USA, Australia, New Zealand and far beyond – Fred. Olsen’s World Cruise 2024 Fred. Olsen has unveiled its world cruise for 2024 which promises to whisk guests off to must-visit destinations all over the world and offers amazing wildlife watching opportunities.

Fred. Olsen is offering a world cruise with a difference, taking globetrotters to destinations rarely visited on circumnavigations including calls into ports in the USA. Guests will also experience rich wildlife, beautiful scenery and diverse cultures, including whale watching in Hawaii and cruising the scenic fjords of New Zealand. Passengers will sail onboard new ship Borealis as they cross the globe, stopping off at a range of awe-inspiring hotspots from Hawaii, New Zealand and Australia to Singapore, India and Israel.

During days at sea, guests can indulge in life onboard Borealis. The ship brings new venues and facilities to the fleet, including a grand, two-tier theatre and main restaurant and an all-weather pool with a retractable roof. There's also a large spa and thermal suite plus new venue The Auditorium offering culinary demonstrations and more. As for dining, Borealis boasts two speciality restaurants - Vasco offers a fresh and modern take on Indian food and Colours & Tastes serves modern Asian Fusion dishes - plus the ship's main two-tiered restaurant and buffet.

So, what can guests expect from the Fred. Olsen 2024 World Cruise? Fred. Olsen 2024 World Cruise Borealis sails from Southampton on January 7, 2024, across the Atlantic to the USA. In Port Canaveral, Florida, cruisers can visit two world-famous space rocket launch sites – the Kennedy Space Centre and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. At the Space Centre, check out the Gallery of Space Flight display that showcases a collection of vehicles, artefacts and equipment - expect moon dust, Lunar Rovers, space suits and more. After Florida, head to the Panama Canal, one of the world’s greatest feats of engineering. It stretches 48 miles across the continental divide and takes eight hours to cross during which Borealis will pass through three locks as the ship is lifted and lowered more than 170ft. After stopping at Costa Rica and Mexico, it's on to Hawaii where nature lovers are in for a treat. In Lahaina on gorgeous Maui, you can explore the historical and cultural heritage of the town, also known to be one of the best places in the world to spot humpback whales.

Meanwhile, Hilo, on the northeastern side of the island of Hawaii, brims with dramatic waterfalls, lush rainforests and beautiful gardens. From here, discover the magnificent volcanic sites of Mauna Loa (still active!) and Mauna Kea. You can even hike through volcanic craters. Next on the agenda, paradise-seekers will love the islands of French Polynesia. First up is Raiatea - known for sailing, deep-sea fishing and scuba diving. The name translates to "faraway heaven" and the spot is rich with cultural and historical significance. Over in Bora Bora, the most popular public beach Matira is considered to be one of the most beautiful beaches in the world thanks to its mile of beautiful white sand, palm trees that provide natural shade and warm and inviting turquoise waters. Be sure to go snorkelling in the island's stunning, crystal-clear lagoon - there's a wide variety of marine life and coloured coral here.

Auckland, New Zealand is next on the itinerary. The city is the largest in the country and, fun fact, it's home to more boats per head than any other city in the world. You can get great views of the yacht-strewn, bar-lined Viaduct Harbour from the iconic Sky Tower. The area, which has a large Polynesian population, also features dense rainforests, beautiful black-sand beaches and an extinct volcano. As for wildlife, look out for the reclusive kiwi, fur seals and penguins. Afterwards, sail to Picton in Marlborough - a world-famous wine region boasting vineyards and delicious Sauvignon Blanc - before cruising the New Zealand Fjords. Milford Sound features a tranquil, narrow passage surrounded by steep, verdant cliffs and spectacular waterfalls. Cruising through Dusky Sound you might spot humpback whales or seals sunbathing on the rocks, while Doubtful Sound is as serene as it gets and is often referred to as "The Sound of Silence". Next on the agenda is Australia. During a stop in Sydney, you can admire the iconic Opera House (why not take a guided tour?) and Harbour Bridge (the world's largest steel arch bridge), soak up the beach culture on Bondi Beach and dive into the vibrant nightlife. Following ports of call in Queensland and even Papua New Guinea, Borealis will take guests to Indonesia. The island of Komodo is home to more than 400 3m-long Komodo dragon monitor lizards while the surrounding seas have coral reefs, mangrove swamps and sea-grass beds where sharks, dolphins, manta rays, sea turtles and whales dwell. From Bali, it's on to Singapore then India. In Kerala, guests can take the opportunity to go on an overland trip to the Taj Mahal - the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world's heritage, according to UNESCO which protects the impressive mausoleum of white marble. The monument was built in Agra between 1631 and 1648 on the order of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his favourite wife.

In Goa, discover the history of the region's former Portuguese rule and explore the spice plantations, while in Mumbai, admire some of the world's most imposing colonial-era architecture, explore secret bazaars and find out more about Bollywood, India’s most prolific film industry. Next up is Dubai - don't miss (well, it would be hard not to) the jaw-dropping Burj Khalifa - the world’s tallest building, the man-made Atlantis Palm Island and the city's amazing award-winning Michelin star restaurants. After visiting Oman and Jordan (and crossing the Suez Canal!) it's on to Haifa, Israel. The city is said to be one of the prettiest in the country and is surrounded by nature sites, churches and mosques, mountains and sea - the Bahai Gardens are particularly worth exploring. Be sure to visit the famous Holy Land sites of Jerusalem and Bethlehem. Visit locations from the story of Jesus, including the Garden of Gethsemane, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the Church of the Nativity. Borealis then heads to Cyprus, Greece, Malta and Spain before finally returning to Southampton, the circumnavigation of planet Earth complete. Now, where's a pen and that wish list to finally tick off? Book your 2024 Fred. Olsen world cruise here