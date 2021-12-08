Search for your ideal Cruise
Where would you like to go?
Departure dates
Cruise type
Cruise line
Cruise news / Inside Fred Olsen's cruise ship Bolette, from cabins to dining
Fred bolette main min
Credit: Fred. Olsen

Inside Fred Olsen's cruise ship Bolette, from cabins to dining

Author: Harriet Mallinson

Published on:

Updated on:

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines cruise ship Bolette sailed on its maiden voyage in summer 2020. What can guests expect onboard, from cabins and dining to entertainment?

CabinsDiningEntertainment

Fred. Olsen ship Bolette - which carries 1,338 passengers - was bought by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines last summer.

In 2019/2020 Bolette was in Scotland for 10 months undergoing extensive refurbishment to its internal and external areas.

Cabins were refreshed throughout, The Bookmark Cafe (a well-loved venue on Fred. Olsen’s ships) and a new Orchid Room added, as well as lounge The Oriental Room given a new lease of life.

So what can guests expect onboard Bolette post-vamp?

Related articles
Fred bolette main min
Ocean Cruising

Inside Fred Olsen's cruise ship Bolette, from cabins to dining
Fred olsen main min
News

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines: Discover Spain, Northern Lights and Canary Islands
St Petersburg min
News

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines reveals cruise sale - get free drinks & included tips
Fred olsen main min
News

Fred. Olsen ship Bolette sets sail on inaugural season to Norway & Canaries
Antarctica main min
Advice and recommendation

10 amazing cruises to Antarctica - how to pick the best cruise for you
Bolette cruising Loch Eriboll Scotland
News

Smaller ships and hand-crafted itineraries – Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines offers a different take on cruising
Barbados
Advice and recommendation

Cruise lines to keep on your radar for 2022 from P&O to Princess
Winter sun main
News

Fred. Olsen cruises: Save up to £400 on winter sun holidays to the Mediterranean
Ocean xmas main min
Advice and recommendation

Best Christmas-themed ocean cruises for 2021
Borealis in Iceland 1 CREDIT Richard Lovelock low res
News

Fred Olsen celebrates first international voyage to Iceland
View more articles

Bolette cabins

Bolette offers a range of cabins from affordable inside cabins to all-out suites.

Inside cabins consist of two single beds which can be converted into a queen-size bed. The bathroom features a shower only.

Porthole cabins feature a similar interior but boast a porthole window.

If you're after more of a view, there are Picture Window Cabins which feature a large ocean view window. These cabins are approximately 214 square feet in size and have two single beds which can be converted into one queen-size bed and a bathroom with both a bath and shower (Unless indicated as shower only).

Terrace cabin
Bolette: Terrace Cabins are approximately 218 square feet. Credit: Fred. Olsen

Terrace Cabins are approximately 218 square feet and boast two single beds which can be converted into a queen-size bed. The bathroom has a shower and sliding glass doors lead onto the walk-around Lower Promenade Deck.

There are five categories of suites onboard. The best of all is the Olsen Suite. The accommodation features floor to ceiling windows leading out to a private balcony.

The suite has one king-size bed and a sofa bed plus a bathroom with a bath and separate shower. Also in the Olsen Suite are a separate living room, dining room, dressing room, private balcony, pantry, mini-bar, fridge and guest toilet.

Bolette also has over 50 single cabins for solo travellers, with grades ranging from Inside to Balcony Suite

Atrium min
Bolette: The ship's atrium is an elegant feature onboard. Credit: Fred. Olsen

Bolette dining

Bolette's lower level Bloomsbury Restaurant and upper level, The Terrace - is a two-tiered venue featuring chic décor.

The range of seating options and table sizes are ideal for both intimate and large group dining.

If you want something a bit different there are smaller speciality dining venues.

Alternatively, there's the more casual buffet restaurant.

- READ MORE: Inside Fred. Olsen sister ship Borealis -

Bolette entertainment

During the day, make the most of the two swimming pools, two jacuzzis and the spa. Here there's a Thermal Spa, Aroma Room, Hydro Pool, two saunas and nine treatment rooms.

For more active pursuits, check out the sports courts and Auditorium which hosts cookery classes and demonstrations.

In the evening, Fred Olsen treats guests to a selection of live shows ranging from music and cabaret to stand-up comedy in the onboard lounges and theatres.

Live acoustic music performances can also be enjoyed throughout the vessel.

There is also a library onboard Bolette - perfect for those who don't wish to be laden down with books when packing.

Most recent articles
Fred bolette main min
Ocean Cruising

Inside Fred Olsen's cruise ship Bolette, from cabins to dining
Travel insruance main min
Advice and recommendation

One mistake to never make with travel insurance - top tips for buying cruise cover now
Christmas markets main min
News

Christmas market river cruises cancelled as Europe locks down - is your cruise affected?
Arvia high ropes activities min
News

P&O Cruises reveals incredible 'altitude' activities onboard new ship Arvia
Cruise december main min
News

Cruises cancelled as red list changes and new travel rules launch - latest cruise advice
Solo woman min
Advice and recommendation

Solo cruises: Top tips for cruising alone from romance & friends to safety & dining
Couple at pool deck min
News

Regent Seven Seas Cruises: Experience luxury with spacious suites and personalised service
Cologne festive christmas market
News

Riviera Travel: Explore Christmas markets on a festive Rhine cruise this winter
Fred olsen main min
News

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines: Discover Spain, Northern Lights and Canary Islands
Booking cruise now main min
News

'Go book' foreign holidays says Transport Secretary - what you must do before travelling
View more articles
Related Cruises
GBSOU - Southampton - Aerial Ctiy Centre looking North.jpg Photo

Ancient Adriatic with Venice

  • 19 nights, departs on the 13 Feb 2022
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
  • Southampton, Cartagena, Valletta, + 8 more
From
£2,199 *pp

Western Europe City Break

  • 8 nights, departs on the 16 Mar 2022
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
  • Southampton, Hamburg, Hamburg, + 5 more
From
£799*pp

In Search of the Northern Lights

  • 14 nights, departs on the 24 Mar 2022
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
  • Southampton, Bergen, , + 8 more
From
£1,999*pp

Discover the Amalfi Coast

  • 15 nights, departs on the 14 Apr 2022
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
  • Southampton, Vigo, Mahón, Menorca, + 6 more
From
£2,499*pp

Springtime Tulips & Floriade Expo in 5 Nights

  • 5 nights, departs on the 29 Apr 2022
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
  • Southampton, Amsterdam, Amsterdam, + 2 more
From
£699*pp
View more