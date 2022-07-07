Search for your ideal Cruise
public Travel Regions
directions_boat Departure Port
calendar_month Departure dates
sailing Cruise line
Advanced Searchadd
Menu
Cruise news / Fred Olsen returns to Scotland for the first time in three years
The Scottish-named Balmoral. Credit: Fred. Olsen.

Fred Olsen returns to Scotland for the first time in three years

Author: Saskia Den Boon

Published on:

Updated on:

Fred Olsen's Balmoral will sail from Rosynth, returning to its Scottish roots.

Family-run cruise line, Fred Olsen, is to set sail from Scotland for the first time since 2019. The 1,325-guest ship, Balmoral, will depart from Rosyth, north of Edinburgh, today (Friday 8 July), on an eight-night ‘Hidden gems of the Norwegian Fjords’ cruise.

Balmoral, named after Queen Elizabeth II’s Scottish estate, resumed sailing in May 2022, joining fleet newcomers Bolette and Borealis which both resumed cruising in 2021.

Related articles
Ocean Cruising

Why you should cruise somewhere new in 2023 - discover Africa and the Indian Ocean
Advice and recommendation

10 most thrilling ways to take a cruise excursion from submarine to helicopter
Interviews

Cruise cabin stewardess reveals what a day in the life of crew really looks like
Food & Drink

Paella, sherry and tapas - best food and drink on Fred. Olsen Spain cruise shore excursions
Ocean Cruising

Discover the perfect day at sea with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Ocean Cruising

Squeeze through the Corinth Canal with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ record-breaking cruise
Offers & Deals

Bag free drinks with Fred. Olsen to glorious French rivers & Canada’s striking parks
Ocean Cruising

Adventure & culture to budget & luxury - Choose round the world cruises.
Advice and recommendation

Dream cruises for 2022: Where to go and who to cruise with next year
Ocean Cruising

Inside Fred Olsen's cruise ship Bolette, from cabins to dining
View more articles
Balmoral is set to sail from Rosyth (Edinburgh) harbor. Credit: Cruise Mummy.

Having already sailed from Newcastle to the Canary Islands, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, and Latvia this season, Balmoral will now sail from Rosyth for the rest of the summer.

-READ MORE: Cruise Cuisine: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines-

On the eight-night Norwegian Fjords cruise, passengers will be able to enjoy the rugged landscapes and glassy waters of Nordfjord, Sognefjord, Fjaerlandsfjord, and Eresfjord in addition to visiting the colourful port of Molde, and the high hills of Molde, Skjolden and Olden.

The glassy waters of Nordfjord. Credit: iStock.

Peter Deer, managing director at Fred Olsen, said: “Welcoming guests from Scotland back on board Balmoral, departing from Rosyth, is a major milestone for Fred Olsen Cruise Lines.

“This first departure from Rosyth will be extra special as Scotland is Balmoral’s spiritual home, and we always receive a warm welcome when sailing from there.

-READ MORE: Fred Olsen celebrates first international voyage to Iceland-

“There is a long and proud history at Fred Olsen of naming ships after Scottish icons, which reflects the connections between the Olsen family and Scotland.

“I look forward to exploring the world with our Scottish guests aboard Balmoral this year and beyond.”

Most recent articles
View more articles
Related Cruises
NOFLA - Flåm, Norway - PC Fransesco Califano.jpg Photo

Classic Norwegian Fjords

  • 7 nights, departs on the 21 Apr 2023
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
  • Newcastle upon Tyne, , , + 8 more
From
£1,099*pp

The Azores With The Fleet In Funchal

  • 14 nights, departs on the 01 Nov 2023
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Borealis
  • Liverpool, Praia da Vitória, Ponta Delgada, Azores, + 5 more
From
£1,999 *pp

In Search of the Northern Lights in Nine Nights

  • 9 nights, departs on the 09 Mar 2023
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
  • Newcastle upon Tyne, Ålesund, Tromsø, + 3 more
From
£1,149 *pp

Scenic British Isles

  • 11 nights, departs on the 07 Sept 2023
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
  • Southampton, Saint Peter Port, , + 12 more
From
£1,799 *pp

European River Cities with Springtime Tulips

  • 8 nights, departs on the 24 Apr 2024
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Braemar
  • Southampton, Hamburg, Hamburg, + 8 more
From
£1,099 *pp
View more