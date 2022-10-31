Five easy ways to boost your health at sea

With plenty of downtime on your hands during those sea days, why not set yourself the task of improving your health while you cruise?

Take a digital detox

Wi-fi connection is notoriously patchy at sea, so instead of getting yourself in a panic, why not leave your phone and iPad in your cabin and enjoy at least half a day away from your electronic devices? You’ll be amazed how clear your head feels and how you can find your focus again.

Try a mocktail

Granted, cruise cocktail lists are mighty tempting, but try a day off the booze and replace your usual alcoholic drink with a mocktail or no-alcohol glass of wine or beer. You’ll sleep better – and that carb-laden breakfast won’t be so hard to resist next morning.