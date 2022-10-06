Menu

Float through the fjords this summer There’s no better way to spend summertime than being nestled in between Norway’s glistening fjords on a cruise with Saga, so here are some of our favourite itineraries to fit the occasion…

There are plenty of positive rays to soak up when it comes to cruising in the summer – and we’re not just talking about the sun…



Take travelling for example: cruising during this hot season transforms sticky and stressful transit time and airport queues into a whole lot of laid-back fun. Get comfy on a deck lounger with a killer cocktail in hand and listen to the rhythm of the waves.



With this exclusively over 50s cruise line, you can choose from a bundle of week-long summertime escapes to Norway.



Plus, choosing to cruise in between the flower-filled meadows, glistening snow-capped mountains and friendly Norwegian villages will give you a more intimate and immersive perspective.



So, what are you waiting for?



In one of the undoubtedly best times and best ways to see the majestic fjord lands and surrounding scenery, here are some of our favourite Saga itineraries to roll on next summer with…

Set sail on Spirit of Discovery. Credit: Keoghan Bellew

Fjord Explorer

Jump onboard the boutique Spirit of Discovery ship leaving Tilbury on June 22, 2023, for the Fjord Explorer. The unbeatable beauty of Bergen and Stavanger awaits you during two included sightseeing excursions along with visits to the Norwegian gem of Alesund and lesser-visited Olden.



In Bergen, unearth a vibrant waterfront and the forever-loved 12th century St Mary’s church, and in Stavanger, get ready for a rich maritime heritage and photogenic cottages lining the Old Town.



Using this peaceful city as a base for adventure, why not venture over to the iconic Pulpit Rock standing dramatically above the sweeping views of the Lysefjorden?

Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruise with Saga Cruises Search cruise

Norway’s Cities and Fjords

Also leaving the unpredictable British summer behind from Tilbury, join Norway’s Cities and Fjords getaway aboard Spirit of Discovery – departing on July 30, 2023.



Along with two days dedicated to mini-day adventures from Sandnes to Stavanger, and through Bergen’s Hanseatic history, there’s an opportunity to enjoy a more unique experience within the depths of a delightful Norwegian village.



Combine a day of sightseeing in Geiranger with a magical musical performance in the village’s characteristic octagonal church – also situated at the head of one of the most famous Norwegian fjords: the breathtaking Geirangerfjord.



With the world at your feet on this summertime Norwegian cruise, you could cool off on this tour at the neighbouring gushing wonder of Storfossen Waterfall!



Can’t make the date? There’s no need to look elsewhere as Saga has got your back with the same Norway’s Cities and Fjords itinerary, but this time leaving Dover on the boutique sister ship, Spirit of Adventure, on July 21, 2023.



Geirangerfjord is one of only two Norwegian fjords that are World Heritage listed for their outstanding natural beauty. Credit: Shutterstock

A Fjordland Trio

Unimaginable fjord landscapes surrounding picturesque Rosendal and Nordfjordeid will greet you on this Spirit of Adventure, A Fjordland Trio, cruise from Dover on August 21, 2023. From towering mountain peaks to rolling valleys and cascading waterfalls, this sailing’s vistas look as if they’ve been pulled from the pages of a fairy-tale picture book.



You can admire these panoramas further inland too from the Folgefonna National Park – with its giant ice glacier – or build-up the excitement for the wait to see these views from a lovely Flamsbana railway ride.



Starting at sea level, this ride of a lifetime journeys to the mountains through ravines and past the Kjosfossen falls for a closer look at the nearby fjords such as Aurlandsfjord and the Sognefjord.



A stop in Flam will also treat you to a complimentary drive revealing special spots and scenes of this idyllic village – all before your fascinating tour of Bergen’s Old Town and colourful wharf the next day.



Get the most out of the sun that’s left and fall into an autumnal cruise with A Fjordland Trio setting sail on September 17, 2023.

The tiny Norwegian village of Flam rewards a visit