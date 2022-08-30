Menu

The upper reaches of the Amazon and its tributaries are something that gives major bragging rights. Credit: Shutterstock

Global river adventures Looking for a river cruise that goes the extra mile? Then wave Europe goodbye and treat yourself to the trip of a lifetime on one of the world’s great waterways.

What’s your idea of a river cruise? If sailing down one of Europe’s classic rivers like the Danube, Rhine or Seine springs to mind, think again. You can now find holidays on some amazing rivers all round the world, with incredible flora and fauna and the chance to meet locals along the way.



So if you’re looking for something a little more adventurous than the average river cruise, read our guide to the world’s most exotic and exciting waterways...

THE MEKONG

Where is it?

Running through China, Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, the Mekong flows for more than 3,000 miles, making it the third longest river in Asia.



What will you see?

Travelling along the Mekong will give you an authentic glimpse of life in this fascinating part of the world, from its modern mega-cities to floating villages untouched by time. Many of the itineraries take you to UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the Angkor Wat temple complex in Cambodia and stunning Halong Bay in Vietnam. The Mekong teems with wildlife, too, so look out for Siamese crocodiles and Mekong giant catfish.



Who sails there?

AmaWaterways, APT, Aqua Expeditions, Arena River Cruises, Avalon Waterways, CrosiEurope, Emerald Waterways, G Adventures, Pandaw, Scenic, Titan Travel, Viking, Wendy Wu Tours. Get on board

A 12-night ‘From the Mekong to the Angkor Temples’ cruise aboard RV Indochine II, from Ho Chi Minh City to Siem Reap via My Tho, Cai Be, Vinh Long, Sa Dec, ChauDoc, Phnom Penh, Koh Chen, Kampong Tralach and Kampong Chhnang, departs January 5, 2023, from £3,035.

At 4,350 km (2,703 miles), the Mekong is the longest river in south-east Asia.

THE AMAZON

Where is it?

The mighty Amazon flows for 4,000 miles from the Andes mountains of Peru via Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela and Bolivia, discharging into the Atlantic at the major port of Belem in Brazil. It is second only to the Nile as the world’s longest waterway.



What will you see?

Cruising on this amazing river you’ll get to see some of the region’s most exotic wildlife, including three-toed sloths, pink river dolphins and manatees. You’ll also get a true taste of the Amazon basin’s unique rainforest, as well as meeting some of the people who maintain a traditional lifestyle along this great waterway.



Large river cruise ships tend to travel between the Brazilian ports of Manaus and Belem, while smaller vessels can venture further upriver to Iquitos in Peru, stopping in undeveloped regions of the Peruvian Amazon. All ships are air-conditioned and many are built with picture windows so you can enjoy the extraordinary scenery from the comfort of your cabin.



Who sails there?

Aqua Expeditions, Avalon Waterways, G Adventures, Riviera Travel, Sanctuary Retreats, Scenic River Cruise.



Get on board

A 10-night ‘From the Inca Empire to the Peruvian Amazon’ cruise aboard Delfin III, round trip from Lima via Cusco, Machu Picchu and Iquitos, departs February 19, 2023, from £4,218.

The Amazon remains a cruise of a lifetime.

THE GANGES

Where is it? The 1,569-mile Ganges rises in the western Himalayas and flows southeast through India into Bangladesh – where it is known as the Padma – before discharging into the Bay of Bengal.



What will you see?

The Ganges is a holy river to India’s Hindu population, and there are many incredible sights along its banks. You’ll pass palaces and villages, temples and mosques, and lookout for sadhus (holy men)as you sail through the city of Varanasi. Stepping off the ship, you’ll get to meet local craftspeople and learn how to tie a sari and a turban.



Many tours also combine a Ganges cruise with a tour of magical Rajasthan and a trip to the Taj Mahal.



Who sails there?

Avalon Waterways, Pandaw, Uniworld, Wendy Wu Tours.



Get on board

A seven-night ‘Lower Ganges River’ cruise aboard Kalaw Pandaw, round trip from Kolkata via Barrackpore, Kalna, Matiari, Murshidabad, Baranagar and Mayapur, departs March 10, 2023, from £3,425.

Cruise in style on the Ganges through the heart of India.

THE YANGTZE

Where is it?

The Yangtze is the longest river in Asia and the third longest in the world. It flows for nearly 4,000 miles from the Tibetan plateau, discharging into the East China Sea at Shanghai.



What will you see?

Sailing on the Yangtze, you’ll get to see many of China’s most famous sights, including the Three Gorges Dam, the Terracotta Army at Xi’an and the mega-cities of Shanghai and Beijing (from where it’s an easy journey to visit the Great Wall of China). The Yangtze River is also home to some of China’s rarest species, including the Chinese alligator and the river dolphin, so keep your eyes peeled and you may be rewarded with a sighting.



Who sails there?

APT, Riviera Travel, Sanctuary Retreats, Titan Travel, Uniworld, Wendy Wu Tours.



Get on board

A 13-night ‘Majestic Yangtze’ cruise, from Shanghai to Beijing via Three Gorges Dam, Chengdu and Xi’an, departs March 2, 2023, from £3,190 including return flight from UK.

See China from the water on a Yangtze river cruise.