Fred. Olsen announces 101-night world cruise for 2024 Fred. Olsen has unveiled the details of its epic world cruise 2024, Around The World. The voyage will take in a wealth of both lesser-visited and popular holiday destinations.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines announced the world cruise as its first sailing from the company's 2024 programme. The cruise, which is setting sail from Southampton in January 2024, will go on sale on Friday. It calls into the historic cities of Jerusalem and Bethlehem, visits the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and the chance to step ashore in the rarely-visited Alotau in Papau New Guinea. Travellers won't feel rushed either. Fred. Olsen has hand-crafted the world cruise to allow plenty of time ashore in each port of call, made possible by the faster sailing speeds.

There are extended overnight stays in Charleston, Aukland, Sydney, Australia and Dubai. Guests will also have the opportunity to venture to the famous Taj Mahal in an extended, three-day overland tour from Mumbai in India. As for onboard Borealis, guests will enjoy up to £600 per person to spend, which can be used towards a la carte dining in one of Borealis’ specialty restaurants – the Goan-inspired Vasco or Asian fusion Colours & Tastes. It can also be put towards drinks in any of Borealis’ bars or lounges, spa treatments, shopping on board or for excursions to aid those explorations ashore.

Martin Lister, Head of Itinerary Planning and Destination Experience at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Our new ship Borealis is a fantastic addition to the fleet, and it is her impressive sailing speeds that have made this special sailing possible. “For us, it’s not just the destinations we visit, but the way we help our guests to experience them. Of course, that includes visits to famous sites such as the Sydney Opera House and Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. But we delve much deeper too. In Mumbai, guests can spend time with a Dabawalla as they are doing their rounds, or learn to dance the Charleston in the city it originated. - READ MORE: Inside Fred. Olsen cruise ship Borealis - “For nature lovers, there are some real opportunities to capture wildlife at its very best. From calls into Lahaina in Hawaii, said to be one of the best places in the world to spot humpback whales, to chances to walk the canopies of Costa Rican rainforests, or witness the world’s largest lizards on Komodo Island. “We have designed this cruise to make the most of some of the planets most spectacular scenery too, from the memorable vistas offered in Hawaii, to scenic sailings of New Zealand’s Dusky Sound Fjords. “It has been a real pleasure to craft this cruise. I can’t wait to welcome our guests on board for this very special sailing.”

Fred. Olsen world cruise price Prices start from £11,499 per person, with up to £600 per person to spend on board. Fred. Olsen world cruise itinerary Southampton, England – Kings Wharf, Bermuda – Charleston, South Carolina, USA (overnight stay) – Port Canaveral, Florida, USA – Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA – Key West, Florida, USA – Cruising Panama Canal – Golfito, Costa Rica – Puerto Caldera, Costa Rica – Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico – Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii – Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii – Hilo, Hawaii – Raiatea, French Polynesia – Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia – Bora Bora, French Polynesia – Crossing International Date Line – Auckland, New Zealand (overnight stay) – Picton, New Zealand – Cruising Marlborough Sounds – Cruising Dusky Sound – Cruising Doubtful Sound – Cruising Milford Sound – Sydney, Australia (overnight stay) – Newcastle, Australia – Cairns, Australia – Alotau, Papua New Guinea – Komodo Island, Indonesia – Celukan Bawang, Bali – Singapore – Phuket, Thailand – Kochi, Kerala, India – Mormugao, Goa, India – Mumbai, India – Dubai, United Arab Emirates (overnight stay) – Khasab, Oman – Muscat, Oman – Aqaba, Jordan – Cruising Suez Canal – Haifa, Israel – Limassol, Cyprus – Rhodes, Greece – Valletta, Malta – Cartagena, Spain – Southampton, England. Guests will also have the option to travel from and returning to Liverpool for a 105-night sailing, departing on January 5, 2024. The cruise will go on general sale at 9am on Friday, July 30 2021. Visit Fred. Olsen for more details.