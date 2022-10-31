Five easy ways to boost your health at sea
With plenty of downtime on your hands during those sea days, why not set yourself the task of improving your health while you cruise?
Take a digital detox
Wi-fi connection is notoriously patchy at sea, so instead of getting yourself in a panic, why not leave your phone and iPad in your cabin and enjoy at least half a day away from your electronic devices? You’ll be amazed how clear your head feels and how you can find your focus again.
Try a mocktail
Granted, cruise cocktail lists are mighty tempting, but try a day off the booze and replace your usual alcoholic drink with a mocktail or no-alcohol glass of wine or beer. You’ll sleep better – and that carb-laden breakfast won’t be so hard to resist next morning.
Try the 30-plant challenge
We all know we should consume more fruit and veg, so set yourself the challenge of eating 30 portions during your week at sea. The catch? Each plant variety counts once only, so you’ll find yourself discovering some new flavours, too!
Swap your drinks
If you’re a tea or coffee addict, now’s the time to try out herb teas instead. You don’t have to give up your regular drink completely – just substitute one herbal alternative a day for an instant health lift.
Walk off your weight
It sounds a lot, but try walking (or even running) at least 10,000 steps a day while you’re on board. You can do it while you’re out on an excursion, pounding the treadmill or simply strolling the top deck to admire the view. Try it – it’s easier than you think.
