Inside Fred Olsen's new ship Bolette as she sails for the first time, from cabins to dining
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines saw new cruise ship Bolette set sail for the first time today ahead of its summer sailings next month.
Fred. Olsen ship Bolette is on its way to Dover in preparation for its maiden voyages on August 16.
The ship - which carries 1,338 passengers - was bought by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines last summer.
Bolette has been in Scotland for 10 months undergoing extensive refurbishment to its internal and external areas.
Cabins have been refreshed throughout, The Bookmark Cafe (a well-loved venue on Fred. Olsen’s ships) and a new Orchid Room added, as well as lounge The Oriental Room given a new lease of life.
Peter Deer, Managing Director for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said of Friday's sailing: “Today is a very big milestone for our company, as our new flagship sets sail under the Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines name for the very first time.
“Our crew in Rosyth have been working incredibly hard to refurbish the ship, to bring it in line with our brand and add those Fred. Olsen touches that we are so well known for.
“Between now and August 16 we will complete some sea trials with our new ship and make some final preparations on board, ready to welcome our first guests, and we can’t wait!”
So what can guests expect onboard Bolette this summer and beyond?
Bolette cabins
Bolette offers a range of cabins from affordable inside cabins to all-out suites.
Inside cabins consist of two single beds which can be converted into a queen-size bed. The bathroom features a shower only.
Porthole cabins feature a similar interior but boast a porthole window.
If you're after more of a view, there are Picture Window Cabins which feature a large ocean view window. These cabins are approximately 214 square feet in size and have two single beds which can be converted into one queen-size bed and a bathroom with both a bath and shower (Unless indicated as shower only).
Terrace Cabins are approximately 218 square feet and boast two single beds which can be converted into a queen-size bed. The bathroom has a shower and sliding glass doors lead onto the walk-around Lower Promenade Deck.
There are five categories of suites onboard. The best of all is the Olsen Suite. The accommodation features floor to ceiling windows leading out to a private balcony.
The suite has one king-size bed and a sofa bed plus a bathroom with a bath and separate shower. Also in the Olsen Suite are a separate living room, dining room, dressing room, private balcony, pantry, mini-bar, fridge and guest toilet.
Bolette also has over 50 single cabins for solo travellers, with grades ranging from Inside to Balcony Suite
Bolette dining
Bolette's lower level Bloomsbury Restaurant and upper level, The Terrace - is a two-tiered venue featuring chic décor.
The range of seating options and table sizes are ideal for both intimate and large group dining.
If you want something a bit different there are smaller speciality dining venues.
Alternatively, there's the more casual buffet restaurant.
- READ MORE: Inside Fred. Olsen sister ship Borealis -
Bolette entertainment
During the day, make the most of the two swimming pools, two jacuzzis and the spa. Here there's a Thermal Spa, Aroma Room, Hydro Pool, two saunas and nine treatment rooms.
For more active pursuits, check out the sports courts and Auditorium which hosts cookery classes and demonstrations.
In the evening, Fred Olsen treats guests to a selection of live shows ranging from music and cabaret to stand-up comedy in the onboard lounges and theatres.
Live acoustic music performances can also be enjoyed throughout the vessel.
