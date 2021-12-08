Inside Fred Olsen's cruise ship Bolette, from cabins to dining
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines cruise ship Bolette sailed on its maiden voyage in summer 2020. What can guests expect onboard, from cabins and dining to entertainment?
Fred. Olsen ship Bolette - which carries 1,338 passengers - was bought by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines last summer.
In 2019/2020 Bolette was in Scotland for 10 months undergoing extensive refurbishment to its internal and external areas.
Cabins were refreshed throughout, The Bookmark Cafe (a well-loved venue on Fred. Olsen’s ships) and a new Orchid Room added, as well as lounge The Oriental Room given a new lease of life.
So what can guests expect onboard Bolette post-vamp?
Inside Fred Olsen's cruise ship Bolette, from cabins to dining
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines: Discover Spain, Northern Lights and Canary Islands
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines reveals cruise sale - get free drinks & included tips
Fred. Olsen ship Bolette sets sail on inaugural season to Norway & Canaries
10 amazing cruises to Antarctica - how to pick the best cruise for you
Smaller ships and hand-crafted itineraries – Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines offers a different take on cruising
Cruise lines to keep on your radar for 2022 from P&O to Princess
Fred. Olsen cruises: Save up to £400 on winter sun holidays to the Mediterranean
Best Christmas-themed ocean cruises for 2021
Fred Olsen celebrates first international voyage to Iceland
Bolette cabins
Bolette offers a range of cabins from affordable inside cabins to all-out suites.
Inside cabins consist of two single beds which can be converted into a queen-size bed. The bathroom features a shower only.
Porthole cabins feature a similar interior but boast a porthole window.
If you're after more of a view, there are Picture Window Cabins which feature a large ocean view window. These cabins are approximately 214 square feet in size and have two single beds which can be converted into one queen-size bed and a bathroom with both a bath and shower (Unless indicated as shower only).
Terrace Cabins are approximately 218 square feet and boast two single beds which can be converted into a queen-size bed. The bathroom has a shower and sliding glass doors lead onto the walk-around Lower Promenade Deck.
There are five categories of suites onboard. The best of all is the Olsen Suite. The accommodation features floor to ceiling windows leading out to a private balcony.
The suite has one king-size bed and a sofa bed plus a bathroom with a bath and separate shower. Also in the Olsen Suite are a separate living room, dining room, dressing room, private balcony, pantry, mini-bar, fridge and guest toilet.
Bolette also has over 50 single cabins for solo travellers, with grades ranging from Inside to Balcony Suite
Bolette dining
Bolette's lower level Bloomsbury Restaurant and upper level, The Terrace - is a two-tiered venue featuring chic décor.
The range of seating options and table sizes are ideal for both intimate and large group dining.
If you want something a bit different there are smaller speciality dining venues.
Alternatively, there's the more casual buffet restaurant.
- READ MORE: Inside Fred. Olsen sister ship Borealis -
Bolette entertainment
During the day, make the most of the two swimming pools, two jacuzzis and the spa. Here there's a Thermal Spa, Aroma Room, Hydro Pool, two saunas and nine treatment rooms.
For more active pursuits, check out the sports courts and Auditorium which hosts cookery classes and demonstrations.
In the evening, Fred Olsen treats guests to a selection of live shows ranging from music and cabaret to stand-up comedy in the onboard lounges and theatres.
Live acoustic music performances can also be enjoyed throughout the vessel.
There is also a library onboard Bolette - perfect for those who don't wish to be laden down with books when packing.
Inside Fred Olsen's cruise ship Bolette, from cabins to dining
One mistake to never make with travel insurance - top tips for buying cruise cover now
Christmas market river cruises cancelled as Europe locks down - is your cruise affected?
P&O Cruises reveals incredible 'altitude' activities onboard new ship Arvia
Cruises cancelled as red list changes and new travel rules launch - latest cruise advice
Solo cruises: Top tips for cruising alone from romance & friends to safety & dining
Regent Seven Seas Cruises: Experience luxury with spacious suites and personalised service
Riviera Travel: Explore Christmas markets on a festive Rhine cruise this winter
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines: Discover Spain, Northern Lights and Canary Islands
'Go book' foreign holidays says Transport Secretary - what you must do before travelling
Ancient Adriatic with Venice
- 19 nights, departs on the 13 Feb 2022
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
- Southampton, Cartagena, Valletta, + 8 more
Western Europe City Break
- 8 nights, departs on the 16 Mar 2022
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
- Southampton, Hamburg, Hamburg, + 5 more
In Search of the Northern Lights
- 14 nights, departs on the 24 Mar 2022
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
- Southampton, Bergen, , + 8 more
Discover the Amalfi Coast
- 15 nights, departs on the 14 Apr 2022
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
- Southampton, Vigo, Mahón, Menorca, + 6 more
Springtime Tulips & Floriade Expo in 5 Nights
- 5 nights, departs on the 29 Apr 2022
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
- Southampton, Amsterdam, Amsterdam, + 2 more