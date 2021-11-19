Search for your ideal Cruise
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines: Discover Spain, Northern Lights and Canary Islands
Fred olsen main min
Credit: Shutterstock
Sponsored by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines: Discover Spain, Northern Lights and Canary Islands

Author: Lucy Abbott

Published on:

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is offering a wide range of amazing 2021 and 2022 cruises to a variety of stunning destinations, with each location offering incredible itineraries.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is taking guests to a variety of breath-taking destinations this winter.

From memorable natural wonders such as the Northern Lights to bustling Spanish cities, you are guaranteed to find a sailing that suits you.

What’s more, you can sail to these stunning destinations onboard new cruise ships Bolette or Borealis alongside Fred. Olsen’s friendly crew, renowned for their personal service and attention to detail, who will be ready to meet your every need.

Discover what destinations await your discovery with Fred. Olsen.

Bolette main
Fred. Olsen: Discover winter sun on board Bolette. Credit: Fred. Olsen

Where does Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines visit this winter?

Arctic Norway

Embrace the winter season and connect with the natural phenomena that await in Arctic Norway on Fred. Olsen’s In Search of the Northern Lights itinerary.

As Europe’s northernmost region, Arctic Norway boasts exhilarating landscapes including Narvik’s mountainous sceneries and Mount Aksla’s panoramic views of surrounding islands.

The Northern Lights are, of course, one of the main attractions of Northern Norway, and Fred. Olsen always hand-crafts their itineraries to give you the best possible chance of seeing them during your cruise.

- READ MORE: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines offers a different take on cruising with hand-crafted itineraries -

The further north you travel, the more likely you will be able to catch a glimpse of this natural wonder. Alta, Norway’s northernmost town, is known for providing memorable views of the Northern Lights and its cathedral features cascading architecture inspired by the Northern Lights.

Alta also possesses a rich history, with the area originally inhabited by the Sami people as well as featuring rock carvings dating from around 4,200 to 500 BC, evidencing human activity during prehistoric times in the far north, in the Alta Museum. Don’t miss the Sorrisniva Igloo Hotel where everything is made of ice!

La coruna min
Fred. Olsen: Explore the history of La Coruña in Northern Spain. Credit: Shutterstock.

Northern Spain

With an expansive history and culture alongside flavourful local food offerings, Northern Spain is the ideal pre-Christmas break on a five-night Spanish Escape itinerary with Fred. Olsen.

- READ MORE: Inside Fred Olsen's new ship Bolette, from cabins to dining -

Visiting Getxo, you can experience the true local way of life, full to the brim with historic sites and impressive landmarks such as the ancient Torre de Hercules.

La Coruña's old quarter also offers historic sites, containing the remains of a Roman wall, with the medieval Church of Santiago and arcaded Plaza de Maria Pita also points of diverse architectural interest.

Canaries min
Fred. Olsen: Enjoy the blue waters of the Canary Islands in the winter sun. Credit: Shutterstock

Canary Islands

Escape the cold of the UK and reunite with the sun in the Canary Islands. Be the envy of all your friends as you enjoy the golden sandy beaches and garden landscapes on Fred. Olsen's Canary Islands Winter Escape itinerary.

Fred. Olsen offers guests the chance to explore a host of pretty-as-a-picture islands. Las Palmas is one of the Canary Islands’ most popular destinations and has three beaches for you to relax on alongside an atmospheric old quarter, Vegueta.

Arrecife, Lanzarote, is home to the biggest fishing fleet in the Canaries, where you can gaze up in awe at two converted castles that previously protected the city from pirates.

- READ MORE: Fred. Olsen ship Bolette sets sail on inaugural season to Norway & Canaries -

Discover the countless wonders of Puerto Del Rosario, Fuerteventura, which features tapas bars, local wines and interesting shops.

Amble down the picturesque boulevards and spacious avenues in Santa Cruz, Tenerife’s capital, discovering the countless squares and parks.

Embrace the buzz of Plaza de Espana, the city’s largest square, and watch the world go by.

Afternoon tea borealis min
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines: Guests enjoy an afternoon tea in The Crow's Nest on Borealis. Credit: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
