Credit: Shutterstock

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines reveals cruise sale - get free drinks & included tips Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines today has unveiled its new cruise sale. Offers include a world cruise and a selection of hand-crafted sailings all at £699 per person.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has announced guests will enjoy an all-inclusive drinks package. They will also benefit from Fred. Olsen covering the cost of their tips on all bookings made from December 1 to February 1, 2022. The sailings will include more than 130 itineraries within the offer, even including scenic journeys on smaller Fred. Olsen cruise ships. Cate Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Every year our talented Journey Planners handcraft our itineraries to ensure we are always offering something special for our guests when they sail with us.

Related articles

“This includes showcasing the beauty and benefits of our smaller ships, with their ability to sail size-restricted waterways and dock closer to the heart of some of the world’s most fascinating cities, while also ensuring that our guests can have special experiences ashore too. “There are a real range of sailings included in our Cruise Sale, from scenic sailings and cultural discoveries to short city breaks and sunshine escapes. - READ MORE: Inside Fred. Olsen cruise ship Borealis - “After a day of exploring ashore, guests can step back on board knowing they will receive the same personal and attentive service from our crew for which we are known and loved. “In addition, they can enjoy our many bars and lounges – including some new additions to the fleet aboard new ships Bolette and Borealis – with a complimentary drink, on us, with their all-inclusive upgrade, to add that extra special touch to their holiday.”

Included in the sale is Bolette’s 13-night T211 ‘French Riviera & Monaco Grand Prix’ cruise which departs from Southampton on 22nd May 2022. Credit: Fred.Olsen Cruises

This Fred. Olsen sale deal includes some remarkable highlights to stunning locations. Included in the sale is Bolette’s 13-night T211 ‘French Riviera & Monaco Grand Prix’ cruise which departs from Southampton on May 22, 2022. For this sailing, prices begin at from £1,599 per person and has been expertly crafted to offer cruisers the chance to attend the Monaco Grand Prix – one of the great sporting experiences – on tour from Villefranche. - READ MORE: Discover all the latest cruise deals and offers here - Another sailing is Braemar’s five-night M2216 ‘Springtime Norwegian Fjords in Five Nights’ cruise, departing from Edinburgh (Rosyth) on June 2, 2022 with prices beginning at £799 per person. Setting sail during the Bank Holiday weekend, Braemar will take advantage of the northerly departure port of Rosyth and bring guests the beauty of the Norwegian fjords seeing the Norwegian cities of Bergen, Olden, Hornelen and Lysefjord.

Braemar will take advantage of the northerly departure port of Rosyth and bring guests the beauty of the Norwegian fjords seeing the Norwegian cities of Bergen, Olden, Hornelen and Lysefjord. Credit: Fred.Olsen Cruises

Another incredible offer of the Cruise Sale is Borealis’ 15-night S2221 ‘Rugged & Rural Canada’s cruise, departing from Liverpool on August 9 2022 starting at £2,199 per person. This sailing was meticulously crafted to showcase many natural Canadian highlights within the country’s remote and rural communities. - READ MORE: Guide to Fred. Olsen's smaller ships and hand-crafted itineraries - Guests will get to experience Gros Morne National Park and the Cape Breton Highlands, which are reachable from Corner Brook and Sydney respectively. On this sailing, cruisers will visit areas such as Newfoundland, Sydney, Nova Scotia, Halifax, Louisburg, Corner Brook and Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Cruisers will visit areas such as Newfoundland, Sydney, Nova Scotia, Halifax, Louisburg, Corner Brook and even Belfast, Northern Ireland! Credit: Shutterstock

On Balmoral’s 14-night ‘Baltic States with St Petersburg’ cruise, guests will get to experience a multitude of Europe from St. Petersburg, Russia to Stockholm, Sweden. Balmoral’s 14-night ‘Baltic States with St Petersburg’ cruise will depart from Dover on September 13, 2022. This sailing will include an extended stay in St. Petersburg so cruisers have ample time to visit iconic highlights, including the Russian ballet and a choice of cathedrals, palaces and museums. - READ MORE: Save up to £400 on Fred. Olsen winter sun holidays to the Mediterranean - Gdansk’s UNESCO-listed Malbork Castle and the medieval old towns of Tallinn and Riga await your exploration, while in Stockholm you will have the chance to visit the Royal Palace – the official residence of the King of Sweden! Click here for further information on Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Cruise Sale.