Fred Olsen returns to Scotland for the first time in three years
Fred Olsen's Balmoral will sail from Rosynth, returning to its Scottish roots.
Family-run cruise line, Fred Olsen, is to set sail from Scotland for the first time since 2019. The 1,325-guest ship, Balmoral, will depart from Rosyth, north of Edinburgh, today (Friday 8 July), on an eight-night ‘Hidden gems of the Norwegian Fjords’ cruise.
Balmoral, named after Queen Elizabeth II’s Scottish estate, resumed sailing in May 2022, joining fleet newcomers Bolette and Borealis – which both resumed cruising in 2021.
Having already sailed from Newcastle to the Canary Islands, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, and Latvia this season, Balmoral will now sail from Rosyth for the rest of the summer.
On the eight-night Norwegian Fjords cruise, passengers will be able to enjoy the rugged landscapes and glassy waters of Nordfjord, Sognefjord, Fjaerlandsfjord, and Eresfjord – in addition to visiting the colourful port of Molde, and the high hills of Molde, Skjolden and Olden.
Peter Deer, managing director at Fred Olsen, said: “Welcoming guests from Scotland back on board Balmoral, departing from Rosyth, is a major milestone for Fred Olsen Cruise Lines.
“This first departure from Rosyth will be extra special as Scotland is Balmoral’s spiritual home, and we always receive a warm welcome when sailing from there.
“There is a long and proud history at Fred Olsen of naming ships after Scottish icons, which reflects the connections between the Olsen family and Scotland.
“I look forward to exploring the world with our Scottish guests aboard Balmoral this year and beyond.”
