Get ahead of the game with NCL’S new cruises for next year Made plans for 2023 yet? If the answer is no, then that will soon change once you’ve checked out Norwegian Cruise Line’s brand new itineraries.

Sometimes it can be a little tricky to decide how you want to spend your money in the new year. And quite frankly, there’s nothing worse than booking a random activity that you may not feel up to months down the line.



But that’s why planning a cruise in advance with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) isn’t too intimidating. With no timetable or limited excursions, you can be the boss of your own playground.



You choose when to blow the whistle, and by that we mean, you pick where you cruise to and then decide the rest at the moment when you sail – if you want.



Alongside this freestyle approach, there are nearly half-price savings on all new itineraries. Plus you can indulge in NCL's Free at Sea upgrade packages – Premium Beverages, Speciality Dining, Wi-Fi and more – for just £149 per person on a 6-to-8-day cruise. So get out there and see where the new year takes you...

New cruises on offer

NCL’s 2023 itineraries are a bag of mixed sweets, except each one is just as more'ish as the last. With so many different flavours to explore, you can escape to an eclectic range of European gems, follow the Jamaican rhythm of the exotic Caribbean, or wave kone-nee-chee-wah to Japan on a roundtrip in Asia. Here are a few to whet your appetite.

Europe Spain, Portugal & Canary Islands from Granada (Malaga)

Call it quits with the drizzle and murky British weather this winter and instead hop onboard Norwegian Sun in sunny Granada on February 3, 2023.



This 11-day itinerary catches the rejuvenating winter sun in the Canaries and starts by glossing over a melting pot of Arab and European cultures where you can pop into the captivating palace of Alhambra.



Why not continue exploring the wonders of Spain by diving into the markets of Cadiz? With the freedom to do what your heart desires day by day, you can head back in time and take a casual stroll through Seville’s mediaeval streets before turning to a similar style of castles in Portugal’s sought-after capital, Lisbon.



Then, as odd as it may seem, it’s time to layer on that factor 30 in February. We’re talking sunscreen here, but you can lay it on factor 50 when it comes to immersing yourself in Santa Cruz, Tenerife, and Las Palmas.



Whale watch, enjoy a Mediterranean-inspired picnic on a black sand beach, or dust off those hiking boots sitting at the bottom of your cupboard and venture into the verdant forests or over lunar landscapes.



Rather hide in the shade? With the sky’s remarkable lack of light pollution in Santa Cruz de la Palma, find a cosy spot on the NCL ship deck and stargaze into the late evening.



Oh, and you can experience this all and of course more for just £719 per person.

Las Palmas boast the best climate in the world and a cosmopolitan character. Credit: Shutterstock

Asia

Asia: Singapore, Thailand & Vietnam to Bangkok (Laem Chabang) from Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang)



Departing on December 11, 2023, onboard Norwegian Jewel, cruise through Singapore and Vietnam, ready for a vacay in Thailand – also known as the ‘land of smiles.’



This 11-day itinerary is special in itself partly due to the sheer amount of colourful temples that you’ll have the chance to connect with, even from the get-go when you depart the tourist hotspot of Phuket.



For just £1,149 per person, you’ll receive the full Thailand experience all in one cruise, perfect to kick the year off with in 2023.



Asia: Osaka, Beppu, Okinawa & Shimizu to Taipei (Keelung) from Tokyo

Also onboard Norwegian Jewel, with a whopping 15 bars and lounges to keep you content on sea days, cruise from the high-rise capital of Japan in Tokyo.



Leaving on October 19, 2023, prep yourself for an extraordinary adventure through Japanese treasures such as Kyoto and Hiroshima where you can rest up in a traditional teahouse, admire the local Shinto shrines, and unmask the famous Peace Memorial Park.



At £1,659 per person, this cruise then tours part of Taiwan where you can put your feet up by the gorgeous river or sightsee the contrasting contemporary and ancient temples.

Discover Thailand's exciting mix of cultures, history and landscapes. Credit: Shutterstock

Caribbean

Caribbean: Great Stirrup Cay & Cozumel from Orlando (Port Canaveral)

Have a week to spare? Join this seven-day cruise aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship: step forward Norwegian Prima.



As this is a week long Caribbean itinerary, there’s no need to write out a big packing list, making it perfect for anyone who wants a quick escape from their mundane work life with very little planning.



With visits to cheery Jamaica and Mexico, and not forgetting a private island escape to dreamy Bahamas, you’ll be whirled into an exotic paradise from just £939 per person.



Plus, there are plenty of dates to choose from beginning on January 8, 2023, departing from Port Canaveral in Florida, all the way up until March 26, 2023. So, what are you waiting for?



Caribbean: Curacao, Aruba & Cartagena from Miami

All aboard Norwegian Joy! That’s exactly the feeling this 12-day cruise will bring you when you set off from Miami ready for a concoction of tropical and colonial sights from destinations such as Costa Rica, Panama and Columbia.



Pssst… As you’ll be joining the Caribbean’s leading cruise line for more than nine years, it’s a cruise from £915 per person that you just won’t want to miss… And it sets sails on April 30, 2023, giving you more than enough time to decide how you’ll spend each and every moment.

Bright blue waters and palm-fringed beaches abound in the Caribbean. Credit: Shutterstock