 100 percent possible when you pick a cruise ship that has something for each family member.

But, as with any occasion when you all get together in a confined space for an extended period, goodwill can be stretched beyond breaking point.

Here are a few top tips to ensure that everyone’s happy (and survives) your next family cruise holiday.

Pick your ship carefully

By which we mean choose a ship your kids will like, too.

This is not about personal preferences, it’s about survival – and taking children on a ship that isn’t geared up for them is a recipe for all-round misery.

A shortage of fellow parents is also bad news. Disney Cruise Line, NCL, Royal Caribbean and P&O Cruises offer some of the best family-friendly cruises with plenty of activities to suit all age groups.

