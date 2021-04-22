Canary Islands

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Reveals Four Exciting New No-Fly Itineraries From UK in 2021 With 17 May set for the return of cruising, cruise lines are getting us excited with incredible new voyages in Europe and beyond

After months of being at a standstill, it is well and truly time to find your sea legs again as cruises have finally been given the go-ahead to resume this May. In anticipation of this, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has just announced four brand new voyages setting sail from the UK to tempt us back into the water this year. Perfect for travellers looking to dip their toes back into cruising is the cruise line’s new ‘Touring Scenic British Isles’ itinerary. Sailing from Liverpool for nine nights on board Fred. Olsen’s brand new ship Borealis, guests will be taken on a picturesque journey along England’s south coast, discovering some of Britain’s most scenic and iconic sights. With one of the world’s largest natural harbours, Falmouth is your gateway to the Cornish coast and the beautiful Lizard Peninsula, and famous Eden Project. Meanwhile, the rugged landscapes of the Jurassic Coast, such as the iconic Durdle Door, are waiting to be explored in Dorset. Of course, if you prefer a more cosmopolitan vibe, you’ll love the stopover in Belfast, home of the world-famous Titanic Museum and Bushmills Distillery. Sit and enjoy a glass of Irish whisky while you learn about the history of this fascinating city from the locals.

Lizard Peninsula, Cornwall

For those of you in desperate need of some sun to accompany that glorious sea air, then look no further than Fred. Olsen’s glorious ‘Discovering the Canary Islands’ cruise. Sailing from Southampton, you do not need to deal with the hassle of airports to enjoy the delights of the sun-soaked Canaries this November, escaping from the UK’s wintry gloom on Fred. Olsen’s no-fly cruise. Over 12 nights, you will soak up five beautiful islands, all of which are home to pristine white-sand beaches and endless stretches of coastline. From Gran Canaria’s rolling Maspalomas sand dunes to the popular resort beaches of Tenerife and Lanzarote, you are well and truly spoilt for choice when it comes to indulgent relaxation. Meanwhile, those who wish to soak up some history and culture as well as some much-needed sunshine should opt for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ ‘Discovering Spain and the Balearics’ voyage, departing this September from Liverpool for a lengthy 15 nights. In Catalonia’s captivating capital, Barcelona, you are sure to be mesmerised as you stroll Las Ramblas and see the architectural works of Gaudi, such as Sagrada Familia, Parc Guell and Casa Batllo.

Barcelona, Spain

You also get to feel the history of Valencia among its old quarter, and learn about – and taste – Paella, while you’ll have a few hours to explore La Coruña, famed for its maritime heritage and historic monuments such as Torre de Hercules. Another highlight of this amazing itinerary is the stop in Menorca’s capital, Mahón, which boasts the biggest natural harbour in the Mediterranean (second only to Pearl Harbour in the world) and is renowned for its shoemaking and gin distilling. Don’t leave without picking up a pair of (or two) of its famed leather sandals, known as avarcas, and a bottle of Xoriguer gin. Finally, the cruise line’s ‘Amsterdam City Break in 4 Nights’ is perfect for those after a short European getaway. Setting sail in December, this festive cruise takes in two of the Netherlands’ wonderful cities, Amsterdam and Rotterdam. An overnight stay in Amsterdam will allow ample time to experience the Dutch capital at this magical time of year. Find winter markets and see the city’s twinkling decorations and illuminations, perhaps via a boat ride along the canals. You’ll dock within a mile Amsterdam’s heart, home to the Unesco-listed Canal Ring, Anne Frank House and much more.

Amsterdam in winter

Next up is Netherland’s second city, Rotterdam, which you can either explore under your own steam, or go on tour to see and compare the diverse architecture on display, from the futuristic Erasmusbrug Bridge to the unusual Markthal and the Cube Houses. Like Amsterdam, Rotterdam is also home to fascinating museums and galleries, as well as extensive, maritime industry-influenced heritage. Don’t forget to pay a visit to city’s own festive markets, too, where you can pick up some unique gifts and souvenirs to take home with you. On board Fred. Olsen’s new ships Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ four new itineraries are available on its brand new ships, Borealis and Bolette.

The new ships, purchased by Fred. Olsen in July 2020, bring a number of new and exciting facilities, including an all-weather pool with a retractable roof; grand, two-tier theatres; demonstration theatres and wine tasting venues; additional dining venues and more space throughout the ships, meaning more space per guest while on board. Of course, in keeping with the rest of Fred. Olsen’s fleet, Bolette and Borealis have been designed to feel more personable and intimate than some of the larger cruise ships, so you'll feel relaxed and at home from the moment you board, and will soon get to know the line’s attentive crew, your fellow guests and newfound friends. In addition, complimentary drinks or on-board spend will be available on the British Isles, Balearics and Canary Islands sailings, while free on-board spend will be available to guests on the Amsterdam sailing. Visit fredolsencruises.com for more information.

Cruise Lines Fred Olsen Cruise Lines