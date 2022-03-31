Explore a different side to the Amalfi Coast with a new Fred. Olsen 2023 cruise
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has released a new itinerary for you to enjoy in 2023. Discover the gorgeous Amalfi Coast and its intriguing Italian history…
Calling all seasoned and new cruisers – fancy experiencing a brand-new itinerary from Fred. Olsen?
An idyllic, historic Italian cruise is just the way to do so, and Fred. Olsen’s new itinerary is hand-crafted to ensure you can admire the most important historical and cultural sights in each destination visited – lucky you.
Aboard smaller-sized Borealis, you will feel at home in the warm and civilised atmosphere and take comfort in the fact that the caring staff on board know you by name and can whisk up your favourite drink in a heartbeat.
Read all about this new itinerary and discover why it is something to get excited about.
Italy and the Adriatic cruise from the UK
Enjoy the convenience of departing from Liverpool and discover the very best that Italy, Croatia and more have to offer, thanks to Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.
Florence, iconic for its memorable architecture and rich historical value, is one of the many highlights of this itinerary.
Explore the fascinating history of the Medici family in Florence, an influential political family in Italy that held power from the 15th to the 18th century.
Visit iconic sights such as the Renaissance dome of Florence cathedral and the statue of David inside the Uffizi Gallery.
You can also explore Venice, where you can wander around the stunning canals and admire the impressive buildings that welcome you from every corner.
Discover this city at a depth like never before and join a Venetian Mask workshop tour, on which you can admire the detail and craftsmanship that goes into the Carnival of Venice, a huge annual event that dates back to the 12th century.
As you step onto a water taxi, admire the glorious views that surround you as you make your way to one of the oldest areas of the city to decorate your own mask.
No cruise would be complete without a good helping of scenic cruising. Admire the likes of the Amalfi Coast, Capri and Kotor in Montenegro from the comfort of your ship – truly enjoy your journey no matter whether by sea or land.
The Amalfi Coast offers picture-perfect scenes of pastel-coloured ornate buildings framed by steep cliffs that drop into the sparkling blue ocean – undeniably a wish list destination.
For more stunning cliff and ocean views, Capri offers up intriguing rock formations and a classic Italian charm. You can also enjoy the Bay of Kotor’s fjord-like bay at sunrise and then go on to sail past a selection of stunning islands.
Fred. Olsen also explores beyond Italy on this new itinerary and brings you to Zadar and Dubrovnik in Croatia so you can see how the influence of the Venetians expanded seamlessly into Croatian architecture.
Get a distinctive take on Dubrovnik and explore with a local, where you can get off the beaten track and capture the undiscovered on the Dubrovnik City Photography Tour.
On this excursion, you will take on the perspective of local Dubrovnik resident, Vuka, who is brimming with untold local stories and facts, leaving you with the knowledge that only a local would possess of the stunning city.
Explore these stunning destinations on the 25-night ‘Italian Renaissance, Amalfi Coast and Adriatic’ itinerary departing from Liverpool on May 22, 2023, on board Borealis.
Choose from 11 bars and lounges and six restaurants when you are feeling peckish before indulging in a session at the spa or in the jacuzzi – sounds like heaven to us.
Borealis’ fast cruising speed means you can enjoy 12 ports of call, and that’s not including all the scenic cruising you will be admiring along the way.
