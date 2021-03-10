Fred. Olsen Launches New 80-Day-Long Phileas Fogg Adventure Travellers looking for their next adventure can follow in the footsteps of explorer Phileas Fogg in a new ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ sailing by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Fred. Olsen’s small, well-equipped ships have long been a favourite with adventurers thanks to their intrepid itineraries spanning the frozen majesty of the Arctic to the beaming bright hues of The Amazon. And now the brand has surpassed all previous exploits by launching an extraordinary world cruise inspired by the route that Phileas Fogg took in the novel, Around the World in 80 Days. Created to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the novel’s first publication, the 80-day-long voyage will call at many of the ports visited by Fogg, including Mumbai, Hong Kong, Shanghai and San Francisco. Only, in a lot more style. While roguish explorer Fogg famously attempted to circumnavigate the world via any means of transport he could find – boat, train, sledge and even elephant – Fred. Olsen guests will sail the epic voyage aboard the pristine Borealis, with departures available from both Southampton and Liverpool.



Shanghai

A century and a half on, explorers will be able to follow in the footsteps of the novel’s journey in the utmost comfort and luxury, free of the inconvenience of mutinies, attacks by Sioux Indians, and a relentless police chase that poor Phileas had to put up with. And with cocktails and hot tubs, no less. The ability to pack so many iconic destinations (15 countries and 27 ports of call in total) into just 80 days is all made possible thanks to the rapid sailing speed of Borealis. However, at no point does the ship sacrifice speed for comfort and relaxation. Guests will enjoy six restaurants, 11 bars and lounges and a fabulous array of swimming pools, saunas, spa treatment rooms, hot tubs and fitness areas on board to make sailing days a breeze. And the spacious and comfortable cabins sure beat bedding down in an opium den, as Fogg was apt to do.

Fred. Olsen’s new ‘Around The World in 80 Days’ cruise will also enjoy more auspicious timing than its namesake’s character. Departing in February 2023, the voyage is carefully designed to coincide with a number of exceptional sights and experiences across destinations. Not only will guests get to visit Safaga in Egypt for the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of Tutankhamun, but they will also call into Japan at the perfect time to capture the country’s beautiful cherry blossom in full bloom. 'This is a truly exceptional cruise,' said Martin Lister, head of destination experience and itinerary planning. 'Guests have the chance to follow the route of famous fictional explorer Phileas Fogg, but there will also be many opportunities for guests to create tales of their own adventures. It really is set to be a trip of a lifetime, and we can’t wait to take our guests on this journey with us in 2023.'



Further highlights include the chance to immerse yourself in India's vibrant culture and become a Dabbawala for a day, delivering homemade lunches by bicycle in the bustling city of Mumbai in a seamless operation that’s envied the world over. Eat your heart out, Deliveroo. There is also a visit to the remote Hawaiian islands in the Pacific to witness the still-active Kilauea volcano in all its glory. Plus, guests will get to transit both the Panama and Suez Canals, two bucket-list waterways that offer incredible sights as you sail through Mexico and Costa Rica via one, and the treasures of Ancient Egypt via the other. Borealis will also call at Tortola in the Caribbean, famous for its pirate history and local rum, and St Kitts, with its world-renowned scenic railway.

As if all that weren’t enough, Fred. Olsen guests will also enjoy up to £500 per person to spend on board, whether that’s on specialty dining, sipping Champagne under the stars out on deck, or enjoying a relaxing massage in the spa. A generous luggage allowance of 90kgs means you can bring all of your travel essentials along for the ride. Though unlike Fogg, we’d recommend leaving the elephant behind.

