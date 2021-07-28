Search for your ideal Cruise
Where would you like to go?
Departure month
Cruise type
Cruise line
Cruise news / Fred. Olsen announces 101-night world cruise for 2024
Fred olsen world cruise main min
Credit: Fred. Olsen/Shutterstock

Fred. Olsen announces 101-night world cruise for 2024

Author: Harriet Mallinson

Published on:

Fred. Olsen has unveiled the details of its epic world cruise 2024, Around The World. The voyage will take in a wealth of both lesser-visited and popular holiday destinations.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines announced the world cruise as its first sailing from the company's 2024 programme.

The cruise, which is setting sail from Southampton in January 2024, will go on sale on Friday.

It calls into the historic cities of Jerusalem and Bethlehem, visits the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and the chance to step ashore in the rarely-visited Alotau in Papau New Guinea.

Travellers won't feel rushed either. Fred. Olsen has hand-crafted the world cruise to allow plenty of time ashore in each port of call, made possible by the faster sailing speeds.

Related articles
Fred bolette main min
News

Inside Fred Olsen's new ship Bolette as she sails for the first time, from cabins to dining
Vaccine main
News

Which cruise lines require a Covid vaccine? Complete guide to major cruises
Face mask main
News

Will cruise ships require masks? Full list of major cruise lines' face mask rules
Fred olsen america main min
Wildlife

Salsa, penguins & waterfalls - South America & Antarctica with Fred. Olsen in 2023
Borealis main
News

Inside Fred. Olsen cruise ship Borealis as vessel makes maiden voyage
Solo main
Advice and recommendation

Solo travel: Which cruise ships have solo cabins? From P&O to Royal Caribbean
New fred main
Wildlife

Caribbean cruise: Mayan ruins, rainforests & wildlife - Fred. Olsen goes beyond sun, sea & sand
Bolette main
News

Fred. Olsen: New ships Bolette & Borealis have undergone exciting renovations
Fred main
News

Escape to Iceland & the Azores with Fred. Olsen for stunning whale watching
Peter Deer Managing Director
Interviews

Talking Cruise: Fred Olsen Cruise Lines' Managing Director Peter Deer
View more articles

There are extended overnight stays in Charleston, Aukland, Sydney, Australia and Dubai.

Guests will also have the opportunity to venture to the famous Taj Mahal in an extended, three-day overland tour from Mumbai in India.

As for onboard Borealis, guests will enjoy up to £600 per person to spend, which can be used towards a la carte dining in one of Borealis’ specialty restaurants – the Goan-inspired Vasco or Asian fusion Colours & Tastes.

It can also be put towards drinks in any of Borealis’ bars or lounges, spa treatments, shopping on board or for excursions to aid those explorations ashore.

Taj mahal min
Fred Olsen: Guests will also have the opportunity to venture to the famous Taj Mahal in India. Credit: Shutterstock

Martin Lister, Head of Itinerary Planning and Destination Experience at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Our new ship Borealis is a fantastic addition to the fleet, and it is her impressive sailing speeds that have made this special sailing possible.

“For us, it’s not just the destinations we visit, but the way we help our guests to experience them. Of course, that includes visits to famous sites such as the Sydney Opera House and Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. But we delve much deeper too. In Mumbai, guests can spend time with a Dabawalla as they are doing their rounds, or learn to dance the Charleston in the city it originated.

- READ MORE: Inside Fred. Olsen cruise ship Borealis -

“For nature lovers, there are some real opportunities to capture wildlife at its very best. From calls into Lahaina in Hawaii, said to be one of the best places in the world to spot humpback whales, to chances to walk the canopies of Costa Rican rainforests, or witness the world’s largest lizards on Komodo Island.

“We have designed this cruise to make the most of some of the planets most spectacular scenery too, from the memorable vistas offered in Hawaii, to scenic sailings of New Zealand’s Dusky Sound Fjords.

“It has been a real pleasure to craft this cruise. I can’t wait to welcome our guests on board for this very special sailing.”

Costa rica min
Fred. Olsen guests will have the chance to "walk the canopies of Costa Rican rainforests." Credit: Shutterstock

Fred. Olsen world cruise price

Prices start from £11,499 per person, with up to £600 per person to spend on board.

Fred. Olsen world cruise itinerary

Southampton, England – Kings Wharf, Bermuda – Charleston, South Carolina, USA (overnight stay) – Port Canaveral, Florida, USA – Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA – Key West, Florida, USA – Cruising Panama Canal – Golfito, Costa Rica – Puerto Caldera, Costa Rica – Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico – Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii – Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii – Hilo, Hawaii – Raiatea, French Polynesia – Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia – Bora Bora, French Polynesia – Crossing International Date Line – Auckland, New Zealand (overnight stay) – Picton, New Zealand – Cruising Marlborough Sounds – Cruising Dusky Sound – Cruising Doubtful Sound – Cruising Milford Sound – Sydney, Australia (overnight stay) – Newcastle, Australia – Cairns, Australia – Alotau, Papua New Guinea – Komodo Island, Indonesia – Celukan Bawang, Bali – Singapore – Phuket, Thailand – Kochi, Kerala, India – Mormugao, Goa, India – Mumbai, India – Dubai, United Arab Emirates (overnight stay) – Khasab, Oman – Muscat, Oman – Aqaba, Jordan – Cruising Suez Canal – Haifa, Israel – Limassol, Cyprus – Rhodes, Greece – Valletta, Malta – Cartagena, Spain – Southampton, England.

Guests will also have the option to travel from and returning to Liverpool for a 105-night sailing, departing on January 5, 2024.

The cruise will go on general sale at 9am on Friday, July 30 2021.

Visit Fred. Olsen for more details.

Related articles
Cruise main
News

Cruise holidays are BACK - international cruising will resume in August as ban lifts
Fred olsen world cruise main min
News

Fred. Olsen announces 101-night world cruise for 2024
Canaries main min
News

Princess Cruises announces new 12-night Canary Islands cruise
River cruise main min
Advice and recommendation

Why should you choose a river cruise over an ocean cruise? We ask the experts
Riviera comp main min
Competitions

Win a 7-night ‘Jewels of the Dalmatian Coast’ cruise for two, worth £3,298 with Riviera Travel
Spirit of adventrue main min
News

Saga's Spirit of Adventure sails inaugural cruise - what's inside the ship, from cabins to dining?
Celeb main min
Luxury

Celebrity Cruises new ship Celebrity Beyond - what you can expect onboard
Tessa sanderson main min
Interviews

'Get your case out and go' Olympic gold-medallist Tessa Sanderson on returning to cruising
Greece 3 main min
Culture and history

Greece holidays: From Rhodes to Crete, which Greek hotspot is your next getaway?
Sports cruises main min
Entertainment

Best cruise ships for sports fans & thrillseekers - from surfing on deck to basketball courts
View more articles