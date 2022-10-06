Menu

Take to the high seas with Virgin Voyages. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Four fab reasons to set sail with Virgin Voyages From free drinks to upcoming festive sailings, here’s your sign to jump aboard a Virgin Voyages ship for the cruise of a lifetime…

By now, Virgin Voyages is a luxurious cruise line we all know and love – with extraordinary itineraries and elegant ships, why wouldn’t you want to hop on one of their sailings in the blink of an eye?



But if you’re still in the minority, let us sway you with some more up-to-date reasons as to why you should choose a cruise with this irresistible travel brand.



Here’s what they’re bringing to the table to mark the end of 2022…



Virgin Voyages' Razzle Dazzle restaurant features a vegetarian friendly menu and exciting events like drag queen brunch. Credit: Cruise Deck Plans.

All in free spirits, by that we mean an open bar…

In celebration of Virgin Voyages’ opening Eat & Drink month, look forward to immersing yourself in brand-new restaurant dishes and even fancier martinis.



Commemorate the month further by clinking your glasses together on the sister-ships Valiant Lady and Scarlet Lady, and take advantage of November’s exclusive drinks promo – with a whopping US$300 to spend on whatever drinks your taste buds desire. Cheers to that!



How, you ask? Just book a November sailing to lock in your gift…



And if there are any enthusiastic sailors out there who have already purchased a bar tab for a November sailing with this cruise line. Fear not! Your spendings won’t go to waste.



Pair them up and get ready for boozy parties or caffeine-loaded mornings. Or, pocket some extra cash by changing it into onboard credit. Option C: get a refund and enjoy the free tab! The choice is yours and you’re a winner regardless.



Either way, you’ll drink free in November.



The Bahamas beckons this yuletide with Virgin Voyages.

Or embrace the Christmas spirit…

Can’t get away as quickly as you’d like to? Treat yourself this Christmas instead, with Virgin Voyages’ holiday cruises.



With four festive sailings to choose from, all drifting into the tropical Caribbean this December, you could celebrate Christmas on a mini-cruise in San Juan or welcome the New Year with a bonfire in the Bahamas.



All of Virgin Voyages’ 2022 holiday itineraries are complete with an exclusive beach visit to Bimini in the Bahamas. This private resort has the perfect paradise setting with tranquil turquoise waters, glowing sunset vistas and night-time pool parties. It’s certainly one way to experience a less traditional time away – something we should all give a go at least once in our lifetimes.



The festive feel won’t be completely wiped away though, look forward to quirky and colourful Christmas decorations and dishes when you visit Caribbean cities such as Puerto Plata, Tulum and Cozumel – also a top diving spot with breath-taking coral reefs – so don’t forget your snorkel!



Med to Miami

Ahhh the dream Mediterranean getaway! The Transatlantic Med to Miami is one of many explanations as to why you need to seek a trip with Virgin Voyages.



Two indulgent weeks of exploration in Spanish gems, Madeira, and Miami await, with the help of the gorgeous Valiant Lady ship departing Barcelona on October 16, 2022.



Despite being your port of departure, you’ll be tempted to start the adventure right away with Antoni Gaudi’s eye-catching mosaic street art – not to mention the famous Sagrada Familia basilica.



If you’d prefer to dive straight into the ship's included restaurants or honour the start of the holiday moment with a few complimentary drinks, you can do that too and before you know it - end up in your first flourishing port of call in Ibiza.



There are many ways to fall under the island’s spell with its intriguing historic centre: Dalt Vila, and hit the legendary party scene before an evening sailing to Malaga.



Your floating hotel will arrive in this beautiful destination and moor overnight – giving you plenty of time to wander through characteristic street markets selling tantalising tapas and boasting proud Andalusian architecture.



After your Portuguese visit to the legendary capital of Funchal in Madeira, you’ll begin the crossing over the beautiful and inspiring Atlantic Ocean as you make your way to America’s treasured city and coastal metropolis.



Put on those sunnies, whip out the camera and get ready to tango with the palm-lined boulevards and neon-lit skylines of Miami.





There's never a dull moment with Virgin Voyages. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Extra treasure for loyal sailors

We’ll be here all day if we list every added perk that Virgin Voyages offers as their generosity seems to span as wide as the seas they adventure on. But for 2022, the cruise line has also introduced two new bonuses onto the perks programme, so find out if you qualify and get ready to set sail with extra onboard credit and VIP treatment.

