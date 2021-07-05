Credit: Fred. Olsen

Inside Fred. Olsen cruise ship Borealis as vessel makes maiden voyage Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines returns to the seas today as new ship Borealis sets sail from Liverpool. So what can one find inside the hotel at sea?

Fred. Olsen cruises are finally back in business after a very long hiatus, with today marking the maiden voyage of Borealis. So, what do you need to know about the cruise line's new ship? Well, Borealis brings a number of new venues and facilities to the fleet, including a grand, two-tier theatre and main restaurant and an all-weather pool with a retractable roof. There's also a large spa and thermal suite plus new venue The Auditorium offering culinary demonstrations and more. The ship can carry 1,360-guests but is currently only sailing at 50 percent capacity due to Government restrictions.

Borealis itineraries Borealis will sail exclusively from Liverpool for 2021 and will debut with scenic-only sailings around the UK before introducing ports of call later into July and August as part of the ‘Welcome Back’ programme of cruises. To mark the launch, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is offering savings of up to £300 on selected ex-UK 2021 sailings and up to £200 per person to spend on board, plus up to £200 per person to spend on board on a selection of 2022 ex-UK cruises. - READ MORE: Borealis has undergone exciting renovations - Borealis cabins Borealis has cabins to cater for every budget. Inside rooms consist of two single beds which can be converted into a queen-size bed and a shower only. Larger picture window cabins have two single beds which can be converted into a queen-size bed, bathrooms featuring both a bath and shower as well as a great view.

Fred. Olsen cruises: Borealis has cabins to cater for every budget. Credit: Fred. Olsen

There are also a number of suites, with the very best being the Olsen Suite. This suite is approximately 1,273 square feet in size. Features include floor to ceiling windows leading out to a private balcony. The suite has one king-size bed and a sofa bed with the bathroom boasting an oversize bath and separate shower. A separate living room, dining room, dressing room, private balcony, pantry, mini-bar, fridge and guest toilet can also be found in the Olsen Suite. The ship also caters well for solo travellers - Borealis has over 50 single cabins, with grades ranging from Inside to Balcony Suite. - READ MORE: Which cruise ships have solo cabins? - Borealis dining Guests can enjoy dining in Borealis' lower level restaurant - The Borealis Restaurant, and upper level The Aurora Restaurant - a grand two-tiered venue featuring classical, elegant décor and a variety of seating options and table sizes, perfect for both intimate and large group dining.

Fred. Olsen Borealis: Colours & Tastes restaurant offers modern Asian Fusion dishes. Credit: Fred. Olsen

Guests will also have the chance to savour new flavours in Borealis’ new speciality dining restaurants. Vasco, named after the famous explorer Vasco Da Gama, who was the first European to reach India by sea, offers a fresh and modern take on Indian food. Meanwhile, Colours & Tastes offers modern Asian Fusion dishes. The décor is colourful, the mood cheerful and the food offers a stimulating set of new taste experiences. Alternatively, there's the more relaxed buffet restaurant.

Borealis entertainment Borealis features eleven stylish, spacious and comfortable bars and lounges, providing plenty of choice and variety. When the lights go down and guests settle into their evening, Fred. Olsen will treat you to a selection of live shows ranging from music and cabaret to quick-fire stand-up comedy. The ship's main evening show lounge is an impressive two-tiered venue designed to provide each guest with the utmost comfort and unspoilt views of the stage during the live after-dinner shows each evening. Of course, throughout the ship, you can sit, relax and enjoy a glass of your favourite tipple accompanied by the gentle sounds of live acoustic music.

Fred. Olsen Borealis: The ship's main evening show lounge is an impressive two-tiered venue. Credit: Fred. Olsen